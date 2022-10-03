ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vista, CA

fox5sandiego.com

Shuck Oysters with Ashley in Carlsbad

Have you heard of the Carlsbad Aquafarm in North County? The lagoon is crucial to keeping waterways clean and it the perfect place for your next adventure. You can tour the farm and then shuck your own fresh oysters to eat.
CARLSBAD, CA
NBC San Diego

18-Year-Old Shot to Death in Mira Mesa Was a College Student, Aspiring Barber

Family members say an 18-year-old shot outside of his home in Mira Mesa on Wednesday was hard-working college student who cut hair on the side. Brian Mendoza was cutting hair in his garage on Deering Street just before 9:30 when he was shot. Officers found him laying in the street with a gunshot wound and were unable to save him.
SAN DIEGO, CA
visitcarlsbad.com

Dining Out? Four New Places to Experience at Beacon La Costa

Southern California is one of the nation’s culinary hot spots and Carlsbad features some of the best eateries in San Diego County. Every restaurant is unique in itself, but a memorable atmosphere and a personable staff can make for an unforgettable dining experience. The restaurants at the Beacon La Costa (at the corner of El Camino Real and La Costa Ave.) feature a variety of options for everyone to enjoy.
CARLSBAD, CA
kusi.com

Search continues for missing Spring Valley girl

Update: The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and the Rad Movement are investigating the disappearance of a 15-year-old girl, Alena Mitchem. Mitchem is a student at Monte Vista High School and went missing September 22, 2022. KUSI’s Teresa Sardina has the story.
SPRING VALLEY, CA
pbmonthly.net

Rising star from Pacific Beach is on a mission to stand up to bullying

With almost 30 songs written, a music video filmed and acting roles in multiple movies, you’d think these accomplishments belonged to an actor taking the spotlight in Hollywood. However, this description checks the boxes for a rising star from Pacific Beach who is finding her way in the film...
SAN DIEGO, CA
oceansidechamber.com

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream has a new ‘Home Sweet Home’ in Oceanside, CA

A ribbon cutting ceremony for the Grand Opening of Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream takes place on Saturday, October 8th from 11:30am to 4:30 pm. Entertainment, prizes and drawings, face painting, balloon artists and VIP guest presenters will all be part of the celebration. The store will be open for regular store hours.
OCEANSIDE, CA
cohaitungchi.com

20 Absolutely Spectacular Hikes in San Diego for All Levels

Known for its beaches and laid-back vibes, San Diego is a heavenly city for outdoor lovers. Even if you’re not a surfer, there are tons of ways to explore the outdoors in the city, and hiking in San Diego is one of them. With a wide variety of terrain in the city and its surrounds, hikers will find trails ranging from wildlife-rich nature preserves to challenging summit scrambles. A short drive from downtown San Diego can take you to beaches, deserts, mountains, and more! To help you plan your next adventure, we created this guide with 21 of the most breathtaking hikes in San Diego and the surrounding areas. (Let us know if we missed your favorite!)
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

The third annual Holiday Market returns to Petco Park

San Diego, CA–The San Diego Padres have released details surrounding the return of the third annual Holiday Market at Petco Park in San Diego. The event at Petco Park’s Gallagher Square will feature various local artisan shops, magical lighting displays, seasonal food and beverage, Santa and other holiday characters, and more.
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

This San Diego Taco Spot Is Ranked The Best In All Of America

A taco shop in San Diego has been named the best in the country. On National Taco Day, October 4th, Yelp named Ed Fernandez Restaurant Birrieria, at 2265 Flower Avenue in San Diego’s Nestor neighborhood, the top taco spot in America. The South Bay restaurant is known for its...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

San Diego named America's 'greenest' city

SAN DIEGO — San Diego is often named on "best of" lists. But, this one may surprise some of you. According to a new study by WalletHub, San Diego is the greenest city in America!. Rounding out the top five are:. Portland, Oregon. Honolulu, Hawaii. Freemont, California. Washington, DC.
SAN DIEGO, CA
pbmonthly.net

Home of the Month, 822 Kennebeck Ct, Mission Beach

Remarkably spacious detached home on a corner lot in Mission Beach with terrific bay views from the main living area, primary suite, and roof deck. Property begins with a gated and exclusive-use yard at the garden level along with a private beach shower and attached 2-car garage. Inside is a bedroom and full bathroom with patio access on the ground floor, an open concept kitchen, dining, and living room with covered terrace and half bath on the second floor, and two more ensuite bedrooms on the third floor including a beautiful primary suite with a balcony facing the bay. The truly expansive roof deck offers panoramic bay and ocean views. Storage in this home will not disappoint!
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

New book sweetens writing life with pie and perseverance

San Diego-based writer Amy Wallen's latest book, "How to Write a Novel in 20 Pies" is a hybrid memoir, writing-craft guide and cookbook, with illustrations by Emil Wilson. The book looks at Wallen's journey to write and publish her novel, "Moonpies and Movie Stars" and memoir, "When We Were Ghouls: A Memoir of Ghost Stories." It's also a how-to guide for readers to find the perseverance to write a book themselves.
SAN DIEGO, CA
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in San Marcos, CA

If you ever visit San Marcos, CA, you’ll be visiting a small, warm town located in the North County San Diego. While it’s not known for having the most famous restaurants in the world like most cities, you can still find a nice variety of cuisine in this area.
SAN MARCOS, CA

