ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Tanger Outlets Atlantic City to Support Breast Cancer Research and Programs with Tanger Pink

Atlanta News
Atlanta News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vQrKN_0iKSLHFF00
Tanger Outlets Atlantic CityTanger Outlets

Tanger Outlets Atlantic City invites shoppers to support breast cancer research efforts this October with the annual Pink campaign, continuing its commitment to cancer research and furthering connections within the Atlantic County community. Shoppers can purchase a $10 Tanger Pink Savings Card to access an additional layer of savings at participating stores throughout October. A portion of the proceeds will benefit local organizations such as Gilda’s Club as well as the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF).

“Breast cancer is an important issue that hits close to home for many of our shoppers and team members,” said Tanger Outlets Atlantic City Marketing Director Rachel Hentschel “It’s an honor to give back and support local nonprofits that are critical to our community.”

Since its inception nearly 30 years ago, the signature Pink program has contributed more than $18.5 million nationally toward raising awareness for early detection, honoring survivors, funding research programs and supporting those affected by a breast cancer diagnosis. Since 2011, the initiative has directed $4.2 million to BCRF, funding more than 84,000 hours of dedicated research. In addition, Tanger Outlets Atlantic City has donated to local organizations that support women and their families who have been impacted by breast cancer. Through yearly participation in the Tanger Pink program, these local beneficiaries have received a portion of the proceeds from the Tanger Pink Savings Card to fund local programming and services.

As part of the elevated 2022 program, the Tanger Pink Savings Card provides two levels of savings at participating stores based on TangerClub status: 15% off a single item and 15% off an entire purchase for Tanger Insiders or 25% off a single item and 15% off an entire purchase for TangerClub members. Pink cards are available in either a physical or digital card format and can be purchased online at tangeroutlets.com or onsite by visiting Shopper Services. Brands at Tanger Outlets, Atlantic City participating in this year’s Tanger Pink program include Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Gilda’s Club and local beneficiaries.

To learn more about Tanger Pink 2022, please visit tangeroutlets.com/pink and connect with Tanger Outlets Atlantic City on Facebookand Instagram.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Atlantic City Hosts Chalk About AC

Tanger Outlets AtlanticCity is set to participate in the annual Chalk About AC city-wide event in partnership with Atlantic City Arts Foundation on Friday, Oct. 7 – Monday, Oct. 10. Tanger retailers will create colorful chalk art in front of their stores addressing the theme, “Chalk About What Pink Means to YOU”. Visitors are invited to stroll and shop all weekend, enjoying the chalk art on display.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Atlantic City Announces 2022 TangerKids Grants Winners and Celebrates Inaugural TangerKids Day

As part of a continued commitment to support education and strengthen the local community, Tanger Outlets Atlantic City announces its 2022 TangerKids Grants recipients. Local winners include Barbara Horner and Jessica Fey/Marsh Elementary School/Zen-sory Garden Program that will develop a current courtyard area into an inviting sensory space for students and staff and Jessica Estlow/Brigantine Community School/Mr. Rogers Community Project that will allow students to learn the basics of digital design and creative design to share with the community.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Atlanta News

Atlanta News

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
912
Post
74K+
Views
ABOUT

We list the best events in town for all ages.

Comments / 0

Community Policy