Hope A. Staab, 25, Fond du Lac, Manufacture/ Deliver Schedule I, II Narcotics, Manufacture/ Deliver Amphetamine, Guilty due to no contest plea, Defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for a total of six and one-half (6 1/2) years, on each count concurrent, but consecutive to the sentences presently serving, two and one-half (2 1/2) years initial confinement, followed by four (4) years extended supervision. Conditions of extended supervision are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety; 3) AODA assessment and follow through; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 5) Pay costs of action; 6) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 7) Maintain full-time employment/schooling combination; 8) Reimburse Metro Drug Unit $210.00 buy money. Court finds the defendant is eligible for the Challenge Incarceration Program and the Substance Abuse Program.

MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO