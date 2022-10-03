ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Investors Vie For Foreclosed Bellevue Home

By Laura Glesby
New Haven Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fyo7W_0iKSIwod00
Jonathan Cortez, center: How's $160,200?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21t1rw_0iKSIwod00
Laura Glesby photos Ken Johnson prepares to up the ante, at Saturday's Bellevue Rd. auction.

“One-seventy-five,” Ken Johnson whispered into his cell phone.

That’s how much a rival bidder had just put down at a foreclosure auction on Bellevue Road. Johnson needed to know from his corporate contact if he could go even higher to buy the foreclosed single-family house before him.

After receiving inaudible instructions from the other end of the line, Johnson called out his next offer: “$177,000!”

That offer wound up being the highest, meaning that the two-story Georgian-style house would soon belong to him — or, rather, to the limited liability corporation he represented.

That was the outcome of Saturday’s midday foreclosure auction at 140 Bellevue Rd.

Johnson appeared at the two-bidder auction on behalf of Park Place Investment LLC, a holding company controlled by local landlord Schneur Katz, who runs Crown Bell Management.

Johnson and about a dozen others — including multiple prospective landlords and a family of curious onlookers — gathered amid light rain outside the Beaver Hills home for the auction.

Only one other interested buyer — a pair of landlords who had driven from New Jersey with their patient French bulldog — actually bid on the property.

“Connecticut has the best deals,” Jonathan Cortez, one of the New Jersey-based hopeful buyers, explained about why he crossed state lines for Saturday’s auction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IXJzt_0iKSIwod00
Laura Glesby Photo 140 Bellevue Rd.

According to New Haven’s tax assessor’s database, the house at 140 Bellevue had been owned by the same couple for more than a quarter century, since 1996, before falling into foreclosure. One of the owners passed away in 2009. The other, Morris Olmer — a former state lawmaker who participated in a mortgage fraud scheme in 2006 — died in 2018.

When a court summons for the foreclosure was first filed in 2017, no one formally responded to the proceedings. The house ultimately foreclosed over $145,000 in debt, owing mortgage payments as well as taxes and water bills, according to court documents.

On Saturday, all lights were off in the three-bedroom house at the center of attention.

Cortez placed the first bid on the property at $160,100. Johnson countered with an offer of $160,200.

The price escalated slowly at first, $100 dollars at at time. After about five minutes, the competing investors scaled up their offers by $1,000 at a time, then by $2,000, until Johnson made the final offer — $177,000 — that the others couldn’t beat.

Johnson paid for the house on behalf of Park Place Investment LLC.

When asked for a comment, Johnson muttered into the phone that a reporter wanted to ask questions about the sale.

“Absolutely not,” proclaimed the voice on the other end of the line.

CONNECTICUT STATE
