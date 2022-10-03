ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

‘Bus lanes are for buses’: New MTA bus lane enforcement cameras coming to this Staten Island route

By Erik Bascome
The Staten Island Advance
 3 days ago
umbrella corporation
3d ago

how about telling those careless express bus drivers to stop cutting people off on hylan blvd. they have their own lane that we can't travel in so they need to stay in their lane. when the bus in front stops for passengers, the busses have to wait in line to proceed, not dart into our travel lanes carelessly.

PIX11

Truck stuck under subway overpass snarls traffic in the Bronx

PARKCHESTER, the Bronx (PIX11) — A semi-truck stuck under a subway overpass is snarling traffic near a Bronx train station Thursday morning, according to a Citizen video. The tractor-trailer, which appears to be an Amazon delivery truck, is blocking the roadway at Castle Hill Avenue station near Westchester Avenue and traffic is backed up in […]
The Staten Island Advance

Turn signals, stop signs and more: City working to improve heavy traffic flow near Petrides campus

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- For years drivers have complained about the congested, and sometimes dangerous, traffic conditions surrounding the Michael J. Petrides Education Complex in Sunnyside. Recently, the city has been working closely with the schools on campus to bring new traffic calming measures that officials hope will alleviate the...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Long abandoned Amboy Cinemas in N.J. once visited by Staten Island movie-goers to be redeveloped

After 17 years of collecting dust and being vandalized, the long abandoned Amboy Cinemas in Sayreville may finally have new purpose. Last month, the borough council approved an ordinance establishing a redevelopment plan for the vacant 19.5 acre site at routes 9 and 35 that proposes a variety of commercial retail, hotel, conference center, recreational, office, and professional uses.
CBS New York

Driver injured after crashing car into Brooklyn dry cleaners

NEW YORK --  A driver crashed into a dry cleaners in Brooklyn on Wednesday.It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Church Avenue in East Flatbush.The crash destroyed the front of the store, leaving debris inside and outside on the sidewalk.The driver was taken to a local hospital to be treated for unspecified injuries.It's unknown if anyone else was injured.There's no word on what caused the crash.
