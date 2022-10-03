ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bristol Press

Special guests, activities coming to Bristol Farmer's Market

BRISTOL – The city has announced a schedule of special guests and activities for the remaining month of the Bristol Farmer’s Market as well as a fall Festival on Nov. 19. The Bristol Farmer’s Market is held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Saturday, Oct. 29. It is held in the Bristol Health Medical Care Center parking lot in Centre Square.
BRISTOL, CT
Register Citizen

L.L. Bean pop-up shop brings Bootmobile to Torrington this weekend

Outdoor lifestyle brand L.L.Bean will be having a pop-up shop at the Torrington Library on 12 Daycoeton Place for two days, Oct. 8 and 9, Torrington Mayor Elinor Carbone posted announcement on Facebook Tuesday. Customers will be able to buy L.L. Bean’s “iconic” products like boots, shirts and tote bags with exclusive deals and more from from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
TORRINGTON, CT
Travel Maven

The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Elephant's Trunk Flea Market is one of the largest markets in Connecticut and all of New England. Located in the town of New Milford, Elephant's Trunk is just a short drive away from Massachusetts and New York. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to fresh food.
CONNECTICUT STATE
cityofwesthaven.com

Pub 34 celebrates opening on Derby Ave. in grand style

PHOTO — West Haven Mayor Nancy R. Rossi cuts the ribbon with Pub 34 owners Dottie Newman, fourth from left, and Ginny Newman-Durso, third from right, on Thursday, Oct. 6, to celebrate the restaurant’s grand opening at 439 Derby Ave. With them are, from left, Simon McDonald, the director of membership and marketing for the Milford Regional Chamber of Commerce; Councilwoman Colleen O’Connor, R-at large; state Rep. Treneé McGee, D-West Haven; City Clerk Patricia C. Horvath; Rossi Executive Assistant Louis P. Esposito Jr.; City Council Chairman Peter V. Massaro, D-6; and Councilman Gary Donovan, D-at large. (City Photo/Michael P. Walsh)
WEST HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milford, CT
Business
City
Milford, CT
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
Milford, CT
Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Business
iheart.com

The Meriden Humane Society Adoption Event

Come on down on Saturday 10/8/2022 -12-4 pm for the Subaru Loves Pets Adoption Event. Featuring adoptable cats and dogs from the Meriden Humane Society!. There will be an adoption bus with adoptable cats and some of the MHS pups will be making a special appearance. MHS is offering special adoption rates for any cats adopted during the event.
WALLINGFORD, CT
milfordmirror.com

Opinion: Stamford is a cultural hellhole. What do the people want?

Every now and then, someone in Stamford — who hasn’t lived here their entire life — makes the crazy suggestion that maybe we should replace something old with something new. Reliably, this incites the native population of Stamford to derail all conversations about actual issues in favor of complaining about how things have changed. They share stories about how things used to be, or what happened one time some 20-30 years ago. These stories have an unstated view that Stamford has a culture that should be preserved. In reality, anyone who isn’t from Stamford would have difficulty arguing Stamford’s culture exists at all.
STAMFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Connecticut Post Mall#Business Industry#Linus Business#Smallbusiness Industry#The I Love Local#Mcdonald#Napoli Motors#Clothesline Laundromat
Register Citizen

Mixed-use complex with river views planned in downtown Middletown

MIDDLETOWN — The firm chosen to develop a three-parcel plot behind Main Street has laid out a preliminary concept for a multi-level housing and retail complex on three-and-a-half acres of downtown land that eventually would connect to the riverfront. The Village at Riverside would be situated on a 228,000-square-foot...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Register Citizen

A taste of Italy in downtown Clinton with the Italian Food Store, offering authentic fare

CLINTON — For as far back as Fran D’Urso can remember, Italian food has been an essential part of his life. From the family dinner, with his grandfather reigning over the crowd from the head of the table, to the cooking lessons from his mother and aunt, to his foray into restaurants and specialty markets, D’Urso has embraced his heritage through food.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
WTNH

Stratford, Shelton ranked among best small cities in U.S.

Conn. (WTNH) — Large cities bring the nightlife and excitement to a state, but there’s something about smaller cities that keep people coming back. A new report via WalletHub, which looked at the best small cities in America, ranked Stratford and Shelton in the top 10 percentile. More than 1,300 cities were compared with populations […]
SHELTON, CT
milfordmirror.com

Woog's World: Performances by The Doors, Animals part of Staples High's history

Staples High School’s move in 1958 from Riverside Avenue to North Avenue did more than shift over 1,000 students from a very old (1884) wooden structure, and a crowded newer (1936) one to a sparkling new campus with six buildings connected by open-air walkways (and Staples’ first-ever auditorium). It also marked the clear beginning of the modern Staples era. Westport’s high school soon became a national leader in a wide variety of areas, from curriculum and student government to music, drama and soccer.
WESTPORT, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

25+ things to do in CT this weekend, Oct. 7 - Oct. 9

Performances from famous faces like Demi Lovato and food festivals like the Connecticut Garlic & Harvest Festival give Nutmeggers of all tastes something to do this weekend. Here are a few things to do this weekend in Connecticut. Demi Lovato. Wallingford. Demi Lovato, known for songs like "Sorry Not Sorry"...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

The Connecticut Garlic & Harvest Festival in Bethlehem opens Oct. 8 — Here's what to know

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Garlic lovers should head to Bethlehem this weekend to get their fix of garlicky dips, cheeses, breads and more. The 17th annual Connecticut Garlic & Harvest festival is happening this weekend, Oct. 7-8, at the Bethlehem fairgrounds from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. daily. A variety of vendors will be on site offering samples of garlic foods, garlic-growing techniques and garlic-related arts and crafts. The event is suitable for children and garlic-loving adults alike.
BETHLEHEM, CT
i95 ROCK

Creepy Connecticut: Haunting Snapshots of Newtown’s Abandoned Asylum Fairfield Hills

Halloween is approaching fast and I'm ready for it. It's amazing, we have an entire holiday that is based around fear and our attraction to it. We strip away our insulation from macabre, disturbing or gruesome thoughts. Instead, we lean in and intentionally give ourselves a good scare. If you live in the Greater Danbury area, you already know which place conjures the scariest thoughts, it's infamous here. Fairfield Hills in Newtown, CT is easily one of the scariest places around.
NEWTOWN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy