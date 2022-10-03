Read full article on original website
Related
Tesla To $370? Plus HC Wainwright Slashes PT On This Stock By 67%
HC Wainwright & Co. cut KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KALV price target from $48 to $16. KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares fell 1.8% to $5.06 in pre-market trading. Barclays cut IQVIA Holdings Inc. IQV price target from $235 to $215. IQVIA Holdings shares fell 0.3% to close at $192.49 on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered...
Why Is Aurora Trading Higher Today? No, It's Not Just Because Biden's Historic Marijuana Reform Announcement
Aurora Cannabis Inc. ACB ACB repurchased an aggregate of approximately CA$31.3 million (US$23.0 million) principal amount of its convertible senior notes at a total cost, including accrued interest, of CA$29.8 million in cash. The purpose of the transaction, which represents a repurchase of a portion of the notes at a...
Dow Jumps Over 800 Points, Volatility In Markets Decreases
U.S. stocks closed higher for the second straight session on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 index recording its biggest single-session gain in two years. U.S. job openings declined by the most in around 2-1/2 years in August, while the Reserve Bank of Australia announced a smaller-than-expected rate increase of 25 basis points.
NFP Expectations, Freeport-McMoRan, Netflix And This Tech Company Feature On CNBC's 'Final Trades'
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management chose Freeport-McMoRan Inc. FCX, saying that in the short term China will reopen after the Oct. 16 election. In the long term, “a 3 megawatts winter buying uses 4.7 tons of copper,” she added.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Benzinga
Earnings Outlook For Richardson Electronics
Richardson Electronics RELL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Richardson Electronics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24. Richardson Electronics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
JPMorgan CEO Warns U.S. Is Headed Toward Something Worse Than a Recession
Economists have been warning of an impending recession for months. One major financial player thinks things may end up being worse than a lot of people are anticipating. For months now, economic experts have been sounding warnings about an upcoming recession. The Federal Reserve has been quite aggressive with interest rate hikes this year in an effort to slow the pace of inflation. The Fed's goal is to make borrowing expensive enough that consumer spending starts to decline, thereby helping to close the gap between supply and demand that caused the cost of goods to soar.
Why Home Prices in These 5 Cities Are Not Likely to Drop Anytime Soon
These five cities are most likely to weather any recession.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Zillow forecast: Home prices to fall in these 259 housing markets—while these 615 go higher
Back in 1981, the New York Times ran a piece titled “The Coming [Housing] Collapse Is Already Here.” The premise of the article was that the Federal Reserve’s inflation fight—which pushed mortgage rates to a peak of 18%—was about to pop the nation’s housing bubble. In the end, while home sales and homebuilding levels did plummet, the predicted ’80s housing crash didn’t manifest.
Do Prices Go Down In a Recession? Here’s What Usually Gets Cheaper
While the prices of individual items may behave unpredictably due to unexpected economic factors, it is true that a recession might cause the prices of some items to fall. Because a recession means...
Home prices are falling in 6 major US cities and still rising in 14. Here's how the major markets are faring as buyers adjust to the end of the boom.
Metropolitan hubs in California, Florida, Oregon, and Washington are the first to show the housing market caving and home prices on the decline.
Tesla Stock Continues To Slide: What's Going On?
Tesla Inc TSLA shares continue to trade lower Wednesday after CEO Elon Musk made a proposal to buy Twitter Inc TWTR for the original deal price of $54.20 per share. According to a new regulatory filing, Musk intends to proceed with the closing of the transaction based on terms in the previous merger agreement, which was put in place on April 25.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
On Thursday, 142 companies hit new 52-week lows. Pfizer PFE was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Applied Therapeutics APLT saw the most pronounced move, as shares traded...
Tilray Brands, Canopy Growth, Cronos Group And Other Big Gainers From Thursday
U.S. stocks closed lower with the Dow Jones dropping more than 300 points on Thursday. Here is the list of some big stocks recording gains in the previous session. Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY gained 30.9% to settle at $3.90. Shares of cannabis companies traded higher after President Biden issued a statement on marijuana reform, which mentioned pardoning 'all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession.'
Constellation Brands To Rally 21%? Plus Wells Fargo Predicts $225 For Visa
UBS raised Constellation Brands, Inc. STZ price target from $270 to $281. Constellation shares fell 0.1% to $232.38 in pre-market trading. Stifel cut Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD price target from $122 to $100. AMD shares fell 5.1% to $64.41 in pre-market trading. B of A Securities lowered Applied Materials,...
Nasdaq, S&P Futures Show Indecision Ahead Of Jobs Data — AMD, Peers, Credit Suisse, Cannabis Stocks In Focus
U.S. stocks are poised to open mixed on Friday, although sentiment could markedly change following the release of the September jobs report. Tech stocks could underperform in the session, weighed down by a couple of high-profile tech warnings. On Thursday, the major U.S. averages opened lower but managed to fight...
Lock In High Dividend Yields Before These 3 REITs See A Major Price Jump
When choosing among stocks in the same sector, investors often compare fundamentals like price-to-earnings ratios (P/E) or earnings per share (EPS), balance sheets and other metrics. But it’s also important for investors to compare the relative strength of a stock versus its peers in that sector. In other words, investors...
Coinbase Global And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed lower on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Why Avenue Therapeutics Is Trading Lower By 59%; Here Are 31 Stocks Moving Premarket
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. NVIV shares rose 42.3% to $11.36 in pre-market trading after jumping 83% on Thursday. HEXO Corp. HEXO rose 26.9% to $0.2719 in pre-market trading. Shares of HEXO traded higher by 17% on Thursday after President Biden issued a statement on marijuana reform, which mentioned pardoning 'all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession.'
AMD Faces Price Target Cuts By Analysts Following Revenue Warning, Shares Tumble
Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD shar warned of a revenue shortfall and lowered its gross margin guidance. The company said its third-quarter revenue will likely come in at $5.6 billion, down from the previous forecast of $6.7 billion, plus or minus $200 million. AMD shares fell 5.4% to $64.19 in...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
93K+
Followers
171K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0