17-year-old suspect in murder of Lyric Woods and Devin Clark now in custody
After more than two weeks of investigating, a person is now in custody in connection to the murders of two North Carolina high school students.
North Carolina trooper involved in crash after multiple county chase
A multiple county chase ended in a crash involving a state trooper.
North Carolina Sheriff Suspended After Accusations Of Making Racist Comments About Deputies
Columbus County, N.C., Sheriff Jody Greene has reportedly been suspended after he allegedly made racist statements against Black deputies. According to the Charlotte Observer, the move came at the request of the local district attorney, who condemned the sheriff for making the comments on a recording that was published on a local TV station last week.
RIP: Grand Traverse Pie Co. in Kentwood Officially Closing After Crash
All good things come to an end. And sometimes that end is caused by a car crashing through the front windows of your business. That's the story of what happened earlier this year in April when a car crashed through the front of the Grand Traverse Pie Company location in Kentwood on 28th Street in Grand Rapids.
What are the coolest things made in North Carolina? 2 from the Triad top the list
Two of the coolest things made in North Carolina are in fact products from Greensboro that both took off in 2015.
Groups work to clear abandoned boats from North Carolina coast
NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - Hurricane Ian was a reminder to Floridians and Carolinians of just how devastating a big storm can be. While it was just over four years ago, Hurricane Florence is still fresh on the minds of many in Eastern Carolina. Pictures coming out of Florida this past week of boats tossed around canals, rivers, and marinas are not unlike what Eastern Carolinians saw in 2018.
Body Of Man Pulled From Lake Norman After Apparent Drowning
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Emergency officials pulled the body of a man from Lake Norman Wednesday night. Firefighters from Cornelius and Huntersville say a man jumped off a dock on Brigadoon Place shortly after 4:00 p.m. and he did not resurface. Officials say the man was a worker at...
NC judge suspends sheriff taped disparaging Black employees
WHITEVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina judge has suspended a sheriff who was recorded calling Black employees by derogatory names and saying they should be fired. The suspension of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene on Tuesday comes after District Attorney Jon David sought his removal alleging that Greene engaged in racial profiling of employees personally and through those under his command, WECT-TV reported. Superior Court Judge Douglas B. Sasser suspended Greene until a hearing could be held on the petition for removal.
Mom almost tosses North Carolina lottery ticket — then wins big with a second look
"I went back and looked at it again and that’s when I discovered it,” the mom said.
Grand Rapids based Bissell Pet Foundation saves 200+ homeless pets after hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian swept through South West Florida late last month, leaving destruction and record deaths in its wake. We've heard countless stories and seen hundreds of videos of people doing everything they can to literally stay afloat while their lives washed away. And while we always think first of the...
North Carolina school bus with students aboard hit by gunfire, officials say
The incident happened while the bus was stopped at the intersection of Robert Sands and Pinebluff Lake roads, which is about a mile south of Aberdeen.
The ‘Coziest Restaurant In North Carolina’ Is One of My Personal Favorites
I am thrilled to find that a little tucked away restaurant near Boone, North Carolina has just been named the coziest. My husband Rick and I stumbled on to it last fall. This is exciting. The only problem is, now everyone is going to know about it. We decided at...
Father charged after child brings loaded gun to elementary school in North Carolina
After an elementary school student brought a loaded gun to campus on Wednesday, the Nash County Sheriff's Office has charged a man for making the gun accessible to the child.
West Michigan Fire Department Rescues Pet Parrot From Tree
Well, a West Michigan Fire Department recently stepped up to help out a resident's pet parrot that was stuck in a tree! The little guy had been missing a long time... It's awesome to see community members come together to help an animal in need!. According to a post from...
Welcome Home! Michigan Woman Gets $5,000 Surprise With Her New Home
Now, I am a homeowner but something seems wrong with this. Imagine finding the home of your dreams. You are ready to start a new era of your life. However, there is a BIG thing standing in your way. After moving to Michigan and starting her medical career, Nicole Geissinger...
Cumberland County identified as home of first person to die from West Nile Virus this year in NC
The first death of the year in North Carolina from West Nile Virus happened in Cumberland County.
‘Embarrassing,’ ‘sickening.’ NC school board member reprimanded for inappropriate texts
A Johnston County school board member is censured for the second time in 2 months. He’s now accused of texting during a meeting about a school district employee that he acknowledges was “a lapse of judgment.”
North Carolina Home to One of the Best Apple Orchards in America
Fall is in the air, and it’s time to think about pumpkin patches and apple orchards, and now you can get some of the best in the country right here in North Carolina. USA Today released its annual 10 Best Apple Orchards in America list, and we’ve got one of those right here in our neck of the woods. Our good friend Chris Michaels at our sister station WGAC in Augusta first reported about the list for Beasley.
NC lawyer: Courtroom attack I witnessed is burned into my grieving heart
NC criminal lawyer: After a violent outburst in a Durham courtroom there were no winners. Only tragedy and tears. | Opinion
