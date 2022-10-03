Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Hot off the Press: Branford Land Trust Fall NewsletterJen PayneBranford, CT
Ronkonkoma Catalytic Converter Crooks Caught on CameraTimothy BolgerRonkonkoma, NY
OPEN SOURCE @ CITY: A Group Show during Artspace’s Open Source 2022Jen PayneNew Haven, CT
It's Taylor Swift Night At Toad's PlaceFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
Related
Bristol Press
Special guests, activities coming to Bristol Farmer's Market
BRISTOL – The city has announced a schedule of special guests and activities for the remaining month of the Bristol Farmer’s Market as well as a fall Festival on Nov. 19. The Bristol Farmer’s Market is held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Saturday, Oct. 29. It is held in the Bristol Health Medical Care Center parking lot in Centre Square.
Register Citizen
L.L. Bean pop-up shop brings Bootmobile to Torrington this weekend
Outdoor lifestyle brand L.L.Bean will be having a pop-up shop at the Torrington Library on 12 Daycoeton Place for two days, Oct. 8 and 9, Torrington Mayor Elinor Carbone posted announcement on Facebook Tuesday. Customers will be able to buy L.L. Bean’s “iconic” products like boots, shirts and tote bags with exclusive deals and more from from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Elephant's Trunk Flea Market is one of the largest markets in Connecticut and all of New England. Located in the town of New Milford, Elephant's Trunk is just a short drive away from Massachusetts and New York. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to fresh food.
cityofwesthaven.com
Pub 34 celebrates opening on Derby Ave. in grand style
PHOTO — West Haven Mayor Nancy R. Rossi cuts the ribbon with Pub 34 owners Dottie Newman, fourth from left, and Ginny Newman-Durso, third from right, on Thursday, Oct. 6, to celebrate the restaurant’s grand opening at 439 Derby Ave. With them are, from left, Simon McDonald, the director of membership and marketing for the Milford Regional Chamber of Commerce; Councilwoman Colleen O’Connor, R-at large; state Rep. Treneé McGee, D-West Haven; City Clerk Patricia C. Horvath; Rossi Executive Assistant Louis P. Esposito Jr.; City Council Chairman Peter V. Massaro, D-6; and Councilman Gary Donovan, D-at large. (City Photo/Michael P. Walsh)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iheart.com
The Meriden Humane Society Adoption Event
Come on down on Saturday 10/8/2022 -12-4 pm for the Subaru Loves Pets Adoption Event. Featuring adoptable cats and dogs from the Meriden Humane Society!. There will be an adoption bus with adoptable cats and some of the MHS pups will be making a special appearance. MHS is offering special adoption rates for any cats adopted during the event.
milfordmirror.com
Opinion: Stamford is a cultural hellhole. What do the people want?
Every now and then, someone in Stamford — who hasn’t lived here their entire life — makes the crazy suggestion that maybe we should replace something old with something new. Reliably, this incites the native population of Stamford to derail all conversations about actual issues in favor of complaining about how things have changed. They share stories about how things used to be, or what happened one time some 20-30 years ago. These stories have an unstated view that Stamford has a culture that should be preserved. In reality, anyone who isn’t from Stamford would have difficulty arguing Stamford’s culture exists at all.
New Britain Herald
Two New Britain natives who rode bikes together as kids reunited to do the same now in their 60s
NEW BRITAIN – About a year ago two city natives ran into each other on their cycling routes and rekindled a friendship that goes back 50-some years. Jim Mason and Eddy Giungi rode bikes around New Britain together when they were kids. Now in their mid-sixties, they reconnected through the hobby since catching each other in passing.
milfordmirror.com
Calendar Close-up: STAR has helped people with disabilities in Westport area for 70 years
Seventy years ago, parents of children with disabilities like Down Syndrome had two choices. Their children could be kept at home, without access to school and peers. Or they could be sent to a “training center” – essentially, warehouses for those who were different. Jeanne Howes –...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Register Citizen
Mixed-use complex with river views planned in downtown Middletown
MIDDLETOWN — The firm chosen to develop a three-parcel plot behind Main Street has laid out a preliminary concept for a multi-level housing and retail complex on three-and-a-half acres of downtown land that eventually would connect to the riverfront. The Village at Riverside would be situated on a 228,000-square-foot...
