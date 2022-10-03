Read full article on original website
sent-trib.com
Thomas Dicker Klein
Thomas Dicker Klein, 80, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022. He was born on October 25, 1941 in Chicago, Illinois, to Ruth and Milton Klein. Tom is survived by his loving family, his wife of 44 years, Dianne, his son David Singer, his daughter-in-law Jennifer, his two grandchildren, Jacob and Eleanor, and his brother, John and John’s family.
sent-trib.com
PROPERTY TRANSFERS
The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division. 125 Harlan Drive, Walbridge, residential, from SFR-3040 LLC, to Patrick and Ann Kuhlenbeck, $165,000. 7730 and 0 McCutcheonville Road, Montgomery Township, residential, from Charles Callahan, to Dylan and Betty Anderson, $131,000. 301 Caldwell Road, Bradner, residential,...
sent-trib.com
Francis’ 4 goals propels No. 3 Perrysburg
NAPOLEON — Perrysburg senior Adelle Francis had 10 points on four goals and two assists as the Yellow Jackets routed Napoleon, 11-0, in Northern Lakes League girls soccer Wednesday. Perrysburg junior Avery Zeisloft had two goals and an assist, freshman Kinsley Jones scored twice, and freshman Emma Ogdahl had...
sent-trib.com
Giammarco, Barnett on first team All-NLL
In Northern Lakes League girls tennis, Perrysburg freshman Penelope Giammarco and Bowling Green junior Libbey Barnett are first team all-league. They join Anthony Wayne senior and defending state runner-up singles player Lilly Black. Also chosen first team are AW freshman Maya Boyd and sophomore Emily Szul and Sylvania Northview senior...
sent-trib.com
Local Briefs
PERRYSBURG — Citizens and business leaders are invited to join Mayor Tom Mackin for casual conversation at his next Chatting with the Mayor event this year. The mayor will be talking with members of the community in order to discover ways to work together to improve the City of Perrysburg and enhance the quality of life for all who live and work here.
sent-trib.com
Medina man pleads guilty to downtown BG assault
A Medina man has pleaded guilty to assaulting another man behind a downtown bar and putting him in the hospital. Cade Pipoly, 23, appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack. He pleaded guilty to the amended charge of attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony.
sent-trib.com
BGSU’s Moore runner-up at Spork Invitational
YPSILANTI, Mich. — The Bowling Green State University women’s golf team finished fourth at Eastern Michigan University’s Shirley Spork Invitational on Tuesday. The two-day, 54-hole, 10-team event took place at the Eagle Crest Golf Club, a par-72, 6,175-yard course. BGSU shot 290 in the second round, the...
sent-trib.com
Buti Chair Yoga class at senior center
The Wood County Committee on Aging Inc. will hold a Buti Chair Yoga class every Wednesday from Oct. 12-Dec. 7 at 5:30 p.m. at the Wood County Senior Center, 140 South Grove St. The class, taught by Certified Instructor Claire Semer, lasts for six weeks with a $20 fee to...
sent-trib.com
Falcons third in 14-team field near Cleveland
WESTLAKE, Ohio — The Bowling Green men’s golf team returned to fall schedule by finishing third out of 14 teams in the Tom Tontimonia Invitational, which was hosted by Cleveland State. As a team, the Falcons posted a score of 871, finishing in a tie with Dayton and...
sent-trib.com
Cowan leads Bobcats’ sweep over Irish
Madison Cowan had 11 kills as Bowling Green volleyball swept Central Catholic Monday, 25-22, 25-8, 25-12 on the Bobcats’ floor. Francesca Meek had one kill, one assist, one ace and 15 digs and Cowan had one assist, three aces and two digs. Also, for BG, Brooke Lavey had two...
sent-trib.com
Celebrating Hispanic heritage
Zorailyn Martinez and Alonso Southard Salsa dance Saturday night inside the Junior Fair Building at the Wood County Fairgrounds during a celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month hosted by La Conexion. The evening included speakers, food and live music. (Photo by J.D. Pooley | Sentinel-Tribune)
sent-trib.com
Rapid response reviewed by Rossford Citizen’s Police Academy
ROSSFORD — The Wood County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team demonstrated equipment and helped teach the Rossford Citizen’s Police Academy. During Wednesday’s class, Rossford Police Chief Todd Kitzler and Lt. Craig Revill presented their rapid response and deployment policy and then discussed real world scenarios with the SRT.
sent-trib.com
Lima man arrested for fighting in BG
Two Lima men were arrested for disorderly conduct for incidents in downtown Bowling Green. At 2:20 a.m. Sunday, Bowling Green police were patrolling downtown when an officer observed a large crowd congregating in the 100 block of North Main Street and was told by a bystander a man was trying to fight people as they passed.
sent-trib.com
Motorcyclist killed in hit-skip crash, suspect in custody after fleeing
NORWALK – A Norwalk man reportedly rear-ended a motorcyclist, killing him, then fled law enforcement. Chad Holbrook, 49, Norwalk, was arrested after a two-hour manhunt, according to the Norwalk Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The two-vehicle fatal crash occurred Thursday at 8:39 p.m. on Ohio 61 near...
sent-trib.com
Get first look at Falcon men on Oct. 16, Noon promoted
Bowling Green State University men’s basketball will hold the annual Orange and Brown Scrimmage on Oct. 16 at the Stroh Center. The scrimmage, which is free and open to the public, is set for a 3 p.m. tip-off. The Falcons enter the 2022-23 season with a roster of seven...
sent-trib.com
Italian gridiron championship coming to Northwest Ohio
TOLEDO — It is official: the final of the 42nd International Football League championship, the Italian Bowl, will be played in the University of Toledo Glass Bowl on July 1. This is an historic event for European-American football and an opportunity for the entire Italian movement. For anyone asking,...
sent-trib.com
Pemberville man who didn’t do contract work for BG couple sentenced
A Pemberville man who took money to work on a home but never started the job has been sentenced. David Salley, 41, appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack. A Bowling Green couple contacted a handyman services company in November 2021 for work on...
sent-trib.com
Benchmark Restaurant Group 0pens Claude’s Prime Seafood in Perrysburg
PERRYSBURG – Benchmark Restaurant Group is opening of Claude’s Prime Seafood at the Shops at Levis Commons. Claude’s offers stunning settings, an impressive menu of seafood and non-seafood items, signature cocktails, and genuine hospitality. Features include alfresco dining, a large late-night bar with live piano and multiple...
sent-trib.com
Eastwood girls soccer clinches share of title
PEMBERVILLE — Nine different Eastwood players scored, four in the first half and five in the second half, as the Eagles routed Rossford, 9-0, in Northern Buckeye Conference girls soccer Thursday. The win clinches at least a share of the NBC title for the Eagles. “The girls have had...
sent-trib.com
Indrova, Andrews earn Player of Week honors
Bowling Green State University 6-foot senior outside hitter Petra Indrova has been named Mid-American Conference East Offensive Player of the Week and 6-4 freshman middle blocker Jessica Andrews is MAC East Defensive Player of the Week. Indrova paced the BGSU volleyball team on the attack in the weekend sweep over...
