Comics

HipHopDX.com

50 Cent’s BMF Documentary Sets Release Date On STARZ

50 Cent‘s BMF programming is showing no signs of slowing down as a documentary on the infamous crime family is coming to STARZ. On Monday (October 3), the network took to Twitter to announce The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast, which will premiere on October 23. Executive produced by...
TV SHOWS
Variety

Christian Bale Says Marvel’s Green-Screen ‘Thor’ Set Was ‘Monotony’: Can’t ‘Differentiate One Day From the Next’

Christian Bale joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe this year by playing comic book villain Gorr the God Butcher opposite Chris Hemsworth in “Thor: Love and Thunder.” In a new interview with GQ, the actor — who is known for his roles in Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy, “American Hustle” and “American Psycho” — said he was drawn to the project because he liked “Thor: Ragnarok” and thought Gorr was an “intriguing character.” However, Bale added that acting in front of a green screen for the Marvel project was “monotony,” and that he couldn’t “differentiate one day from the next.” “That’s the first...
MOVIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Disney
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Sony may have just saved its cinematic universe while ‘She-Hulk’ loses all support

On the back of the phenomenal Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer landing on Monday, the biggest Marvel news that’s come our way this Tuesday doesn’t actually relate to the MCU at all, but to Sony’s Spider-Man universe — the studio has just made an intriguing new hire to its latest controversial spinoff movie that, who knows, may prove to be the franchise’s saving grace. Meanwhile, She-Hulk continues to incite slander while a WandaVision fan-favorite confirms their imminent return.
MOVIES
Polygon

She-Hulk transforms lovable Marvel Comics loser Leap-Frog into a total manchild

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has settled into a comfortable rhythm in the back half of its first season: Every episode brings another frightfully obscure Marvel Comics character to the live-action screen to riff on them. The show began its run with Titania — relatively well known as the closest thing She-Hulk has to a nemesis — and has followed through with the likes of Mister Immortal, Luke Jacobson, and more.
TV SERIES
Polygon

The Deer King director brought every lesson from Princess Mononoke to his epic fantasy

Masashi Ando learned from the master, and he’s not afraid to admit it. A quarter of a century ago, Hayao Miyazaki — the most influential figure in global animation since Walt Disney — broke a remarkable three-film streak of complex-but-kid-friendly fare with Princess Mononoke, an epic blending period fantasy and sociocultural criticism with a tender, multifaceted relationship at its core. Ando was Miyazaki’s chief animation director, and responsible in part for its memorable character design. And its fingerprints are all over his directorial debut, The Deer King, which is now out on digital platforms and coming to Blu-ray on Oct. 18.
MOVIES
Polygon

How to watch NYCC 2022’s panel livestreams

Attending New York Comic Con is easier than ever this year, thanks to the magic of streaming. Popverse, the company behind NYCC, will be hosting livestreams of select panels on their site — and for free. It’s not every single panel, nor does it capture the feeling of walking around among cosplayers and sweet sweet merch, but for those who can’t attend in person yet still want to watch, this is the perfect option.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cinemablend

Marvel’s Avengers: Secret Wars Movie Has Taken An Exciting Step Forward As Development Continues

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is already preparing for its next two “culmination” films. The first of the two, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, has landed a director in Destin Daniel Cretton, who helmed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. And the film is set to be written by Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania scribe Jeff Loveness. Not much has been said about its follow-up, Avengers: Secret Wars but, now, it would seem that the production has taken an exciting step forward. Not only is a writer attached, but they’re already a part of the MCU family.
MOVIES
Polygon

Andor’s best new character is the villain’s pushy mom

Even in a universe full of space wizards, laser swords, giant robot walkers, and little murder bears, sometimes the most intimidating thing a person can face in Star Wars is their mom. The bulk of “The Axe Forgets,” this week’s episode of the Rogue One prequel series Andor, is full...
TV SERIES
Polygon

How RimWorld makes misery and crisis a rollicking good time

RimWorld is a bleakly comedic game that finds fun in three colonists starving to death, clinging to life under the shadow of a nuclear winter — or a whole group of beloved pawns being wiped off the map by a surprise raider incursion. It’s a game that isn’t interested in the concept of what’s fair, but what’s the most interesting. And this chaotic ethos is part of what has led the game to endure for nearly a decade: It’s not just a management or base-building game — it’s also a storytelling simulator that cranks out the wildest tales imaginable.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Mortal Kombat's Ed Boon Shuts Down Fan Theories With New Game Reveal

Longtime Mortal Kombat boss Ed Boon has shared more details about when the next project from NetherRealm Studios will properly be unveiled. Since winding down its work on Mortal Kombat 11, fans have been eager to know about what NetherRealm might opt to do next. While some have hoped to see Injustice 3 come about, others have simply been crossing their fingers to see Mortal Kombat 12. And although we'll have to wait a bit longer to find out what this incoming project will be, Boon has made clear that the announcement isn't going to take place soon.
VIDEO GAMES

