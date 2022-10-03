Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Momentum builds for $2,000 stimulus paymentsJake WellsAustin, TX
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaignAsh JurbergTexas State
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
The 12th Texas Tribune Festival, Featuring Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton, Wrapped on September 24, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Modern Nirvana Held Their Annual Conference in Austin, TX September 23, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Related
Police release video in southeast Austin SWAT situation, identify officers involved
The Austin Police Department released additional details Thursday surrounding fatal police shooting and SWAT situation in southeast Austin Sept. 23.
fox7austin.com
Police searching for man who robbed bank in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department Robbery Unit is asking for the community’s help identifying a suspect involved in an aggravated robbery in North Austin. Police said on Oct. 4, around 5 p.m., a man entered the Public Employee Credit Union at 1200 W 42nd Street with a gun and demanded money from the employees.
post-register.com
Lockhart Police asks for public assistance identifying two robbery suspects￼
The Lockhart Police Department needs the community’s help identifying two people who robbed two Lockhart gas stations Tuesday night, Oct. 4. The robberies occurred at the North Valero Gas Station on 1317 N. Colorado St. and the Texaco Gas Station on 1325 S. Colorado St. Investigators believe both crimes...
Search for suspect underway after UT staff member groped on The Drag, police say
Police with the University of Texas said a man groped a university staff member on The Drag late Wednesday morning. Officers are now searching for the suspect.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Affidavit: Man tried to enter northwest Austin daycare with gun
An arrest warrant was issued for Aaron Whitfield, 26, for unlawful carrying of a weapon in prohibited places after police said he tried to go into Primrose School of Four Points with a handgun on Tuesday.
fox7austin.com
Man shoots, kills another during fight in Harker Heights
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas - A man has been arrested and charged with fatally shooting another during a fight outside a Harker Heights business, says police. 31-year-old Roger Lee Sanders Jr. has been charged with murder for the Oct. 5 fatal shooting. Harker Heights police say officers were dispatched just before...
Leander PD vehicle with 2 officers inside hit by suspected drunk driver
A Leander Police patrol vehicle was hit by a suspected drunk driver Tuesday night, police said, and the driver was arrested on a DWI charge.
fox7austin.com
Suspects robbed two Lockhart gas stations at gunpoint: police
LOCKHART, Texas - The Lockhart Police Department is looking for two suspects they say robbed two gas stations earlier this week. LPD says two suspects robbed the North Valero gas station at 1317 N. Colorado St. and the Texaco gas station at 1325 S. Colorado St. on Oct. 4. Police...
IN THIS ARTICLE
APD: Woman held pregnant woman, 2 children against their will, demanded money
Multiple arrest warrants were issued in Austin for a woman in connection to an aggravated kidnapping and robbery where a pregnant woman and two children were held against their will in mid-September.
Man charged with murder in Kingsland
Dennis Wayne Price II faces charges of assault family violence impeding breath or circulation and murder. His bond is set at $1 million.
KSAT 12
San Marcos police officer arrested after resigning amid family violence investigation
SAN MARCOS, Texas – An officer with the San Marcos Police Department was arrested after he resigned days after he was accused of family violence. According to a news release, Kyle Lobo voluntarily resigned Thursday from SMPD. The resignation came three days after the SMPD was notified by the...
fox7austin.com
Austin Synagogue victim of arson attack last fall
Congregation Beth Isreal held their Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur services inside an episcipol church this year. The Synagogue was the victim of an arson attack last fall that investigators say was a hate crime.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
APD looking for suspect of robberies at H-E-B, A+ Federal Credit Union
The robberies happened between 2:27 p.m. and 3:20 p.m. at the H-E-B at 6607 S. I-35 service road and the A+ Federal Credit Union at 1402 W. Stassney Ln.
38-Year-Old Joel Ramirez Arrested In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Leander (Leander, TX)
According to the Leander Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday night. The officials stated that two officers, one officer-in-training and a field training officer were inside a vehicle when 38-year-old [..]
Police arrest three men after carjacking, aggravated robbery series in southeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Police arrested three men accused of carjacking and a series of aggravated robberies last month in the southeast Austin area. The Austin Police Department said officers responded to calls of a carjacking and aggravated robbery around 12:50 a.m. on Sept. 28 in the 6900 block of Shady Cedar Drive.
kwhi.com
BASTROP MAN ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE CHARGES IN FAYETTE COUNTY
A Bastrop man was arrested on Wednesday after leading Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies on a lengthy chase. According to Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek, Narcotics Investigators attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white 2003 Chevrolet SUV on Hrbacek Street in the Cedar Creek subdivision. The driver failed...
Person hit, killed by train in east Austin
A person was hit and killed by a train on Interstate 35 service road near 41st Street, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.
KWTX
Killeen police investigating death of woman at local motel
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Police are investigating the death of Dawn Bennett, 38, at the Shilo Inn on Friday, Sept. 30. At about 7:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to the motel at 3701 South WS Young Drive to investigate a 911 call about a possible drowning victim. Police said...
APD loosens requirements for cadets to increase number of recruits
The Austin Police Department has changed some of the requirements recruits need to meet before moving forward with the Academy.
CBS Austin
AISD student charged after bringing gun to Navarro Early College H.S.
Austin ISD says a student will be expelled after a gun was found in their backpack late last month at Navarro Early College High School in north Austin. According to an affidavit, the Austin Police Department responded to the campus on September 30th around 11:40 a.m. after receiving a call from the Assistant Principal.
Comments / 0