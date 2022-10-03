ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

FOX Sports

No. 13 Kentucky aims for SEC rebound against South Carolina

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky coach Mark Stoops is sticking with the game plan and the quarterback who runs it. Will Levis and the No. 13 Wildcats just need to ensure golden opportunities don't slip from their grasp like last week. Most important for Kentucky (4-1, 1-1 SEC) against...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Missouri replaces Vols on revised 2023 Auburn SEC baseball schedule

AUBURN, Alabama–The Southeastern Conference announced the 2023 baseball league schedule for its 14 member institutions on Tuesday following a revision from the original schedule that was released in September. Auburn was scheduled to face Tennessee at home to end the regular season, but the Vols have been replaced on the schedule by the Missouri Tigers.
AUBURN, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Know the Opponent: Arizona’s athletic defense is still a work in progress

Oregon has the kind of offense that the 2022 Arizona Wildcats dread. The Ducks are far from one-dimensional. The Ducks can run the ball just as well as they can throw it. Arizona has shown the ability to limit the passing game, but the Wildcats haven’t been able to stop anyone’s run game, something Oregon will look to exploit on Saturday night. As a team, Arizona is giving up 213 yards on the ground. One reason is that their front seven is a talented, but young group. The Ducks will need to look out for defensive end Hunter Echols, a fifth-year senior...
TUCSON, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Auburn Morning Rush: Volleyball drops match to LSU, Gymnast among top NIL earners

Good morning, Tiger fans. It is time to dig into the latest news surrounding Auburn athletics. Today’s rush is dominated heavily by Women’s sports. We begin by recapping Auburn Volleyball’s tough five-set loss to LSU Wednesday, which ends their perfect season. We also preview Auburn Soccer’s road trip to Kentucky on Thursday night, as they look to earn their first SEC win.
SPORTS
On3.com

LSU pushing to flip an SEC TE commitment

The LSU football staff has been scouring the country for potential tight ends in the 2023 class, and on Wednesday, the Tigers made the move with a verbal scholarship offer to a current SEC commitment. Fort Worth (Texas) three-star Ka’Morreun Pimpton, a Vanderbilt committed, revealed he had spoken with the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
