ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, CT
Hartford, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Eyewitness News

Hartford police make arrest in May homicide case

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A Hartford man is facing charges after a deadly shooting in May. Police said the shooting happened on Zion Street on Tuesday, May 10. Guillermo Gonzalez, 59, of Hartford, died in the shooting. Police said Gonzalez was an innocent bystander. On Wednesday, Hartford police arrested...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police ID Man Shot, Killed in Hartford

A man was shot and killed during what police believe was a narcotics transaction in Hartford early Wednesday morning. Officers were called to Orange Street around 12:30 a.m. after getting two ShotSpotter activations reporting multiple rounds of gunfire. When police arrived, they said they found 24-year-old Andre Gaston, of Hartford,...
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Santana
NBC Connecticut

Suspect in Murder of Innocent Bystander in Hartford Arrested

Hartford police have arrested a suspect in the murder of an innocent bystander in May . Guillermo Gonzalez, 59, had gone to a local bodega on Tuesday, May 10 for a hot dog when he was shot and killed in broad daylight, according to his family. Gonzalez barely survived COVID-19,...
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Shooting#Police#Murder#Violent Crime#Phillips Ray
Register Citizen

Man pleads guilty to fatally shooting 'hero' Bridgeport barber

BRIDGEPORT – When a gunman burst into a barbershop and yelled “who wants it?” police said the barber, Deon Rodney, leaped in front of his customers. Police said the “hero barber” was fatally shot protecting his customers. On Wednesday, Mark Christian, the man accused of...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Police searching for missing 42-year-old Voluntown man

VOLUNTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 42-year-old man reported missing from Voluntown. Anthony Grillo was last seen Thursday, according to police. Officials think he may be driving a 2021 white Ford F250 with the license plate 1146CW. He is five feet, nine inches tall and […]
VOLUNTOWN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Eyewitness News

Meriden homicide investigation leads to stolen firearm arrest

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - An investigation into a homicide led to the arrest of a woman for failing to report that her gun was stolen. Ronisha Baskin of New Haven was charged with failing to report the theft of a firearm, falsely reporting an incident, and interfering with an officer.
MERIDEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy