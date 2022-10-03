ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Report: Fan tackled by Rams' Bobby Wagner files police report

The fan who was tackled by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner after running onto the field reportedly has filed a police report. The protestor sprinted across the field at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara while holding a pink smoke bomb during the second quarter of the Rams' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.
SANTA CLARA, CA
NBC Sports

Vikings sign Khyiris Tonga, waive Ryan Connelly

Linebacker Ryan Connelly‘s return to the Vikings active roster was a short one. Connelly was activated from the physically unable to perform list on Tuesday, but he was placed on waivers by the team Wednesday. The move opened up a roster spot for the team to sign defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga off of the Falcons’ practice squad.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Russell Wilson entered medical tent

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson exited the Sunday loss to the Raiders with a shoulder injury that left him limited in practice. During tonight’s game, he entered the medical tent. Wilson took a hit during a return of an interception that he threw in the fourth quarter of Thursday night’s...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Giants#American Football#Chicago Bear
NBC Sports

Cameron Dicker will sign with the Eagles’ practice squad

Eagles kicker Jake Elliott injured his leg during Sunday’s victory over Jacksonville. He gutted it out to the finish, and special teams coordinator Michael Clay said Tuesday that Elliott has a chance to play this week. But Elliott could miss some practice time if not Sunday’s game against the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Report: Draymond 'apologetic' after altercation with Poole

The reported Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation at Warriors practice Wednesday appeared to be serious. Fortunately for Golden State, it appears that cooler heads might have prevailed shortly afterward. Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic first reported a "heated" incident involving Green and Poole at practice, which resulted in...
NBA
NBC Sports

Report: Draymond 'forcefully struck' Poole at Dubs practice

Draymond Green reportedly could be facing internal discipline after an altercation with Jordan Poole at Warriors practice on Wednesday. The Athletic's Shams Charania and Anthony Slater reported, citing sources with knowledge of the incident, that there was a "heated" interaction when Green "forcefully struck" Poole before the two needed to quickly be separated.
NBA
NBC Sports

Russell Wilson: “I let the team down tonight”

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, after a lengthy delay following an overtime loss to the Colts, finally made his way to the podium. When he got there, he said the only thing he could have said. “It’s very simple,” Wilson told reporters. “I’ve got to be better. I’ve got to play...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Fans leave stadium before overtime of ugly Broncos-Colts game

As the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts headed for overtime, fans headed for the exits. For those attending the Thursday Night Football matchup in Denver, the potential sudden-death extra session went from being can't-miss to can't-watch-any-more-of-this. In all honesty, who could blame them? The only spectators who enjoyed the first...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Rodgers opens up about 'really meaningful' chat with Belichick

If one thing was made clear during the New England Patriots' trip to Green Bay, it's that there's a tremendous amount of mutual respect between Pats head coach Bill Belichick and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers sang Belichick's praises prior to the Week 4 matchup, calling him "the best coach...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Bosa holding Mayfield trash talk for 49ers-Panthers game

Nick Bosa seemingly is treating the 49ers' Week 5 matchup against the Carolina Panthers like any other game. In an interview Wednesday morning on KNBR 680's "Murph & Mac" show, the 49ers' pass rusher spoke about his unique relationship with Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield. "I don't think I called him...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Vikings activate Ryan Connelly

Linebacker Ryan Connelly is back on the Vikings active roster. Connelly opened the season on the physically unable to perform list as he continued to recover from last season’s torn ACL. He takes the roster spot of safety Lewis Cine, who suffered a compound leg fracture in last Sunday’s win over the Saints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Charles, Turner and Washington's changing of the (right) guard

The Commanders made a switch at right guard on the third possession of their Week 4 matchup with the Cowboys, as Saahdiq Charles was inserted into the lineup and Trai Turner took a seat. Soon after, Charles forced a Cowboys defender to take a seat, too. To cap off a...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Bears overreactions: Did Chicago miss on Eberflus, Poles?

The early shine of the Matt Eberflus era is already wearing off for the Bears. A 20-12 loss to a less talented New York Giants team will do that. As will giving up 262 yards rushing to the dynamic tandem of Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones. Let's not forget the train wreck that has been the Bears' passing attack through four games.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Bosa recalls hilarious interaction with ref in Rams game

SANTA CLARA -- Defensive end Nick Bosa registered two sacks on Monday night in the 49ers' 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. A few other times, it looked as if the Rams might have gotten away with a play that could easily have warranted a holding penalty. One play...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy