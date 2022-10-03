ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

WCJB

Alachua County Schools update schedule for hurricane makeup days

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public School students have to make up some of the classroom time lost due to Hurricane Ian. The school district is announcing students now have classes on January 3rd and February 20th. Those were scheduled as flex days for students to have off. Officials...
WCJB

Alachua County holds career fair in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Board of County Commissioners held a career fair Wednesday. The fair was held in partnership with CareerSource, a local job center that helps locals with job searches and career support and training. “The main goal today is to match people looking for work...
WCJB

Student brings loaded pistol to Marion County school

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 17-year-old high school student accused of bringing a loaded firearm to school on Thursday. Sheriff’s deputies say Julius Nick’olas Webster, 17, is charged with possession of a firearm on school property and carrying a concealed firearm.
wuft.org

Alachua County Library District hosts laptop giveaway

The Alachua County Library District is partnering with the United Way to give out 70 laptops to residents in need. Applicants had until Wednesday to visit the library and sign up to be eligible to receive one. Those selected will be notified via phone or email on Monday. The program is limited to Alachua County residents, and sign-up was only available at the University Avenue Headquarters location.
WCJB

Columbia County Rec. Department reorganizing after lay-offs

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County’s recreation department is getting an over hall after several employees were laid off. Three employees, two part-time and one full time employee, were let go on Oct. 5. County staff say that recreation department employees had been working at other county departments since Aug. 10.
WCJB

One Class at a Time: Sherry Que

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Sherry Que is October’s ‘One Class at a Time’ winner. Mrs. Que is the the family liaison at Irby Elementary School in Alachua. She supports and assists families throughout the school in need of shelter, food and clothing. “It gives me joy and...
ocala-news.com

Marion County collection sites accepting donations for those affected by Hurricane Ian

Marion County has partnered with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office to collect donations for those who were impacted by Hurricane Ian in South Florida. While Marion County was spared from the worst of the hurricane as it passed over the state, many other areas were devastated by the storm. To help those communities, the Marion County Board of County Commissioners, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, and Marion County Fire Rescue are hosting numerous drop-off sites for donations throughout the county.
WCJB

Gainesville Networking Community will hold Gator Gallop

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a two mile fun run in Gainesville. The Gator Gallop is hosted by Gainesville Networking Community and others. It will be held at Plaza of the Americas at 10:45 a.m. Gator Gallop kicks off the the start of the homecoming day fun. The...
WCJB

Alachua County vote-by-mail ballots ship after Hurricane Ian delay

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tens of thousands of vote-by-mail ballots are headed to Alachua County voters for the November election after a delay due to Hurricane Ian. According to the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office, more than 45,000 vote-by-mail ballots have been mailed to voters for the 2022 General Election. Voters who requested a ballot should receive it within the next week.
WCJB

North Marion HS student arrested for bringing a loaded gun to school

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said during the school day a North Marion High School student overheard 17-year-old Julius Webster and another student in the bathroom talking about having a gun and killing someone. Gavin Echols is one of many students, teachers, and parents TV20...
WCJB

Marion County man missing while not taking prescribed medications

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - A man in Marion County is missing and has not been taking his prescribed medication. George Bastian was last seen on September 29, leaving his residence, located at 12589 SE 80th Ave in Summerfield. Bastian was driving his white Ford F-150 pickup truck, bearing the Florida...
wuft.org

2022 UF Homecoming Parade

Watch WUFT’s live broadcast or live-stream of the 2022 UF Homecoming Parade in Gainesville, Florida on October 7, 2022. The pre-show kicks off at 11:45am, with the parade beginning at noon. Guests include UF President Kent Fuchs, WUFT-FM’s Glenn Richards, WUFT-TV’s Mary Brandenburg and more. Show your spirit and don’t miss the annual Homecoming Parade.
WCJB

Local police departments hosted “Coffee with a Cop”

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Law enforcement is catching up with Alachua County residents. Officers with the Gainesville Police Department hosted “Coffee with a Cop” at two locations. The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office also met for coffee with residents in Newberry, Micanopy and Hawthorne. Both agencies host “Coffee...
WCJB

Sheriff’s deputies from Alachua, Putnam counties head to SW Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies are joining Hurricane Ian relief efforts. A team of 11 Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies headed to Charlotte County on Monday morning. Once they arrive, they will assess the damage and needs of the community.

