Two injured in crash in construction zone near West Olive

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two drivers were injured in a construction-zone crash near West Olive on Monday.

It happened around 3 p.m. on US-31 near Blair Street in Olive Township. Traffic was starting to slow down and backup for construction on the road, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. It said a car, driven by a 37-year-old woman from West Olive, was stopped due to the traffic and was rear-ended by another car, driven by a 59-year-old man from South Bend, Indiana.

“It does not appear that the (man) … had a chance to brake, or slow down,” the sheriff’s office said in the release. “He stated that he did not have time to slow down, because traffic stopped suddenly.”

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, deputies say.