Register Citizen
A taste of Italy in downtown Clinton with the Italian Food Store, offering authentic fare
CLINTON — For as far back as Fran D’Urso can remember, Italian food has been an essential part of his life. From the family dinner, with his grandfather reigning over the crowd from the head of the table, to the cooking lessons from his mother and aunt, to his foray into restaurants and specialty markets, D’Urso has embraced his heritage through food.
Register Citizen
Shelton resident creates new plant-based 'Beastie Burger': 'I want to feed the world'
SHELTON — For Lisa Nicholas, what started as a culinary experiment has exploded into a beast of hobby. The longtime Shelton resident follows a plant-based only diet, with seitan as her primary protein source. It was when she bought a meat grinder that this simple seitan, popular in vegan cooking, was transformed into a burger.
Register Citizen
From pizza cones to Sicilian style, here’s 20 new CT pizzerias for National Pizza Month
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut stays winning when it comes to pizza, as restaurateurs continue to debut new pies and expand some of the state's renowned classics, like Sally's and Zuppardi's. For National Pizza Month, we're highlighting some of the newest cheesy options to hit Connecticut's pizza scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stratford, Shelton ranked among best small cities in U.S.
Conn. (WTNH) — Large cities bring the nightlife and excitement to a state, but there’s something about smaller cities that keep people coming back. A new report via WalletHub, which looked at the best small cities in America, ranked Stratford and Shelton in the top 10 percentile. More than 1,300 cities were compared with populations […]
milfordmirror.com
Woog's World: Performances by The Doors, Animals part of Staples High's history
Staples High School’s move in 1958 from Riverside Avenue to North Avenue did more than shift over 1,000 students from a very old (1884) wooden structure, and a crowded newer (1936) one to a sparkling new campus with six buildings connected by open-air walkways (and Staples’ first-ever auditorium). It also marked the clear beginning of the modern Staples era. Westport’s high school soon became a national leader in a wide variety of areas, from curriculum and student government to music, drama and soccer.
wiltonbulletin.com
25+ things to do in CT this weekend, Oct. 7 - Oct. 9
Performances from famous faces like Demi Lovato and food festivals like the Connecticut Garlic & Harvest Festival give Nutmeggers of all tastes something to do this weekend. Here are a few things to do this weekend in Connecticut. Demi Lovato. Wallingford. Demi Lovato, known for songs like "Sorry Not Sorry"...
Register Citizen
The Connecticut Garlic & Harvest Festival in Bethlehem opens Oct. 8 — Here's what to know
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Garlic lovers should head to Bethlehem this weekend to get their fix of garlicky dips, cheeses, breads and more. The 17th annual Connecticut Garlic & Harvest festival is happening this weekend, Oct. 7-8, at the Bethlehem fairgrounds from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. daily. A variety of vendors will be on site offering samples of garlic foods, garlic-growing techniques and garlic-related arts and crafts. The event is suitable for children and garlic-loving adults alike.
Police: Fairfield vape shop sold marijuana to underage customers — even after previous arrest
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Fairfield vape shop that already had been busted for selling marijuana to underage customers has now been suspended by the Connecticut Department of Labor, according to Fairfield police. The move comes after an investigation into Rose Smoke and Vape Shop, which is located at 2035 Black Rock Trnpk. in Fairfield. […]
This Is The Best Grocery Store In Connecticut
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
Brookfield Animal Incident Shines Light on Connecticut’s Leash Laws
If you walk your dog without a leash, you're exposing both you and your animal to a possible horrible situation. In Brookfield, there was an incident involving an unleashed dog and three stray sheep and a goat. It's not the punch line of a joke, there's an important lesson for all dog owners in Connecticut to learn from this situation.
Creepy Connecticut: Haunting Snapshots of Newtown’s Abandoned Asylum Fairfield Hills
Halloween is approaching fast and I'm ready for it. It's amazing, we have an entire holiday that is based around fear and our attraction to it. We strip away our insulation from macabre, disturbing or gruesome thoughts. Instead, we lean in and intentionally give ourselves a good scare. If you live in the Greater Danbury area, you already know which place conjures the scariest thoughts, it's infamous here. Fairfield Hills in Newtown, CT is easily one of the scariest places around.
Comments / 0