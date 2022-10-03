Read full article on original website
Related
WCJB
Alachua County Schools update schedule for hurricane makeup days
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public School students have to make up some of the classroom time lost due to Hurricane Ian. The school district is announcing students now have classes on January 3rd and February 20th. Those were scheduled as flex days for students to have off. Officials...
WCJB
Alachua County holds career fair in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Board of County Commissioners held a career fair Wednesday. The fair was held in partnership with CareerSource, a local job center that helps locals with job searches and career support and training. “The main goal today is to match people looking for work...
WCJB
Student brings loaded pistol to Marion County school
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 17-year-old high school student accused of bringing a loaded firearm to school on Thursday. Sheriff’s deputies say Julius Nick’olas Webster, 17, is charged with possession of a firearm on school property and carrying a concealed firearm.
wuft.org
Alachua County Library District hosts laptop giveaway
The Alachua County Library District is partnering with the United Way to give out 70 laptops to residents in need. Applicants had until Wednesday to visit the library and sign up to be eligible to receive one. Those selected will be notified via phone or email on Monday. The program is limited to Alachua County residents, and sign-up was only available at the University Avenue Headquarters location.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCJB
Columbia County Rec. Department reorganizing after lay-offs
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County’s recreation department is getting an over hall after several employees were laid off. Three employees, two part-time and one full time employee, were let go on Oct. 5. County staff say that recreation department employees had been working at other county departments since Aug. 10.
WCJB
Employees laid off at Richardson Community Center one day after special meeting
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - We have a TV20 news update on discussions over the future of Richardson Community Center in Lake City. As of this afternoon, staff at Richardson were laid off because the county no longer has a recreation department according to Lake City council member Chevella Young.
WCJB
One Class at a Time: Sherry Que
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Sherry Que is October’s ‘One Class at a Time’ winner. Mrs. Que is the the family liaison at Irby Elementary School in Alachua. She supports and assists families throughout the school in need of shelter, food and clothing. “It gives me joy and...
WCJB
21st annual Guest Chef Gainesville featured more than 30 chefs creating their favorite dishes
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 30 chefs created their favorite recipes for guests as a part of a non-profit fundraiser. Peaceful Paths serves survivors of domestic violence in Alachua, Bradford, and Union counties. Thursday evening, officials held their 21st annual Guest Chef Gainesville where more than 30 chefs from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ocala-news.com
Marion County collection sites accepting donations for those affected by Hurricane Ian
Marion County has partnered with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office to collect donations for those who were impacted by Hurricane Ian in South Florida. While Marion County was spared from the worst of the hurricane as it passed over the state, many other areas were devastated by the storm. To help those communities, the Marion County Board of County Commissioners, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, and Marion County Fire Rescue are hosting numerous drop-off sites for donations throughout the county.
WCJB
Gainesville Networking Community will hold Gator Gallop
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a two mile fun run in Gainesville. The Gator Gallop is hosted by Gainesville Networking Community and others. It will be held at Plaza of the Americas at 10:45 a.m. Gator Gallop kicks off the the start of the homecoming day fun. The...
WCJB
Alachua County vote-by-mail ballots ship after Hurricane Ian delay
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tens of thousands of vote-by-mail ballots are headed to Alachua County voters for the November election after a delay due to Hurricane Ian. According to the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office, more than 45,000 vote-by-mail ballots have been mailed to voters for the 2022 General Election. Voters who requested a ballot should receive it within the next week.
WCJB
University of Florida College of Design, Construction, and Planning holds groundbreaking for new addition
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida College of Design, Construction, and Planning held a groundbreaking ceremony for a the addition of the Bruno E. and Maritza F. Ramos Collaboratory today. The 50,000 square foot building will house a number of new facilities, including a multi-functional space called the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCJB
North Marion HS student arrested for bringing a loaded gun to school
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said during the school day a North Marion High School student overheard 17-year-old Julius Webster and another student in the bathroom talking about having a gun and killing someone. Gavin Echols is one of many students, teachers, and parents TV20...
mycbs4.com
Alachua County Sheriff's Office heeds call for help after Hurricane Ian
The Alachua County Sheriff's Office sent eleven deputies, two radio operators, and other workers to assist areas affected by Hurricane Ian. Deputies with ACSO deployed to Charlotte County, heeding the call for help. Captain Kaley Behl says it's an honor for the relief team to assist others. "We really enjoy...
WCJB
University of Florida College of Design will host a ceremony for 50,000 square foot Collaboratory
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida College of Design construction and planning will host a ceremony for the Bruno E. And Maritza F. Ramos Collaboratory. The Ramos Collaboratory is a 50,000 square foot building that can bring a generational change to UF. The building will enhance the college’s...
WCJB
Marion County man missing while not taking prescribed medications
SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - A man in Marion County is missing and has not been taking his prescribed medication. George Bastian was last seen on September 29, leaving his residence, located at 12589 SE 80th Ave in Summerfield. Bastian was driving his white Ford F-150 pickup truck, bearing the Florida...
wuft.org
2022 UF Homecoming Parade
Watch WUFT’s live broadcast or live-stream of the 2022 UF Homecoming Parade in Gainesville, Florida on October 7, 2022. The pre-show kicks off at 11:45am, with the parade beginning at noon. Guests include UF President Kent Fuchs, WUFT-FM’s Glenn Richards, WUFT-TV’s Mary Brandenburg and more. Show your spirit and don’t miss the annual Homecoming Parade.
WCJB
Local police departments hosted “Coffee with a Cop”
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Law enforcement is catching up with Alachua County residents. Officers with the Gainesville Police Department hosted “Coffee with a Cop” at two locations. The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office also met for coffee with residents in Newberry, Micanopy and Hawthorne. Both agencies host “Coffee...
WCJB
Brick Gallery in Ocala will hold the 4th annual Best of the Best art Exhibit and Competition
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion Cultural Alliance will have their 4th annual Best of the Best Art Exhibit and Competition. The event is from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Brick Gallery in Ocala. There will be specialty cocktails, music and photo ops. You will also be able to...
WCJB
Sheriff’s deputies from Alachua, Putnam counties head to SW Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies are joining Hurricane Ian relief efforts. A team of 11 Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies headed to Charlotte County on Monday morning. Once they arrive, they will assess the damage and needs of the community.
Comments / 0