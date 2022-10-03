ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

The Spun

Ezekiel Elliott Has Scary Message For Rest Of The NFL

It might not be pretty, but the Dallas Cowboys have been stacking up wins over the past few weeks. Speaking to the media this Wednesday, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott said it's a good thing the team has won games despite playing flawless football. If anything, it shows that Dallas...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Jalen Hurts' Comment On Nick Saban Is Going Viral

Jalen Hurts played under some excellent coaches before joining the NFL. The quarterback won a national championship at Alabama under Nick Saban before transferring to Oklahoma to play his senior year for Lincoln Riley. While appearing on Monday night's ManningCast, the Philadelphia Eagles star reflected on his first coach. Hurts...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Husband of Dallas Cowboys reporter catches Aaron Judge HR ball

The husband of a Dallas Cowboys and Mavericks reporter caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball. Judge homered to lead off Tuesday’s game between his New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers. The ball went into the stands beyond the left field wall at Globe Life Field in Arlington, and Cory Youmans reached over and made the catch in front of several others.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Report: Fan tackled by Rams' Bobby Wagner files police report

The fan who was tackled by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner after running onto the field reportedly has filed a police report. The protestor sprinted across the field at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara while holding a pink smoke bomb during the second quarter of the Rams' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.
SANTA CLARA, CA
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Ben Roethlisberger gets brutally honest about Steelers QB change

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was the model of consistency with the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s a recipe that’s proven hard to replicate for the franchise since Roethlisberger’s retirement. After drafting local legend Kenny Pickett, the Steelers signed free agent quarterback Mitch Trubisky and named him...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Jordan Poole was annoying teammates prior to Draymond Green altercation?

We are learning more about what may have led to the incident between Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. Green and Poole reportedly got into a physical altercation at practice on Wednesday. Though the two players have been known to get into verbal arguments, Green was described as having escalated Wednesday’s episode by “forcefully” striking Poole. You can read more about the incident here.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Buccaneers Wide Receiver Announces Sudden Retirement

33-year-old wide receiver Cole Beasley announced his decision to retire from the NFL on Wednesday. He suited up in just two games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season before calling it quits. “He is ready to be with his family after playing in 11 seasons and it’s time to...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Report: Draymond 'apologetic' after altercation with Poole

The reported Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation at Warriors practice Wednesday appeared to be serious. Fortunately for Golden State, it appears that cooler heads might have prevailed shortly afterward. Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic first reported a "heated" incident involving Green and Poole at practice, which resulted in...
NBA
NBC Sports

Oldest active NBA player entering 2022-23 and in league history

They say age is just a number, but that number is all too important if you’re an NBA player. Few players are able to stick around into their 40s. There’s no Tom Brady or Zdeno Chara in the NBA, as legends rarely play into their mid-40s. The current crop of the oldest NBA players is actually relatively young, but there are still a few out there that are still making an impact on NBA rosters.
NBA

