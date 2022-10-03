Read full article on original website
Related
delaware.gov
Delaware Will Provide Spring 2022 P-EBT to Children under Age 6
NEW CASTLE (Oct. 6, 2022) – Delaware families receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits will get emergency food assistance through the Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) program for children under the age of 6 living in their households. Eligible SNAP households will receive the Spring 2022 P-EBT Child Care Benefit for the second half of the 2021-2022 school year (January 2022 through June 2022).
delaware.gov
DPH Announces New Substance Use Disorder Continuing Education Credits And Resources For Pharmacists
DOVER, DE (Oct. 6, 2022) – The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) has created new resources and a new webinar specifically for pharmacists as part of its ongoing work to reduce substance use disorder. DPH has worked with partners in the medical community to develop Delaware-specific, evidence-based education materials, aiming to reduce the risk of unintentional opioid prescription overdose deaths in the state. These materials are available on the health care provider page at HelpIsHereDE.com, including the new content created specifically for pharmacists.
delaware.gov
Wildlife Viewing in Delaware’s State Wildlife Areas
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) provides numerous outdoor recreation opportunities on public lands, including elevated wildlife-viewing structures on several state wildlife areas managed by the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife. Most of the wildlife-viewing facilities listed here offer access to all visitors, regardless of...
delaware.gov
DPH Announces First Flu Case Of The 2022-2023 Season
*Editor/Reporter note: Apologies to everyone for the confusion but we were just informed that the pediatric case was mistakenly listed as occurring in this flu season due to a data entry error, when instead it occurred prior to October and is included in last season’s total. The release has been updated below to show the accurate count for this season to date.
Comments / 0