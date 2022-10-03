Read full article on original website
Order the Google Pixel 7 through Amazon and get a $100 gift card
Google started accepting preorders for the Pixel 7 series right after its event ended on October 6. To attract customers, Google and various retailers across the launch markets are providing some tempting preorder deals on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Amazon is running a promotion of its own, where you can get the Pixel 7 with a $100 gift card. Or if it is the Pixel 7 Pro that you are eyeing, you can get it with a $200 gift card.
How to control your Android phone from Galaxy Watch 4
One reason people buy a smartwatch is to reduce the time they spend on smartphones. While most smartwatches do a great job at that, they lack controls like turning devices on and off, for example, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, the flashlight, and hotspots for which you may need to unlock your device. Then, all it takes is one Instagram notification which leads to minutes to hours of endless scrolling. However, if you own one of the best Wear OS smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch 4, or any Wear OS-powered wearable, use an app called SimpleWear to toggle and control phone features from your watch.
Google Pixel Fold coming early 2023, according to this leaker
The Made by Google event for 2022 gave us the full details for the Pixel 7 series, the Pixel Watch, and further details about the upcoming Pixel Tablet. So far, we’ve not heard anything official from Google about its long-rumored foldable phone, and this year's big reveal didn't change that. It may be early next year when we see Google introduce its first foldable phone, if leakers are to be believed.
Google Pixel Watch was on sale in the UK hours before reveal, now removed
For a few hours, the Google Pixel Watch was available to buy on O2's website in the UK. The listing has since been removed, which suggests it was a mistake, and you weren't able to actually buy the smartwatch yet. The Google Pixel Watch launch is a matter of hours away, though, so we expect you'll be able to pre-order it from a variety of retailers soon.
WhatsApp's new Premium subscription only unlocks two features
The upcoming WhatsApp Premium subscription for WhatsApp Business users is taking shape, and the new beta rollout for the service shows us exactly what you'll get as part of the monthly package. The latest beta build for WhatsApp shows us the new features designed for businesses to better interact with customers. WABetaInfo reports potential subscriptions can open the app's settings on their phone and access the new section titled WhatsApp Premium. On this page, potential customers can join the plan.
How to mass delete emails in Gmail
It's not uncommon to see people with hundreds, thousands, or even tens of thousands of emails in their Gmail inbox. Most of those are old or junk emails, which are too tedious to sort through. Gmail has a built-in method to mass delete emails, which is easily done using one of the best Chromebooks.
Samsung Galaxy S23: Everything we know about next year's Galaxy flagships
Although the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 make for some of the best Android phones you can buy, plenty of users still prefer to stick with a classic smartphone design. For anyone who would rather stay away from the cutting edge, the Samsung Galaxy S23 is likely the phone for you. This year's Samsung Galaxy S22 series blew us away with an excellent refined design, solid performance, and the rebirth of the Note series.
Google can't stop showing off Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch, debuts new design video
We’ve known the design of the Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch since May this year, and while we haven’t yet seen the devices properly revealed by the company, another clip on its YouTube channel gives us a clearer picture of the design for each product. There’s not much to learn from the video, as we’ve seen these three devices from all angles before, but it gives you one of the clearest glimpses of the handsets and smartwatch.
The best Google Pixel 7 cases in 2022
Just as the Google Pixel 7 is a series of small refinements after last year's overwhelming overhaul, Pixel 7 cases needed very few improvements over its Pixel 6 predecessors. After adapting to last year's Cylon of a camera bar, these cases better know how to handle and minimize that thickness into more robust air cushioning or a more textured profile.
Google Pixel Watch unboxing brings us our best up-close pics and impressions yet
It's hard to believe we're only a couple of days from Google's first wearable actually becoming a reality. After years of rumors and false starts, the Pixel Watch finally brings the company's hardware and software expertise to your wrist, and with any luck, it'll compete among the best smartwatches available today. If you simply can't wait another couple of days — and the leaks aren't doing it for you — this unofficial unboxing might be enough to tide you over.
The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are here: Google nails the balancing act
Google really got ahead of the leaks this year, giving us a full visual workup for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro months before launch. Still, there was plenty more to learn, and extra drips and drops over the weeks that followed helped us fill in tons of the remaining blanks, before the company had its chance to tell us. Now it's finally time to see just how accurate all those leaks were, as Google formally unveils the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.
