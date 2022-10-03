Read full article on original website
Tennessee-LSU head-to-head game predictions
No. 8 (4-0, 1-0 SEC) will play at LSU (4-1, 2-0 SEC) Saturday in Week 6. Kickoff between the Vols and Tigers is slated for noon EDT. ESPN will televise the SEC matchup. Against LSU, the Vols will wear its Nike Smokey Grey uniforms for the first time since 2017.
FOX Sports
No. 13 Kentucky aims for SEC rebound against South Carolina
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky coach Mark Stoops is sticking with the game plan and the quarterback who runs it. Will Levis and the No. 13 Wildcats just need to ensure golden opportunities don't slip from their grasp like last week. Most important for Kentucky (4-1, 1-1 SEC) against...
247Sports
Missouri replaces Vols on revised 2023 Auburn SEC baseball schedule
AUBURN, Alabama–The Southeastern Conference announced the 2023 baseball league schedule for its 14 member institutions on Tuesday following a revision from the original schedule that was released in September. Auburn was scheduled to face Tennessee at home to end the regular season, but the Vols have been replaced on the schedule by the Missouri Tigers.
Know the Opponent: Arizona’s athletic defense is still a work in progress
Oregon has the kind of offense that the 2022 Arizona Wildcats dread. The Ducks are far from one-dimensional. The Ducks can run the ball just as well as they can throw it. Arizona has shown the ability to limit the passing game, but the Wildcats haven’t been able to stop anyone’s run game, something Oregon will look to exploit on Saturday night. As a team, Arizona is giving up 213 yards on the ground. One reason is that their front seven is a talented, but young group. The Ducks will need to look out for defensive end Hunter Echols, a fifth-year senior...
Auburn Morning Rush: Volleyball drops match to LSU, Gymnast among top NIL earners
Good morning, Tiger fans. It is time to dig into the latest news surrounding Auburn athletics. Today’s rush is dominated heavily by Women’s sports. We begin by recapping Auburn Volleyball’s tough five-set loss to LSU Wednesday, which ends their perfect season. We also preview Auburn Soccer’s road trip to Kentucky on Thursday night, as they look to earn their first SEC win.
Tigers Rise in Fan Nation Week 5 SEC Power Rankings
Missouri kept its loss to Georgia close, giving voters some hope that the Tigers are starting to turn things around.
LSU pushing to flip an SEC TE commitment
The LSU football staff has been scouring the country for potential tight ends in the 2023 class, and on Wednesday, the Tigers made the move with a verbal scholarship offer to a current SEC commitment. Fort Worth (Texas) three-star Ka’Morreun Pimpton, a Vanderbilt committed, revealed he had spoken with the...
Fan Nation Week 6 SEC Staff Predictions
The staff of Mizzou Sports talk projects the outcomes of the rest of the SEC games for Week 6.
Brian Kelly would support an expanded SEC schedule
Things are about to change considerably in the SEC. What exactly those changes will be, we can only speculate at this point. But with Oklahoma and Texas joining the conference — by 2025 at the latest but likely sooner — we could see a shakeup to the conference’s entire structure.
Soccer Live Updates: No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 20 Ole Miss
The Tide looks to continue its winning streak at home against the Rebels
