Police: 70-year-old Windsor Locks woman attacked by stranger while exercising
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — A 70-year-old Windsor Locks woman was sent to the hospital Thursday after being ambushed during her workout, according to police. The woman was “exercise walk-jogging” at about 10 a.m. on Old County Road when a stranger ran up behind her and punched her in the head, according to Windsor Locks […]
NBC Connecticut
2 Schools Shelter in Place as Police Search for Person Who Shot New Haven Officer
A New Haven police officer was shot after responding to a car crash early Friday morning and two schools are sheltering in place as police search for the shooter. It happened on Chapel Street around 1:30 a.m., according to police. The officer responded to the scene of the crash and...
NBC Connecticut
Man Arrested After Randomly Attacking Woman Jogging in Windsor Locks: Police
A man has been arrested for allegedly attacking a woman that was out going for a jog in Windsor Locks Thursday morning. Police said they were called to the area of Old County Road, a generally busy spot surrounded by hotels, at about 10 a.m. Officers said 40-year-old Alexander Russell...
Hartford man arrested for drive-by shooting that killed 59-year-old bystander
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 23-year-old Hartford man is facing a murder charge in connection to a May shooting death on Zion Street, according to an announcement by police Wednesday. Guillermo Gonzalez, 59, was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on May 10, according to police. He was pronounced at the hospital. Police said […]
New Britain Herald
New Britain police looking to charge another suspect in shooting at city park where child's birthday was taking place
NEW BRITAIN – Police are looking to charge at least the fifth suspect in connection with a shooting that occurred in a city park in August while a child’s birthday was taking place. Three people have already been charged with partaking in the shooting – in which no...
Register Citizen
Family of missing teen tells Bridgeport police they received ransom call
BRIDGEPORT — Police said they are investigating the disappearance of a 15-year-old boy after his family said he left early from Central High School last week and has not been seen since. State police have issued a silver alert for Jael Martinez, whose family says they got an apparent...
Eyewitness News
Hartford police make arrest in May homicide case
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A Hartford man is facing charges after a deadly shooting in May. Police said the shooting happened on Zion Street on Tuesday, May 10. Guillermo Gonzalez, 59, of Hartford, died in the shooting. Police said Gonzalez was an innocent bystander. On Wednesday, Hartford police arrested...
NBC Connecticut
Police ID Man Shot, Killed in Hartford
A man was shot and killed during what police believe was a narcotics transaction in Hartford early Wednesday morning. Officers were called to Orange Street around 12:30 a.m. after getting two ShotSpotter activations reporting multiple rounds of gunfire. When police arrived, they said they found 24-year-old Andre Gaston, of Hartford,...
Girlfriend of Orange Street homicide victim remembers him as 'humble, outgoing'
HARTFORD, Conn. — The girlfriend of a Hartford homicide victim is sharing his story as police search for the suspects responsible for his death. Andre Gaston was gunned down outside of his home on Orange Street early Wednesday morning, making this incident the city’s 30th homicide this year and the second just this week.
NBC Connecticut
Suspect in Murder of Innocent Bystander in Hartford Arrested
Hartford police have arrested a suspect in the murder of an innocent bystander in May . Guillermo Gonzalez, 59, had gone to a local bodega on Tuesday, May 10 for a hot dog when he was shot and killed in broad daylight, according to his family. Gonzalez barely survived COVID-19,...
Hartford man killed in ‘clearly targeted’ shooting on Orange Street, police say
Hartford police are investigating the city's second homicide of the week and 30th of the year.
Man accused of robbing New London restaurant at gunpoint over undelivered order
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – A man is accused of robbing a New London restaurant at gunpoint on Wednesday evening. New London police said just before 11 p.m., officers responded to the report of a robbery at the Wings & Pies Restaurant on State Street. Police determined that a man and woman entered the restaurant […]
Teen fatally shot in Waterbury
A teenager who was found shot several times on Bishop Street in Waterbury has died after being rushed from the crime scene to a nearby hospital.
Register Citizen
Man pleads guilty to fatally shooting 'hero' Bridgeport barber
BRIDGEPORT – When a gunman burst into a barbershop and yelled “who wants it?” police said the barber, Deon Rodney, leaped in front of his customers. Police said the “hero barber” was fatally shot protecting his customers. On Wednesday, Mark Christian, the man accused of...
Eyewitness News
Manchester and East Hartford Police investigating after multiple tow truck thefts
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - Manchester and East Hartford Police are investigating two incidents of stolen tow trucks. One truck was found, while the other is still missing. “Who knows if they’re ever going to find our truck,” said Jay Pitchell, Owner of Jay’s Auto Sales & Repair.
Police searching for missing 42-year-old Voluntown man
VOLUNTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 42-year-old man reported missing from Voluntown. Anthony Grillo was last seen Thursday, according to police. Officials think he may be driving a 2021 white Ford F250 with the license plate 1146CW. He is five feet, nine inches tall and […]
Norwich police attempt to locate armed, dangerous man after domestic violence incident
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — The Norwich Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man they believe is responsible for a domestic violence incident in the city. The man, 32-year-old David Holland Jr. of Norwich, told police he would turn himself in on Tuesday, but failed to do so. Police said he […]
Carjacking suspect dead, two other men wounded, in Parkville shootout
An attempted carjacking escalated into a deadly shootout outside an apartment building in Hartford’s Parkville neighborhood Monday afternoon, according to police. One person was killed and two others were reported in critical-but-stable condition.
Eyewitness News
Meriden homicide investigation leads to stolen firearm arrest
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - An investigation into a homicide led to the arrest of a woman for failing to report that her gun was stolen. Ronisha Baskin of New Haven was charged with failing to report the theft of a firearm, falsely reporting an incident, and interfering with an officer.
3 Shot, 1 Killed After Attempted Hartford Carjacking In Broad Daylight
One person is dead and two are in critical condition following what police in Connecticut believe was an attempted carjacking in broad daylight. The incident took place in Hartford around 3:15 p.m., Monday, Oct. 3, in the area of 1429 Park St. According to Lt. Aaron Boisvert, of the Hartford...
