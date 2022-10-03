ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Spun

Ray Rice Back With Ravens Teammates: NFL World Reacts

On Monday night, the Baltimore Ravens honored a legendary Raven in his retirement. Longtime Raven Jimmy Smith announced his retirement and was welcomed alongside a bevy of former Ravens to celebrate. Among them was former running back Ray Rice. Despite his unceremonious exit from the Ravens organization, Rice was welcomed...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Report: Fan tackled by Rams' Bobby Wagner files police report

The fan who was tackled by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner after running onto the field reportedly has filed a police report. The protestor sprinted across the field at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara while holding a pink smoke bomb during the second quarter of the Rams' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.
SANTA CLARA, CA
The Spun

Cardinals Released Notable Wide Receiver On Tuesday

The Arizona Cardinals made a couple of roster moves on Tuesday afternoon. The team announced that they have waived wide receiver Andy Isabella and have signed center Billy Price off the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad. Isabella had been the subject of numerous trade rumors over the last several months....
CINCINNATI, OH
#49ers#Retirement#American Football#Espn Com
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Ravens' Wide Receiver Signing News

Former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella is reportedly expected to sign with the Baltimore Ravens, per NFL insider Ari Meirov. The Cardinals dropped Isabella from their roster on Tuesday and he cleared waivers earlier this afternoon. The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news. "The Baltimore...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Von Miller actively recruiting Odell Beckham Jr. to join Bills?

Miller shared that Beckham is going on a free agency tour, visiting with numerous teams as he prepares to make a decision about his future. Beckham is recovering from a torn ACL suffered in the Rams’ Super Bowl win in February. He should be ready to join a team in Week 10 or 11 and is beginning the process of deciding where to sign.
NFL
NBC Sports

Russell Wilson: “I let the team down tonight”

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, after a lengthy delay following an overtime loss to the Colts, finally made his way to the podium. When he got there, he said the only thing he could have said. “It’s very simple,” Wilson told reporters. “I’ve got to be better. I’ve got to play...
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Saints signing 3-time All-Pro defender

The New Orleans Saints are an infirmary right now, but help is on the way. The Saints announced on Tuesday that they have signed veteran cornerback Chris Harris Jr. to their practice squad. Harris had spent the previous two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. Now 33 years old, Harris...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Fans leave stadium before overtime of ugly Broncos-Colts game

As the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts headed for overtime, fans headed for the exits. For those attending the Thursday Night Football matchup in Denver, the potential sudden-death extra session went from being can't-miss to can't-watch-any-more-of-this. In all honesty, who could blame them? The only spectators who enjoyed the first...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Rodgers opens up about 'really meaningful' chat with Belichick

If one thing was made clear during the New England Patriots' trip to Green Bay, it's that there's a tremendous amount of mutual respect between Pats head coach Bill Belichick and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers sang Belichick's praises prior to the Week 4 matchup, calling him "the best coach...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Deebo responds to Rice compliments for jaw-dropping TD vs. Rams

From Steve Young to Richard Sherman to Russell Wilson, just about everyone praised Deebo Samuel for his viral 57-yard catch-and-run touchdown Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams. Everyone but Jalen Ramsey, that is. One of the notable names to praise Samuel was legendary 49ers receiver Jerry Rice. "That’s a...
NFL
NBC Sports

Ravens to sign A.J. Klein off Giants practice squad

Linebacker A.J. Klein’s signed to the Giants practice squad on Monday, but he won’t be making the trip to London with the team for this Sunday’s game against the Packers. When word that safety Landon Collins is signing to the Giants practice squad broke on Thursday morning,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Watch: Josh Allen Talks Lamar Jackson Contract, Tua’s Injury, Playing w/ Stefon Diggs

Josh Allen joins Von Miller to speak about Lamar Jackson deserving a max contract, Tua's injury, his hopes for the Bills season and more in the second episode of Bleacher Report's The Voncast. 0:00: Intro 23:13- Josh Allen throws up before each game 26:46- Aaron Judge hits #62, Josh played baseball 27:12- Von being around a lot of great QBs 27:43- If Von could add a former teammate to the Bills/Odell conversation 28:50: Von discussing Josh’s energy he brings to the team and off the field 30:03- How long Josh has been playing golf 30:35- Von designing his house around his teammates 31:26- Josh on team comradery and hanging out with teammates 32:21- Favorite golf course 33:53- Von’s first time hanging out with Josh 35:10- Josh reminds Von of Will Ferrell/if the Bills were a movie characters convo 37:00 - what if the Broncos drafted Josh over Bradley Chubb 38:41 - Stefon Diggs conversation 39:48- Josh calls Stefon the best WR in the game and his brother 40:24- Von calls Josh and Stefon the best QB/WR duo in the league and best QB/WR duos discussion 41:47- Josh Allen handshakes 42:50- Diggs wants to grow old with Josh/relationship with Diggs 44:15- what defenses and players that give him trouble 47:05 - ranch or blue cheese 47:32- has Josh ever played defense and has Von ever played offense 49:25- Von wants his son to play QB 49:44- how do the Bills reach the Super Bowl 51:41- Conclusion.
DENVER, CO

