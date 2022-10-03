Read full article on original website
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Basalt High boys golf eighth, Aspen fifth at 3A state tournament; Exelbert ninth individually
The Aspen High School boys golf team scratched its way to a fifth-place finish in the Class 3A state tournament on Tuesday at Pinehurst Country Club in Denver, while Basalt finished eighth in the season finale. Vail Mountain took home the 3A championship, a first for the program, by shooting...
Devils strongarm Demons for 4A volleyball victory in Glenwood Springs; Nykerk returns as Demons coach
The visiting Eagle Valley Devils proved why they are leading the competitive 4A Western Slope volleyball league, overcoming a first-set loss to overpower the host Glenwood Springs Demons Tuesday night, 3 sets to 1. Under the guidance of newly named Demons coach Scott Nykerk, — returning to a post he...
Climbers find their own Augusta National at Rifle Mountain Park
Nick Smith and Colette McInerney sought refuge from a moderate afternoon mist by setting up underneath a massive, arching limestone dugout. Nearby, crystal-clear water rolled gently downstream in East Rifle Creek. Their van, modified into living quarters, was one of many such vehicles at Rifle Mountain Park that day. After...
Friday letters: Prop 125, keep Tom J., Moller best suited, Thompson Divide, clergy support, and some kudos
Passage of Prop 125 will allow grocery stores to sell wine. Grocery stores will not be expanded to allow for wine sales; food items will be removed to make room for wine. Rural Colorado grocery stores are small, with limited shelf space. Ever since beer sales were allowed in grocery stores, we have seen many healthy and organic food items disappear from local store shelves to make way for more and more beer. It’s hard to fathom where they will put the wine.
State of the Grand Valley ends with final thoughts on housing, childcare and economy
Parachute and Battlement Mesa’s final State of the Grand Valley meeting on Sept. 21 highlighted several ideas on how the two communities can better work cohesively to bolster housing opportunities, childcare needs and economic development. The meeting was led by Evan Zislis, a director of community engagement for the...
VIBRANT VIBRATIONS: Enjoy Rifle’s fall colors before winter comes
Fall colors in western Garfield County last only so long. If you don’t venture out to soak in fall’s momentary foliage soon, before you know it, your driveway is covered in snow, and it’s time to break out the skis. Go to Lion’s Park, and watch the...
More free music comes to Glenwood Springs for the fall season
While shoppers, tourists and locals meander the downtown streets of Glenwood Springs on a lazy Saturday, they can enjoy music that does, too. “We really wanted to do something fun and unique in the downtown for the community, for locals to really be able to come down and enjoy,” said Jillian Sutherland, executive director of the Glenwood Springs DDA.
HD57 candidates talk rural mental healthcare, education needs
House District 57 candidates Perry Will and Elizabeth Velasco share a similar promise when it comes to Western and rural Colorado: Putting the people who live here above anything else. However, Wednesday’s 2022 Issues and Answers Forum at Glenwood Springs City Hall saw the candidates give varying takes on issues,...
Obituary: Ethel Elizabeth (Cook) Richards
With great sadness, the children of Ethel Elizabeth Richards announce the passing of their mother. What a life she lived! A modern pioneer woman. She was ninety-seven years young. Born to Guy and Arzala Cook in New Castle, Colorado, on September 12, 1925, she lived what few have experienced. The Roaring 20s! The Great Depression! A World War, and closer to her Colorado upbringing, a full life lived in the high mountain country of grazing cattle and small log cabins to a small town filled with a closely-knit family.
Obituary: Barbara Ann Jansen
Barb Jansen left this earth to travel onto her next adventure on September 24, 2022, after bravely living with multiple complicated health issues. She was born on September 12, 1953 in St. Paul, Minnesota, the first of 13 children. As an adult, Barb moved from Minnesota to South Dakota. There she would go on to adopt her only daughter Judy, who was 8 years old at the time of adoption. For all of Judy’s life, Barb made sure she was loved, safe and well taken care of.
Live starting at 5:30 p.m.: 2022 Issues and Answers Forum
Wednesday, October 5, 5:30 p.m. The forum features candidates and speakers for Ballot Measure 2C, Garfield County Commissioner, House District 57, House District 8, Garfield County Treasurer, Garfield County Clerk and is presented by the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association, Glenwood Springs Post Independent and Colorado West Broadcasting (KMTS).
Garfield County Treasurer candidates spar over partisanship of down-ballot offices; Clerk candidates agree on election security
The Garfield County Treasurer’s Office and other elected administrative positions in the county should not be partisan offices, the challenger for the treasurer’s position said during Wednesday’s Issues and Answers Forum in Glenwood Springs. “There are some (elected) offices where policies are driven from a partisan point...
Public input sought for Garfield countywide energy plan
Garfield Clean Energy is seeking the public’s help in updating the countywide, energy-action plan that guides GCE’s programs and services. The process is being facilitated by Xcel Energy’s Partners in Energy team. A volunteer working group and project team analyzed energy use trends in Garfield County and has proposed updated goals and strategies for the new plan, a GCE news release states.
A new poll indicates Lauren Boebert’s Democratic challenger has a shot. Here’s what the rest of the data says.
The Democrat making a longshot bid to unseat U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in Colorado’s GOP-leaning 3rd Congressional District argued on Tuesday that a new internal poll suggesting he has a real shot of beating the Garfield County Republican should draw more attention to the race and support from deep-pocketed national groups that have so far ignored his candidacy.
Garfield County Sheriff’s officers now wearing body cameras, ahead of July 2023 mandate
Garfield County Sheriff’s deputies are now required to wear body cameras when they are on active duty — nine months ahead of a state mandate that all police officers be required to wear them. Sheriff Lou Vallario said he decided early on that his office would not wait...