The latest Samsung One UI 5 beta is losing a useful feature
Samsung has been testing One UI 5 beta on the Galaxy S22 series since early August. The company has been slow in rolling out new beta builds as it looks to fix all the reported bugs and issues. A couple of weeks after dropping the third One UI 5 beta with improved animations and new app icons, the Korean giant has released the fourth beta firmware for the Galaxy S22 lineup. And this time around, it has pulled a key feature from the build: multi-user support.
Google Japan's Gboard bar is the worst keyboard ever
Google used to be well known for its April Fools' jokes. From an almost uninterrupted period spanning 2000 to 2019, the company kept up the tradition of giving us at least one joke announcement every April 1st. It stopped doing so because of the pandemic in 2020, and has yet to bring them back, but that hasn't stopped Google Japan from keeping the spirit alive (even though it's October). This latest "joke," though, might be more the stuff of terrors than something funny.
Xiaomi's Smart Band 7 Pro fitness tracker is going global
Xiaomi is not a big name in the smartwatch market, but it has managed to carve a name for itself in the fitness trackers segment with its excellent Mi Band series. They are feature-rich, extremely affordable compared to the competition, and are among the best fitness trackers you can buy. In May 2022, the company announced the Mi Band 7 and followed it up with a Pro model in July, featuring a bigger display and a more premium build quality. Three months after its Chinese debut, the band is making its way to Europe, albeit under a different name: the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro.
The Google Pixel 7 helps people who are blind frame the perfect selfie
Snapping photos is incredibly easy on smartphones today, but snapping a great photo remains challenging—it is one reason why we still trust professionals for photographing events. Unfortunately for some people, disabilities like paralysis and partial or complete blindness force them to rely on another person to take simple photos and selfies. With the Pixel 7 series, Google is introducing a new feature called Guided Frame—an accessibility novelty to make selfie snapping easier, without having to rely on other people.
Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro hands-on: Refined elegance
Holding the Google Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro in your hand for the first time is an exercise in déjà vu. If last year's phones marked a total overhaul for Google's hardware philosophy — right down to the chipset powering it — these devices are designed to carry that legacy forward. But with another year of experience under their belt, it seems clear that the Made By Google team wants to convince even the most skeptical of iPhone owners that the Pixel 7 is ready to be your next phone, and honestly, they might be right.
Updates on the Pixel are too slow
Updates on Google's Pixel phones are too slow. Before you get your pitchforks, let us explain what we mean. One of the benefits of buying a phone like the Google Pixel 6a or Pixel 6 is getting updates before other OEM devices. Still, installing them takes too long. Seamless updates are heralded as the best thing to happen to software upgrades, and phones that lack the feature are often mocked for the omission. But we're glad Samsung and a few others have refused to implement it.
Google has a new Weather app for your Wear OS smartwatch
The Pixel Watch's launch should act as a catalyst for the Wear OS ecosystem's growth. Irrespective of how good or bad the watch is, Google's first wearable should help attract more developers to the platform, leading to more apps being available for Wear OS 3. The company has played its part in making the OS more attractive by redesigning the Wear OS Play Store, revamping the Google Keep app for smartwatches, and even releasing a Phone app for the platform. Now, ahead of the Pixel Watch's launch, Google has released a new Weather app for all Wear OS 3-running smartwatches.
Where to preorder the Google Pixel Watch
Google is finally dipping its toes into the wearable market with the Pixel Watch. The company's first wearable takes on the best Android smartwatches of 2022 with a polished design and an unmatched software experience. With a price of $350, the Pixel Watch is not cheap. But if you take advantage of various preorder offers out there, you can get the watch for a reasonable price. So, check out the best Google Pixel Watch preorder deals below to get the watch on your wrist sooner than later.
Get ready to customize your Pixel Watch with this up-close look at its bands
We're less than a day from Google's official, full reveal of its Pixel Watch wearable, but the leak machine doesn't stand on ceremony, and the details just keep coming. This week, courtesy of Droid Life, we got a very detailed look at the Pixel Watch's active-style bands — and they bear a striking similarity to the bands on existing Fitbit devices.
