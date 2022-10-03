Read full article on original website
coveleaderpress.com
Local schools and businesses go orange for CCISD anti-bullying campaign
Residents in Copperas Cove are seeing orange in local businesses, on buildings, and in schools. October is National Bullying Prevention Month and orange is the color that represents anti-bullying awareness. CCISD’s 2nd Annual Paint Your School/City Orange campaign encourages the community and schools to work together to stop bullying and cyberbullying by increasing awareness of the prevalence and impact of bullying.
KWTX
‘She did amazing work’: Students remember dance coach who drowned at Killeen motel
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Those who knew 38-year-old Dawn Bennett, who tragically drowned at the Shilo Inn last Friday, are remembering the woman as a gifted dance coach who moved her community. Bennett grew up in Killeen and attended Manor Middle school and later Ellison High School. “She did amazing...
coveleaderpress.com
Night Out Block Parties held in Copperas Cove
For the 39th year, neighbors locked their doors and mingled outside as part of a nationwide initiative called National Night Out on Tuesday evening. In Copperas Cove, five neighborhoods hosted their own block parties and enjoyed good food, good company and good weather, as the temperatures cooled down a bit.
KWTX
Culinary students in Waco are back to hands-on learning in their student-run restaurant open to the public
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas State Technical College culinary arts students return back to hands-on, real-life learning experience as their student-run restaurant reopens for the first time since the onset of the pandemic. “I’m extremely excited because this has been what I’ve been waiting for,” Samuel Mitchell, fifth-year TSTC student,...
fox44news.com
Waco HS groundbreaking ceremony coming Oct. 7
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Independent School District will be hosting a special groundbreaking ceremony this Friday. The district says that Waco High School was originally located at 8th Street and Columbus Avenue in downtown Waco. In 1986, Waco High School was consolidated with Jefferson-Moore High School and Richfield High School – the latter of which was named due to its location on the former Rich Field, a World War I airfield.
Gatesville Messenger
New director named at Gatesville Senior Center
Gatesville welcomes Pam Rudolph as the new director of the Gatesville Senior Center. Rudolph assumed the directorship on August 16. One of nine children, she was born and raised in Gatesville and attended local schools. Before becoming director, Rudolph had a long history of geriatric care, family medicine and hospice...
KWTX
“There are no words to explain it”: Central Texas HEB showing support for grieving McGregor families, community
McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - A local HEB is showing its support for the grieving community of McGregor by placing balloons at the checkout lines at the popular store. The large gold metallic balloons which spell out M-C-G-R-E-G-O-R have caught the attention of, not only thousands of shoppers, but the family of the victims from last Thursday’s shooting which left five people dead, including two high school students.
fox44news.com
Copperas Cove High School closes after gas line hit
Copperas Cove (FOX 44) — Copperas Cove High School closed Tuesday morning because of a gas line accident. The school district says a construction crew working at the high school inadvertently hit the gas line, causing a disruption in service. The school says students are not in any danger at this time.
KCEN TV NBC 6
A burst pipe in Copperas Cove costs Central Texas woman thousands
COPPERAS COVE, Texas — One Copperas Cove community member spent weeks trying to talk to a city member after her home was completely flooded from a broken water pipe. Tuesday, she finally had her voice heard at the October 4th city council meeting. "Water was running like a river...
Temple offers grants to local non-profit agencies within the city
The City of Temple will be offering grants to local non-profit agencies that provide services or programs within the city.
coveleaderpress.com
Hutchings
Dr. Stephen Brian Hutchings, longtime Copperas Cove resident, passed away at age 75 on September 30, 2022, surrounded by loving family at his home in Lehi, UT. He was born on June 8, 1947, in Hackensack, NJ, to Brian LaMar Hutchings and Ellen Anderson. He was raised in Pearl River, NY, where he graduated from high school in 1965.
Burnet High School student arrested after threat made on Snapchat
The district was made aware on Saturday night of a photo posted to Snapchat of what appeared to be an assault rifle with the caption, "School finna be crazy Monday."
baylorlariat.com
Volunteers needed as local food pantry expands reach
Shepherd’s Heart, a nonprofit food pantry aiming to “feed, clothe, empower and advocate” for families, urges Baylor students to consider volunteering to support its efforts. Located on S 26th Street, Shepherd’s Heart gives back to the Waco community in several ways, one being its mobile food pantry....
Waco receives large grant to help combat violent crimes in community
The Waco Police Department and some non-profit organizations that aim to better the community are receiving a $1.5-million grant from the DOJ in efforts to reduce violent crimes in the Waco area.
KWTX
Affidavit: Fort Hood soldier bought drink at store after killing girlfriend, called mother instead of 911
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Fort Hood soldier Michael Leonard Moore,35, charged in the murder of his girlfriend Phyllis Campbell on Sept. 19, allegedly reported to work on post the day of the killing and confessed to military police he fatally shot his girlfriend after she approached him with a knife during a fight, an affidavit for arrest obtained by KWTX states.
Vote Common God to host Dallas, Fort Worth trainings on how to identify, confront Christian nationalism
AUSTIN, DALLAS, FORT WORTH (Texas): The national evangelical group Vote Common Good (VCG), will host a series of events in Texas starting Monday as part of a growing campaign to mobilize voters of faith to defeat election-denying, insurrection-supporting candidates in November and educate the public about the dangers of Christian Nationalism.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Governor Abbott Statement On Loss Of Texas National Guard Soldier
AUSTIN, TX --Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement on the Texas National Guard soldier who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Eagle Pass:. 'Cecilia and I are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of a soldier with the Texas National Guard. Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of the soldier. Texas Rangers are leading the investigation, as the Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety coordinate with local law enforcement. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the soldier’s family during this heartbreaking time. And for any Texan who is in crisis, we urge you to seek help immediately from a family member, loved one, or a mental health service.'
coveleaderpress.com
Antonio James “AJ” Cardenas
Antonio James “AJ” Cardenas, 22, of Temple, TX, passed away on September 30, 2022, in Temple, TX. AJ was born in Temple, TX to Stacey Riley and Travis Cardenas on May 26, 2000. He married Sarah Young on August 1, 2021, in Copperas Cove. They welcomed their son Stephen James Cardenas on May 29, 2022, to the world.
Harker Heights police: Suspect involved in fatal shooting issued $1M bond
A Central Texas man is being held on a $1M bond after allegedly fatally shooting another man, police said.
This Killeen, Texas Dog Park is Closed For a Good Doggone Reason
KILLEEN DOG PARK CLOSED (FOR NOW) Mickey’s Dog Park at 2201 E Veterans Memorial Blvd will be closed for a the next three weeks starting on Monday, October 10. The Ccity of Killeen actually has a very good reason for closing the park. The closure will allow park staff...
