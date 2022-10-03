ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Auto thefts growing in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — It’s an issue that seems to have many people in Lansing on edge, auto theft. The Lansing Police Department has responded to several of these incidents so far in 2022. Early Tuesday morning, there was a shooting between police officers and a suspect in the...
LANSING, MI
Resource MFG - 10/5/22

LANSING, Mich. — Jessica Clarke, Branch Manager of ResourceMFG talks about how ResourceMFG is the first and largest national staffing company specializing in manufacturing, working alongside top plants and facilities to provide jobs in production, quality, assembly, and skilled trades. For more information please visit ResourceMFG.com or call (517) 323-4710.
