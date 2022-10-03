Read full article on original website
Related
In California, a Race to Save the World’s Largest Trees From Megafires
When the Washburn Fire burned through part of Yosemite’s iconic Mariposa Grove in July, photos of its famed giant sequoias steeped in smoke and surrounded by automated sprinklers to shelter them from the flames shocked viewers around the globe. Less than a year earlier, similar photos showed the trunk...
Mobile Homes, the Last Affordable Housing Option for Many California Residents, Are Going Up in Smoke
CLEARLAKE, Calif.— Susan Gilbert heard police rolling by with their bullhorn. But she was more exasperated than scared. She had lived at Creekside Mobile Home Park on Dam Road for 17 years and had lost track of all its close calls with wildfires. Creekside, a park situated on a bend of Cache Creek in northern California, had always survived. About 30 minutes earlier, when Gilbert came home from a visit to the vet with her cat, Pumpkin, and noticed black smoke swirling in nearby woods, she called her son.
Western Forests, Snowpack and Wildfires Appear Trapped in a Vicious Climate Cycle
When Stephanie Kampf visited one of her wildfire test plots near Colorado’s Joe Wright Reservoir in June of 2021, the charred remains of what had been a cool, shady spruce and fir forest before the Cameron Peak Fire incinerated it nearly took her breath away. “We would walk through...
Texas Is Now the Nation’s Biggest Emitter of Toxic Substances Into Streams, Rivers and Lakes
Texas is a notably easy place to set up shop for industrial projects with lots of liquid waste and nowhere good to put it. The state’s waterways are open for business, an analysis of Environmental Protection Agency data shows, to send large volumes of discarded chemicals and industrial discharge downstream and out to sea.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Just Two Development Companies Drive One of California’s Most Controversial Climate Programs: Manure Digesters
The second of a three-part series on California’s program to reduce carbon emissions on dairy farms by subsidizing the construction of digesters to capture methane. California is often lauded as a leader in U.S. climate policy, but one of its primary emissions reduction strategies—manure digester projects—could be prolonging the state’s dependence on natural gas. The bulk of the state money pouring into the technology is benefiting two companies, Maas Energy Works and California Bioenergy, that rely on natural gas revenue to survive.
Expansion of a Lucrative Dairy Digester Market is Sowing Environmental Worries in the U.S.
A growing national market in the proceeds from manure digesters—a technology developed to rein in emissions and fight global warming—is sowing worry that the economic paybacks could undercut U.S. climate change efforts. Much of that concern is centered on California, which has offered carbon credits for natural gas...
‘Timber Cities’ Might Help Decarbonize the World
Buildings constructed with more wood, and less cement and steel, would help decarbonize the construction and housing industries in line with global goals to cut greenhouse gas emissions 50 percent by 2030 and reach net zero emissions by 2050, new research shows. The paper, published Aug. 30 in Nature Communications,...
Remember That Coal Surge Last Year? Yeah, It’s Over
Renewable energy rose to make up nearly one-fourth of the electricity generated in the United States in the second quarter this year, while coal generation declined. The changing sources for our electricity are happening as the West deals with a years-long drought and sweats through a late summer heatwave—events that underscore why we need an energy transition to respond to climate change, and also how climate change is increasing the challenge of managing the system through the transition.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Feds Will Spend Billions to Boost Drought-Stricken Colorado River System
As climate change tightens its grip on the Colorado River basin, the states that use its water are struggling to agree on terms that will reduce their demand. Now, the federal government is stepping in with a plan to use billions of dollars to incentivize conservation. The U.S. Bureau of...
‘We’re Losing Our People’
This article was originally produced by Capital & Main in collaboration with USA Today. As a young girl, Arlene Juanico would rush to gather the laundry before the explosions started. When the alarms sounded, Juanico would hustle to grab the clean garments off the clothesline before she was enveloped by...
