Jean Paul Gaultier has had its doors open for guest Creative Directors to come in and inject some of their sensibilities into the house for some time now, welcoming the likes of sacai’s Chitose Abe, Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing, and soon, Haider Ackermann. But of all of the interns that have joined, Glenn Martens of Diesel and Y/Project fame has to be the best of them all, and now Y/Project‘s Fall 2022 runway collection — made in collaboration with Jean Paul Gaultier — has finally, and officially, released.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 6 HOURS AGO