Ezekiel Elliott Has Scary Message For Rest Of The NFL
It might not be pretty, but the Dallas Cowboys have been stacking up wins over the past few weeks. Speaking to the media this Wednesday, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott said it's a good thing the team has won games despite playing flawless football. If anything, it shows that Dallas...
Look: Jalen Hurts' Comment On Nick Saban Is Going Viral
Jalen Hurts played under some excellent coaches before joining the NFL. The quarterback won a national championship at Alabama under Nick Saban before transferring to Oklahoma to play his senior year for Lincoln Riley. While appearing on Monday night's ManningCast, the Philadelphia Eagles star reflected on his first coach. Hurts...
Husband of Dallas Cowboys reporter catches Aaron Judge HR ball
The husband of a Dallas Cowboys and Mavericks reporter caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball. Judge homered to lead off Tuesday’s game between his New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers. The ball went into the stands beyond the left field wall at Globe Life Field in Arlington, and Cory Youmans reached over and made the catch in front of several others.
Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend Shares Racy Stadium Photo
Christian McCaffrey's girlfriend, Olivia Culpo, was at Bank of America Stadium this past Sunday to watch the Carolina Panthers take on the Arizona Cardinals. The Panthers didn't have a great performance against the Cardinals, dropping to 1-3 on the season. That being said, Culpo tried her best to walk out...
NBC Sports
Report: Fan tackled by Rams' Bobby Wagner files police report
The fan who was tackled by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner after running onto the field reportedly has filed a police report. The protestor sprinted across the field at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara while holding a pink smoke bomb during the second quarter of the Rams' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
thecomeback.com
Ben Roethlisberger gets brutally honest about Steelers QB change
Future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was the model of consistency with the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s a recipe that’s proven hard to replicate for the franchise since Roethlisberger’s retirement. After drafting local legend Kenny Pickett, the Steelers signed free agent quarterback Mitch Trubisky and named him...
Steelers Offensive Lineman Has Honest Reaction To Quarterback Change
Mitchell Trubisky out. Kenny Pickett in. With the Steelers first-round pick officially in at QB1, Pittsburgh's offense will look a little different going forward. And one member of the offensive line is fully confident in the team's rookie quarterback. Saying via ESPN's Brooke Pryor, "We had all the confidence in...
Former NFL Starting Quarterback Announces His Retirement At 30
Late Tuesday night, former NFL starting quarterback Blake Bortles announced his retirement in the most Blake Bortles way possible. During an appearance on Pardon My Take, Bortles was asked if he would potentially sign with an NFL team in the near future. That's when he revealed that he retired. "I...
Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa & His Wife Are So Secretive You Wouldn't Even Know They Met
The Miami Dolphins star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, was recently injured during one of the games and diagnosed with a concussion. He has been fairly secretive about his personal life, though this is one thing that is hard to keep behind closed doors. It happened when his team and he played...
Cowboys Signing Odell Beckham Jr. Is ‘Best,’ Says ‘Pained’ Giants Ex Victor Cruz
Odell Beckham Jr. is still recovering from a torn ACL. But when he's healthy, could the Cowboys benefit from his services?
Jordan Poole was annoying teammates prior to Draymond Green altercation?
We are learning more about what may have led to the incident between Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. Green and Poole reportedly got into a physical altercation at practice on Wednesday. Though the two players have been known to get into verbal arguments, Green was described as having escalated Wednesday’s episode by “forcefully” striking Poole. You can read more about the incident here.
Buccaneers Wide Receiver Announces Sudden Retirement
33-year-old wide receiver Cole Beasley announced his decision to retire from the NFL on Wednesday. He suited up in just two games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season before calling it quits. “He is ready to be with his family after playing in 11 seasons and it’s time to...
Report: Warriors Could Punish Green After Altercation With Poole
Golden State reportedly is considering discipline for Draymond Green following a physical confrontation at practice Wednesday.
Sporting News
Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation, explained: Why Warriors are considering disciplining forward
Draymond Green could be facing discipline from the Warriors for a reported physical altercation with Jordan Poole during practice Wednesday. The Athletic's Shams Charania, Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson II reported that the veteran forward forcefully struck Poole during the altercation. Green is a four-time NBA champion and a staple...
Steelers’ Kenny Pickett era begins with ultimate disrespect vs. Bills not seen in over 50 years
It didn’t take more than four weeks before the Kenny Pickett era got underway in Pittsburgh. The Steelers quarterback came in during the third quarter of their Week 4 contest against the New York Jets and is now poised to keeping the starting mantle at least through Week 5.
NBC Sports
Report: Draymond 'apologetic' after altercation with Poole
The reported Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation at Warriors practice Wednesday appeared to be serious. Fortunately for Golden State, it appears that cooler heads might have prevailed shortly afterward. Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic first reported a "heated" incident involving Green and Poole at practice, which resulted in...
Jameson Williams will not make debut with Detroit Lions for quite a while
When will Jameson Williams make his debut?Predicting when Jameson Williams will make his debut. After the Detroit Lions traded up and selected WR Jameson Williams in the opening round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Williams told reporters that he would be ready for training camp. Well, Williams had some pretty...
NBC Sports
Oldest active NBA player entering 2022-23 and in league history
They say age is just a number, but that number is all too important if you’re an NBA player. Few players are able to stick around into their 40s. There’s no Tom Brady or Zdeno Chara in the NBA, as legends rarely play into their mid-40s. The current crop of the oldest NBA players is actually relatively young, but there are still a few out there that are still making an impact on NBA rosters.
