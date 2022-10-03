ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Just Patties serves up a “delicious twist on a Jamaican favorite”

By Sarah Ferguson, Brett Yager
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13lb0e_0iKSI11p00

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A new pop-up in town featuring a “delicious twist on a Jamaican favorite,” is now open in Colorado Springs. Cordella Hutchinson, Owner of Just Patties , joined FOX21 Morning News to talk about the new business and its delicious treats.

Hutchinson started Just Patties in 2020, however, due to COVID, she did not officially start selling patties until January of 2022. Just Patties features a menu of different patties, along with several catering options for guests to enjoy.

According to the website, Jamaican patties are “a spinoff of the Cornish pastry brought to the Caribbean by the British colonists. Jamaicans in particular, used their classic dishes, like curry chicken, and added it to the pastry making it a staple in Jamaican culture… Just Patties changes the game by giving the customer a list of items they can add to their patties, creating a unique and delicious customer experience.”

According to Hutchinson, the business started out as a ghost kitchen, where she rented a commercial kitchen and sold her product through delivery apps. While the ghost kitchen did not prove successful, Hutchinson was able to pivot and use the family’s business, Spice Island Grill, during breakfast and lunch.

Just Patties is now located at 6829 Space Village Avenue and is open Monday through Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

Hot night, cool cause: Ink Inertia Tattoo Prom returns

COLORADO SPRINGS – Ink Inertia’s Tattoo Prom is coming back after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. The fun night supports the Ray of Hope Cancer Foundation and is one of the organization’s signature events this year. Joel Hart, Owner and Custom Tattoo Artist at Ink Inertia, says the event was started eight years ago […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Comfortably Done provides comfort food with a Pink Floyd theme

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — If you are feeling homesick, then Comfortably Done‘s mother-approved meals is the place to grab a bite to eat. Owner Bob Parmeter and Operations Manager Rich Wedlund, joined FOX21 Morning News to talk about their Pink Floyd-inspired food truck. Parmeter and Wedlund grew up together and shared a love of Pink Floyd, […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Help Silver Key provide a bountiful Thanksgiving for seniors

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Silver Key needs the community’s help to fill Bountiful Bags for seniors throughout the month of October. For 26 years, Silver Key has invited the community to help make the holidays special for local seniors through their food pantry. Their goal is to fill 1,300 bags with all the trimmings for a […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Don’t miss the second annual COS SausageFest this weekend!

(SPONSORED) — The leaves are falling, and the temperature is dropping, so what better way to warm up than with a beer and a brat? SausageFest 2022 is Colorado Springs’ sausage and gourmet food celebration, and Solsage Food Truck shares some of its savory staples and details on its upcoming event with Nova! Event details: […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Sports
Colorado Springs, CO
Restaurants
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
Local
Colorado Sports
Colorado Springs, CO
Lifestyle
Colorado Springs, CO
Food & Drinks
Local
Colorado Restaurants
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
KXRM

Original design for Coffin Races t-shirt contest disqualified, runner-up wins

(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — The runner-up in the commemorative t-shirt design contest for the Manitou Springs Emma Crawford Coffin Races has been awarded first place, after an “unfortunate circumstance” disqualified the original winning design. In an email sent out on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce said the previously announced winning design […]
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Green District opens their second location in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Green District, the Louisville, KY based salad company, has opened their second location in Colorado Springs in Northgate. Green District is a fast casual restaurant for salads, wraps, and grain bowls, said President and CEO Jordan Doepke. “This is our second one that we are...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Commercial Kitchen#New Pop#Apps#Food Drink#Cornish#British#Jamaicans#Nexstar Media Inc
KXRM

Sculpture of local historical figure to be reinstalled

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A bronze sculpture of local historical figure, Winfield Scott Stratton, will be reinstalled at the median on the corner of Pikes Peak and Nevada Avenues late morning. The sculpture was initially taken down for repair and maintenance, which included strengthening the base and washing and waxing the piece. In the early 1870s, […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KXRM

Spookiest Howl-O-Ween events at the Great Wolf Lodge

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — It’s time to get spooky for Howl-O-Ween at the Great Wolf Lodge Colorado Springs! The famed seasonal celebration will feature a brand new Pumpkin Patch Pool Bash package where families get the opportunity to swim through a sea of floating pumpkins to find and decoarte their favorite gourd while enjoying seasonal treats […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

“Miracle Moment” on Lake Pueblo for 95-year-old with passion for sailing

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — On Monday afternoon, Dr. Bill Plauth and his friend Harriet Weidner left StoneCreek of Flying Horse in Colorado Springs for a sail on Lake Pueblo. “It’s just the boat,” said Dr. Plauth. “Just seeing it, brings back memories.” His passion for sailing formed after his parents purchased him a boat at a […]
PUEBLO, CO
FOX21News.com

Salad days ahead for Colorado Springs with Green District!

(SPONSORED) — Prepare your appetite. Green District is a new fast-casual restaurant in Colorado Springs, providing high-quality, healthy food to customers in a fun, lively environment. Nova was invited to check out their location in Briargate and chat with Tim Spong, Green District’s Western Market President, about the concept and their new fall menu options!
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Getting spooky in Manitou Springs

(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — The month of October brings Halloween and the Emma Crawford Coffin Races to the city of Manitou Springs. “It was originally started at the request of the chamber to have something to do in October,” said Neale Minch, Board Member, Manitou Springs Heritage Center of the ghost tours put on in […]
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Motorless Morning at Garden of the Gods scheduled for Oct. 9

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The final Motorless Morning of 2022 at Garden of the Gods Park is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 9. Motorless Morning is a special event that eliminates motor vehicle access within the park from 5 a.m. – noon. As always, the park is free and open to the public. During Motorless Morning, park […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy