ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox7austin.com

Police searching for man who robbed bank in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department Robbery Unit is asking for the community’s help identifying a suspect involved in an aggravated robbery in North Austin. Police said on Oct. 4, around 5 p.m., a man entered the Public Employee Credit Union at 1200 W 42nd Street with a gun and demanded money from the employees.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
fox7austin.com

Man shoots, kills another during fight in Harker Heights

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas - A man has been arrested and charged with fatally shooting another during a fight outside a Harker Heights business, says police. 31-year-old Roger Lee Sanders Jr. has been charged with murder for the Oct. 5 fatal shooting. Harker Heights police say officers were dispatched just before...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
fox7austin.com

Suspects robbed two Lockhart gas stations at gunpoint: police

LOCKHART, Texas - The Lockhart Police Department is looking for two suspects they say robbed two gas stations earlier this week. LPD says two suspects robbed the North Valero gas station at 1317 N. Colorado St. and the Texaco gas station at 1325 S. Colorado St. on Oct. 4. Police...
LOCKHART, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Robbery#Bank Robberies#West Stassney Lane#The H E B#Jeep#Android
fox7austin.com

Austin Synagogue victim of arson attack last fall

Congregation Beth Isreal held their Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur services inside an episcipol church this year. The Synagogue was the victim of an arson attack last fall that investigators say was a hate crime.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kwhi.com

BASTROP MAN ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE CHARGES IN FAYETTE COUNTY

A Bastrop man was arrested on Wednesday after leading Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies on a lengthy chase. According to Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek, Narcotics Investigators attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white 2003 Chevrolet SUV on Hrbacek Street in the Cedar Creek subdivision. The driver failed...
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Killeen police investigating death of woman at local motel

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Police are investigating the death of Dawn Bennett, 38, at the Shilo Inn on Friday, Sept. 30. At about 7:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to the motel at 3701 South WS Young Drive to investigate a 911 call about a possible drowning victim. Police said...
KILLEEN, TX
CBS Austin

AISD student charged after bringing gun to Navarro Early College H.S.

Austin ISD says a student will be expelled after a gun was found in their backpack late last month at Navarro Early College High School in north Austin. According to an affidavit, the Austin Police Department responded to the campus on September 30th around 11:40 a.m. after receiving a call from the Assistant Principal.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy