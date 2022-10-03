Read full article on original website
Michigan's Hunter Dickinson, Michigan State's Malik Hall named to Preseason All-Big Ten Team
(WXYZ) — Michigan center Hunter Dickinson and Michigan State forward Malik Hall were among the players named to the Preseason All-Big Ten Men's Basketball Team on Thursday. Dickinson was a unanimous selection, as was Purdue center Zach Edey and Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, the Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year.
Grand Ledge's Shawn Foster had 7-touchdown performance at last Friday's game against DeWitt
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Not every game can be your best game, but last Friday night was Shawn Foster's best game. The Grand Ledge quarterback was unstoppable. He scored his first touchdown on the last play of the first quarter. From there, he couldn't be stopped. "In my 16...
Peak fall colors arrive up north as foliage races along thanks to cold Michigan weather
LANSING, Mich. — Alright, this the moment many of you have been waiting for! Gas up those vehicles and hit the road. The great north is experiencing some peak fall color in certain areas. Primarily the interior portions of the upper peninsula and the higher elevations of the northern part of the lower peninsula.
Auto thefts growing in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. — It’s an issue that seems to have many people in Lansing on edge, auto theft. The Lansing Police Department has responded to several of these incidents so far in 2022. Early Tuesday morning, there was a shooting between police officers and a suspect in the...
Resource MFG - 10/5/22
LANSING, Mich. — Jessica Clarke, Branch Manager of ResourceMFG talks about how ResourceMFG is the first and largest national staffing company specializing in manufacturing, working alongside top plants and facilities to provide jobs in production, quality, assembly, and skilled trades. For more information please visit ResourceMFG.com or call (517) 323-4710.
