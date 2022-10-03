NEW YORK — (AP) — Good news on the economy is still bad news for Wall Street. Stocks are falling in the early going Friday after a report on the U.S jobs market came in stronger than expected, raising concerns that the Federal Reserve will have no choice but continue its aggressive efforts to slow the economy with high interest rates, the bitter medicine it is using to fight inflation. The worry is that the economy will slow down so much it will enter a recession, putting people out of work and knocking down company profits. The S&P 500 fell 1.6% and the Dow fell 1.2%.

STOCKS ・ 24 MINUTES AGO