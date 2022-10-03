Read full article on original website
14 Latine People Reveal The Moments In TV And Movies Where They Felt Seen And Represented
Representation is important, and seeing how far we've come is important to seeing how much more we can do.
Netflix reportedly pitched a $250 million 'Marvel approach' to 'Lord of the Rings' TV shows, but it 'freaked out' the Tolkien estate
HBO also pitched the Tolkien estate on a "Lord of the Rings" series that would have essentially remade Peter Jackson's film trilogy.
CNET
Super Mario Bros. Movie: Watch the First Trailer Live on Nintendo Direct
It's-a here! The first trailer for the Super Mario Bros. movie is set to drop during a Nintendo Direct presentation on Thursday, Nintendo has revealed. The trailer is set to premiere at New York Comic Con and will be online shortly after. It'll be our first look at the Illumination...
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent’s BMF Documentary Sets Release Date On STARZ
50 Cent‘s BMF programming is showing no signs of slowing down as a documentary on the infamous crime family is coming to STARZ. On Monday (October 3), the network took to Twitter to announce The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast, which will premiere on October 23. Executive produced by...
Polygon
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s new trailer shows new Girafarig evolution, Pokémon picnics
With just over a month until Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet’s November release, The Pokémon Company debuted a new 14-minute trailer for the Nintendo Switch game on Thursday. In the extensive video, The Pokémon Company outlines a ton of actual gameplay; it follows four separate Pokémon...
A Ubisoft title just took Guinness World Record for most-delayed game
If you’re a fan of video games, you’re certainly no stranger to a delay and the past couple of months have been full of them. Analysts are claiming that the upcoming release of God of War Ragnarök has other games running for the hills. Whether this is...
Christian Bale Says Marvel’s Green-Screen ‘Thor’ Set Was ‘Monotony’: Can’t ‘Differentiate One Day From the Next’
Christian Bale joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe this year by playing comic book villain Gorr the God Butcher opposite Chris Hemsworth in “Thor: Love and Thunder.” In a new interview with GQ, the actor — who is known for his roles in Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy, “American Hustle” and “American Psycho” — said he was drawn to the project because he liked “Thor: Ragnarok” and thought Gorr was an “intriguing character.” However, Bale added that acting in front of a green screen for the Marvel project was “monotony,” and that he couldn’t “differentiate one day from the next.” “That’s the first...
Polygon
The Owl House NYCC panel eulogized a brilliant show cut short: ‘We did our best’
The Owl House panel was bittersweet from the moment it started; this is the show’s first panel since it premiered in early 2020, but also the show’s last. With the shortened, three episode final season premiered on Oct. 15, The Owl House is gearing up for an epic finale.
Amazon devices are on mega sale ahead of Prime Day—get early Black Friday deals on speakers, tablets
Some of the best Amazon devices are on sale ahead of October Prime Day 2022. Shop these early Black Friday savings on speakers, cameras and more.
Polygon
The Owl House witches face the human world in this exclusive NYCC clip
The witches of The Owl House come face-to-face with some of the weirder parts of the human world in a new clip. The footage is premiering at The Owl House’s New York Comic Con panel, and we have its online debut. For two seasons of Disney Channel’s The Owl...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Sony may have just saved its cinematic universe while ‘She-Hulk’ loses all support
On the back of the phenomenal Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer landing on Monday, the biggest Marvel news that’s come our way this Tuesday doesn’t actually relate to the MCU at all, but to Sony’s Spider-Man universe — the studio has just made an intriguing new hire to its latest controversial spinoff movie that, who knows, may prove to be the franchise’s saving grace. Meanwhile, She-Hulk continues to incite slander while a WandaVision fan-favorite confirms their imminent return.
Polygon
She-Hulk transforms lovable Marvel Comics loser Leap-Frog into a total manchild
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has settled into a comfortable rhythm in the back half of its first season: Every episode brings another frightfully obscure Marvel Comics character to the live-action screen to riff on them. The show began its run with Titania — relatively well known as the closest thing She-Hulk has to a nemesis — and has followed through with the likes of Mister Immortal, Luke Jacobson, and more.
Polygon
The Deer King director brought every lesson from Princess Mononoke to his epic fantasy
Masashi Ando learned from the master, and he’s not afraid to admit it. A quarter of a century ago, Hayao Miyazaki — the most influential figure in global animation since Walt Disney — broke a remarkable three-film streak of complex-but-kid-friendly fare with Princess Mononoke, an epic blending period fantasy and sociocultural criticism with a tender, multifaceted relationship at its core. Ando was Miyazaki’s chief animation director, and responsible in part for its memorable character design. And its fingerprints are all over his directorial debut, The Deer King, which is now out on digital platforms and coming to Blu-ray on Oct. 18.
Polygon
How to watch NYCC 2022’s panel livestreams
Attending New York Comic Con is easier than ever this year, thanks to the magic of streaming. Popverse, the company behind NYCC, will be hosting livestreams of select panels on their site — and for free. It’s not every single panel, nor does it capture the feeling of walking around among cosplayers and sweet sweet merch, but for those who can’t attend in person yet still want to watch, this is the perfect option.
Marvel’s Avengers: Secret Wars Movie Has Taken An Exciting Step Forward As Development Continues
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is already preparing for its next two “culmination” films. The first of the two, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, has landed a director in Destin Daniel Cretton, who helmed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. And the film is set to be written by Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania scribe Jeff Loveness. Not much has been said about its follow-up, Avengers: Secret Wars but, now, it would seem that the production has taken an exciting step forward. Not only is a writer attached, but they’re already a part of the MCU family.
Polygon
Andor’s best new character is the villain’s pushy mom
Even in a universe full of space wizards, laser swords, giant robot walkers, and little murder bears, sometimes the most intimidating thing a person can face in Star Wars is their mom. The bulk of “The Axe Forgets,” this week’s episode of the Rogue One prequel series Andor, is full...
20 Specific Questions I Have For Japan, A Country And Culture That I've Fallen In Love With (But Still Don't Quite Fully Understand)
When it comes to Japan, the more I know, the more I love — but the less I understand.
PS5 restock updates - Your guide to buying a PlayStation 5
We're rounding up all the latest PS5 restock updates as soon as they come in, so that you have a daily action plan for chasing stock.
FIFA・
Polygon
How RimWorld makes misery and crisis a rollicking good time
RimWorld is a bleakly comedic game that finds fun in three colonists starving to death, clinging to life under the shadow of a nuclear winter — or a whole group of beloved pawns being wiped off the map by a surprise raider incursion. It’s a game that isn’t interested in the concept of what’s fair, but what’s the most interesting. And this chaotic ethos is part of what has led the game to endure for nearly a decade: It’s not just a management or base-building game — it’s also a storytelling simulator that cranks out the wildest tales imaginable.
ComicBook
Mortal Kombat's Ed Boon Shuts Down Fan Theories With New Game Reveal
Longtime Mortal Kombat boss Ed Boon has shared more details about when the next project from NetherRealm Studios will properly be unveiled. Since winding down its work on Mortal Kombat 11, fans have been eager to know about what NetherRealm might opt to do next. While some have hoped to see Injustice 3 come about, others have simply been crossing their fingers to see Mortal Kombat 12. And although we'll have to wait a bit longer to find out what this incoming project will be, Boon has made clear that the announcement isn't going to take place soon.