California Has Provided Incentives for Methane Capture at Dairies, but the Program May Have ‘Unintended Consequences’
The first of a three-part series on California’s program to reduce carbon emissions on dairy farms by subsidizing the construction of digesters to capture methane. On summer afternoons, thousands of dairy cows at Bar 20 dairy in Kerman, California, seek shelter from the blazing sun under the shade of open-walled barns. After a frenzy of morning activity, the farm is quiet except for an occasional moo, a deep rumble from a tomato truck passing on nearby Highway 180 or the wind whistling through the barn, carrying the acrid manure scent that permeates the air on the farm. The scene is typical in the San Joaquin Valley, an agricultural region that produces more milk than any other part of the country.
Duke Energy Is Leaking a Potent Climate-Warming Gas at More Than Five Times the Rate of Other Utilities
DAVIDSON, N.C.—Four thin, metal cylinders containing the world’s most potent greenhouse gas stand lashed to the base of a Duke Energy substation on a quiet country road. The tanks are made to hold sulfur hexafluoride (SF6), an electrical insulator that was once used to fill race car tires, tennis balls and even Nike Air Max shoes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Legal Pot Problem That’s Now Plaguing the Streets of America: Plastic Litter
Waste packaging from a burgeoning and newly legalized marijuana industry litters streets across the country, adding to a global crisis of plastic waste. In New York, regulators who are making the state’s first-ever rules for the retail sale of recreational marijuana hope they have answers to limit their state’s contribution to the problem. They’ve been working to include sustainable packaging requirements into the licenses that businesses will need to open by the end of this year.
Pressing Safety Concerns, Opponents of the Mountain Valley Pipeline Gear Up for the Next Round of Battle
As the U.S. Senate begins a month with two extended recesses, Maury Johnson of Greenville, West Virginia, has a proposal for how Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), someone he considers an old family friend, could best spend the break. “Joe is an outdoorsman,” Johnson said from his hotel room in Washington,...
The Choice for Rural Officials: Oppose Solar Power or Face Revolt
This story is the third in a series about the conflict over solar power in Williamsport, Ohio, reported in partnership with ABC News. WILLIAMSPORT, Ohio—Chris Weaver stood up from his chair in the audience and looked across the village hall at the mayor. “I’m here to ask you to...
The Pathway to 90% Clean Electricity Is Mostly Clear. The Last 10%, Not So Much
The United States gets about 40 percent of its electricity from carbon-free sources, including renewables and nuclear, and researchers have a pretty good idea of how to cost-effectively get to about 90 percent. But that last 10 percent? It gets expensive and there is little agreement about how to do...
A Plan To Share the Pain of Water Scarcity Divides Farmers in This Rural Nevada Community
In central Nevada, on the edges of the small town of Eureka, farm fields unfold for miles between the Sulphur Spring Range and Diamond Mountains. Green crop circles fill up the remote land. Tractors roam slowly across open fields. Black cattle dot dusty playas. This is Diamond Valley, a high-desert...
The Plastics Industry Searches for a ‘Circular’ Way to Cut Plastic Waste and Make More Plastics
CHICAGO—Plastics executives embraced climate solutions at a major industry conference here last week and said they were betting on “advanced recycling” as a green response to the plastic waste problem, despite market headwinds and growing opposition from environmentalists. But their version of climate solutions involves making and...
A Clean Energy Trifecta: Wind, Solar and Storage in the Same Project
Elected officials and energy company executives gathered last week in rural Oregon to mark the completion of Wheatridge Renewable Energy Facility, a project that combines a wind farm, solar array and battery storage. This is the fourth and the largest project in the United States to combine those three renewable...
Amid Punishing Drought, California Is Set to Adopt Rules to Reduce Water Leaks. The Process has Lagged
Underneath pavement, parks and lawns, a web of pipes carry the water that fuels urban life from the companies that distribute it to the people who consume it. Many Americans never think twice about how much water might be leaking from that system. And water providers haven’t always been required to contain the leaks.
InsideClimate News
Brooklyn, NY
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
745K+
Views
ABOUT
InsideClimate News is an independent, not-for-profit, non-partisan news organization that covers clean energy, carbon energy, nuclear energy and environmental science—plus the territory in between where law, policy and public opinion are shaped.https://insideclimatenews.org/
Comments / 0