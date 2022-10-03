Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store in Arizona
Award Winning Restaurant Closing
Bobby Flay's Burger Restaurant Coming Soon
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
New Cornhole Sports Restaurant and Bar Now Open
ksut.org
Study calls for better data on wolf-killed livestock, wolf trapping
A group of wildlife advocates is calling for more transparent and inclusive wolf management after finding data on livestock killed by wolves and wolf trapping to be woefully lacking. The group wrote an article on the matter, published in the journal Conservation Science and Practice, co-authored by members of Wolves...
ksut.org
California water agencies strike an agreement to conserve some Colorado River supply
Water agencies in southern California announced a new agreement to voluntarily cut back on their total water from the Colorado River use by 9%. The deal is a rare instance of collaboration between water departments representing cities and farms, and comes amid federal pressure to conserve water in the face of historic drought.
ksut.org
Nevada tribes sue county officials over ‘grossly unequal’ voting opportunities
The Shoshone-Paiute Tribes of the Duck Valley Indian Reservation filed a lawsuit on Sept. 16 against Elko County, Nev., and several county officials alleging “grossly unequal voting opportunities” for the 2022 election. The suit claims Elko County is giving tribal members on the reservation an early voting window...
ksut.org
How some midwestern states are building a new frontline to help farmers with stress
Coping with stress, grief and even suicide have been prominent concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic, and farmers are among those most affected in this country. Two-thirds of farmers surveyed nationwide said the pandemic affected their mental health. That's according to a poll by the American Farm Bureau. Now, some Midwestern states, with the help of grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, are helping people who interact with farmers become a line of defense against stress. Iowa Public Radio's Kendall Crawford reports.
ksut.org
Mountain West has better-than-average childhood obesity rates, but officials still seek improvement
The Biden administration announced a plan last week to improve the nation’s nutrition and health. Its goals include promoting exercise, improving food access and affordability and decreasing obesity for both adults and children. Obesity affects more than one in six children in the United States, according to the Centers...
