Fun with numbers

No one thought Illinois schools were a shining beacon in the education landscape, but we didn’t know how truly awful so many of them are. A new report by Wirepoints using the state’s data shows that an epidemic of indifferent instruction and social promotion has left children unable to perform at even the most basic educational level.
Campaign notebook

* She’ll never provide proof to the Daily Herald or anyone else because there is no proof. But, she’s serving what I think is her purpose: Raise lots of small-dollar contributions which then get spent by DC consultants…. Even though the claim has been debunked as a hoax,...
Pritzker talks pensions

* From Brian Mackey’s interview with Gov. Pritzker…. Q: The pension liability still remains large and looming. Do you see any long-term changes that need to be made or or possible to make in that regard — beyond what’s already been done?. A: To be clear you...
