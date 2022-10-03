ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Copperas Cove, TX

coveleaderpress.com

Local schools and businesses go orange for CCISD anti-bullying campaign

Residents in Copperas Cove are seeing orange in local businesses, on buildings, and in schools. October is National Bullying Prevention Month and orange is the color that represents anti-bullying awareness. CCISD’s 2nd Annual Paint Your School/City Orange campaign encourages the community and schools to work together to stop bullying and cyberbullying by increasing awareness of the prevalence and impact of bullying.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
coveleaderpress.com

Night Out Block Parties held in Copperas Cove

For the 39th year, neighbors locked their doors and mingled outside as part of a nationwide initiative called National Night Out on Tuesday evening. In Copperas Cove, five neighborhoods hosted their own block parties and enjoyed good food, good company and good weather, as the temperatures cooled down a bit.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
fox44news.com

Waco HS groundbreaking ceremony coming Oct. 7

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Independent School District will be hosting a special groundbreaking ceremony this Friday. The district says that Waco High School was originally located at 8th Street and Columbus Avenue in downtown Waco. In 1986, Waco High School was consolidated with Jefferson-Moore High School and Richfield High School – the latter of which was named due to its location on the former Rich Field, a World War I airfield.
WACO, TX
Gatesville Messenger

New director named at Gatesville Senior Center

Gatesville welcomes Pam Rudolph as the new director of the Gatesville Senior Center. Rudolph assumed the directorship on August 16. One of nine children, she was born and raised in Gatesville and attended local schools. Before becoming director, Rudolph had a long history of geriatric care, family medicine and hospice...
GATESVILLE, TX
KWTX

“There are no words to explain it”: Central Texas HEB showing support for grieving McGregor families, community

McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - A local HEB is showing its support for the grieving community of McGregor by placing balloons at the checkout lines at the popular store. The large gold metallic balloons which spell out M-C-G-R-E-G-O-R have caught the attention of, not only thousands of shoppers, but the family of the victims from last Thursday’s shooting which left five people dead, including two high school students.
MCGREGOR, TX
fox44news.com

Copperas Cove High School closes after gas line hit

Copperas Cove (FOX 44) — Copperas Cove High School closed Tuesday morning because of a gas line accident. The school district says a construction crew working at the high school inadvertently hit the gas line, causing a disruption in service. The school says students are not in any danger at this time.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
coveleaderpress.com

Hutchings

Dr. Stephen Brian Hutchings, longtime Copperas Cove resident, passed away at age 75 on September 30, 2022, surrounded by loving family at his home in Lehi, UT. He was born on June 8, 1947, in Hackensack, NJ, to Brian LaMar Hutchings and Ellen Anderson. He was raised in Pearl River, NY, where he graduated from high school in 1965.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
baylorlariat.com

Volunteers needed as local food pantry expands reach

Shepherd’s Heart, a nonprofit food pantry aiming to “feed, clothe, empower and advocate” for families, urges Baylor students to consider volunteering to support its efforts. Located on S 26th Street, Shepherd’s Heart gives back to the Waco community in several ways, one being its mobile food pantry....
WACO, TX
KWTX

Affidavit: Fort Hood soldier bought drink at store after killing girlfriend, called mother instead of 911

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Fort Hood soldier Michael Leonard Moore,35, charged in the murder of his girlfriend Phyllis Campbell on Sept. 19, allegedly reported to work on post the day of the killing and confessed to military police he fatally shot his girlfriend after she approached him with a knife during a fight, an affidavit for arrest obtained by KWTX states.
KILLEEN, TX
North Dallas Gazette

Vote Common God to host Dallas, Fort Worth trainings on how to identify, confront Christian nationalism

AUSTIN, DALLAS, FORT WORTH (Texas): The national evangelical group Vote Common Good (VCG), will host a series of events in Texas starting Monday as part of a growing campaign to mobilize voters of faith to defeat election-denying, insurrection-supporting candidates in November and educate the public about the dangers of Christian Nationalism.
FORT WORTH, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott Statement On Loss Of Texas National Guard Soldier

AUSTIN, TX --Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement on the Texas National Guard soldier who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Eagle Pass:. 'Cecilia and I are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of a soldier with the Texas National Guard. Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of the soldier. Texas Rangers are leading the investigation, as the Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety coordinate with local law enforcement. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the soldier’s family during this heartbreaking time. And for any Texan who is in crisis, we urge you to seek help immediately from a family member, loved one, or a mental health service.'
AUSTIN, TX
coveleaderpress.com

Antonio James “AJ” Cardenas

Antonio James “AJ” Cardenas, 22, of Temple, TX, passed away on September 30, 2022, in Temple, TX. AJ was born in Temple, TX to Stacey Riley and Travis Cardenas on May 26, 2000. He married Sarah Young on August 1, 2021, in Copperas Cove. They welcomed their son Stephen James Cardenas on May 29, 2022, to the world.
TEMPLE, TX

