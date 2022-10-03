Listen as Snoop Dogg details his upcoming album with Dr. Dre to Stephen A. Smith

On a recent episode of Know Mercy with Stephen A. Smith , Snoop Dogg invited Stephen A. into his world for a candid conversation.

LISTEN NOW : Know Mercy with Stephen A. Smith - Snoop Dogg

Photo credit Know Mercy with Stephen A. Smith

Along with discussing early years of growing up in Long Beach to his life as a gangbanger. Snoop also shared the important advice he received behind bars, and all about the meeting with legendary producer Dr. Dre that changed his life.

Speaking of Dr. Dre, during his chat with Smith, Snoop spilled that he and the legendary producer joined forces on his upcoming album, Missionary , which he also disclosed is set to arrive in November.

When discussing Snoop’s longstanding friendship with the icon, Snoop said, “We’ve bonded over the years and we’ve been a part of each other’s life.” Before sampling some of a song for Stephen A. , noting “you’re the first one to hear this… Me and Dr. Dre have been working on an album for the past two months.”

As we already mentioned, Snoop informed Smith “It’ll be done in November. It’s produced by Dr. Dre, it’s our 30th anniversary to Doggystyle . And the name of the album is Missionary .”

After Smith inquired, “Why that name?” In typical Snoop behavior he simply stated, “The first album was Doggystyle, ” pausing for effect of course, which elicited an eruption of laughter.

We didn’t think it was actually possible for us to love Snoop any more than we already do, but here we are. And clearly Smith feels the same, as he replied, “That is beautiful. I love it, man.”

Snoop also went on to detail his business acumen, discuss becoming the new owner of Death Row Records, and relay advice for the next generation of artists entering the game. To hear everything from the eye-opening hour with the true music and entertainment icon, listen to the entire episode above.

Listen to Snoop Dogg Radio now on Audacy

Stephen A. Smith knows mercy… when it’s warranted. On Know Mercy Stephen A. will give you his straight shooter point of view beyond the world of sports, breaking barriers and pulling back the curtain on politics, entertainment, and business. Three times a week, you’ll hear his unfiltered opinions on front page news and pertinent cultural events, as well as interviews with outspoken celebrities and thought leaders across the societal arena. You’re guaranteed to be entertained, informed, and motivated. And one thing will be clear: you don't need to know sports to know mercy.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram