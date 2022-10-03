ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Charges filed in stabbing outside Fond du Lac bar

FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Attempted homicide charges have been filed against a man accused of stabbing another man outside a Fond du Lac bar. The court set a bond at $1 million for Vickendrika Jones, 31, Thursday. Jones is accused of stabbing a Fond du Lac man multiple times...
Doctor asks for more time to prepare report in gruesome Green Bay murder case

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A doctor is asking for more time to complete an evaluation for a woman charged with a gruesome murder in Green Bay. On Oct. 3, Taylor Schabusiness appeared in Brown County Court for a status hearing. A doctor’s report on Schabusiness had not been completed and the doctor asked for more time. The court gave approval and scheduled a hearing on the matter for Nov. 1.
Little Suamico murder victims identified as newly wed longtime couple

LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - The family of a man and woman found dead outside their Little Suamico home on Sunday have identified the victims as Lori and Paul Brennan. As we first reported on Monday, the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide on Melissa Blvd. Deputies arrested a 27-year-old man, who they refer to as a person of interest.
Victims in Little Suamico double homicide identified

LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. — The couple shot to death in Little Suamico on Sunday had recently married. Family members have started an online fundraiser in memory of Paul and Lori Brennan. The post claims the Brennans were shot in their yard just two months after getting married. A 27-year-old...
Cayer asks for mental examination to be thrown out, petitions for release from treatment

BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- Jacob Cayer is asking for his mental examination to be thrown out, claiming the doctor acted inappropriately and unprofessionally. Cayer convicted in August, 2020 of killing his ex-girlfriend, Sabrina Teague, and her mother, Heesun "Sunny" Teague, in their Howard home but was found not guilty due to mental disease or defect. He's now asking to be released from mental health treatment.
Son charged with stealing from mother with Alzheimer’s disease

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man is accused of stealing at least $18,000 from his elderly mother, who has Alzheimer’s disease, and spending it on a dating website, a pickup truck and other possessions. A criminal complaint against William Dargan, 53, says he had power of...
Oshkosh man gets prison time for meth distribution scheme, got packages from Arizona

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – An Oshkosh man involved in a multi-state scheme to distribute methamphetamine was sentenced to federal prison. The Department of Justice released information about a man from Oshkosh who was sentenced to federal prison. 39-year-old Cory Freyermuth was sentenced to eight and a half years in federal prison for his role in trafficking drugs and money laundering.
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Hope A. Staab, 25, Fond du Lac, Manufacture/ Deliver Schedule I, II Narcotics, Manufacture/ Deliver Amphetamine, Guilty due to no contest plea, Defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for a total of six and one-half (6 1/2) years, on each count concurrent, but consecutive to the sentences presently serving, two and one-half (2 1/2) years initial confinement, followed by four (4) years extended supervision. Conditions of extended supervision are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety; 3) AODA assessment and follow through; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 5) Pay costs of action; 6) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 7) Maintain full-time employment/schooling combination; 8) Reimburse Metro Drug Unit $210.00 buy money. Court finds the defendant is eligible for the Challenge Incarceration Program and the Substance Abuse Program.
Request For Murder Case To Be Moved To Juvenile Court

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The attorney for the 16-year-old charged in a pharmacy parking lot murder formally requested the case be moved to juvenile court. Jeremiah Robinson, then 15, allegedly shot and killed a 31-year-old man Feb. 18 outside the Walgreens store on the corner of Oneida and Mason streets.
Meth dealer sentenced to prison after U.P. bust

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUK) -- A meth dealer was sentenced to prison following a bust in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Prosecutors say the investigation began on May, when 47-year-old Samuel Freytes-Vera of Milwaukee was pulled over for erratic driving in Menominee, Michigan. Blood tests showed he had a .229 blood alcohol concentration, nearly three times the legal limit for driving.
Green Bay caregiver agrees to pay $10K to person with HIV in ADA case

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- An in-home caregiving service has settled with the federal government after it allegedly violated the Americans with Disabilities act by refusing to provide service to a person with HIV. Prosecutors say several employees of Helping Hands Caregivers LLC refused to provide service to the person. The...
Killer of Two Wisconsin Brothers Will Never Get Out of Prison

(Kingston, MO) — Missouri officials are expressing satisfaction that the killer of two Wisconsin brothers will never get out of prison. Garland “Joey” Nelson pleaded guilty Friday in a deal that will spare him the death penalty. He won’t be eligible for parole for the murders of Justin and Nick Diemel of Shawano County. They were killed in July 2019 and Nelson burned their bodies and hit the remains. Caldwell County Sheriff Match Allen says the plea takes “an evil man out of society.”
Diemel brothers' killer convicted in federal court on fraud charges

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WLUK/AP) -- Days after being convicted of killing Nick and Justin Diemel, Garland Nelson was convicted again Tuesday -- this time in federal court -- on fraud charges related to the business deal which brought the brothers to Missouri. Nelson killed the Shawano County men after they...
De Pere girl arrested following high-speed chases in Wrightstown

Wrightstown Police arrest a 17-year old girl following two high-speed pursuits. Police received complaints about the De Pere teen driving around neighborhoods last weekend. An initial attempt to stop the vehicle resulted in a short chase that hit speeds of 90-miles an hour. The car was spotted again along Country...
Police: Dogs bite person playing at Manitowoc park, ‘serious’ injuries

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A victim was reportedly attacked by two dogs at a Manitowoc park which resulted in ‘serious’ injuries. The Manitowoc Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two dogs and their owner following a biting incident at Emma Radandt Park. The incident happened near the playground on October 3 around 4:30 p.m.
