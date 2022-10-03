ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

WITN

Groups work to clear abandoned boats from North Carolina coast

NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - Hurricane Ian was a reminder to Floridians and Carolinians of just how devastating a big storm can be. While it was just over four years ago, Hurricane Florence is still fresh on the minds of many in Eastern Carolina. Pictures coming out of Florida this past week of boats tossed around canals, rivers, and marinas are not unlike what Eastern Carolinians saw in 2018.
NEWPORT, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Body Of Man Pulled From Lake Norman After Apparent Drowning

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Emergency officials pulled the body of a man from Lake Norman Wednesday night. Firefighters from Cornelius and Huntersville say a man jumped off a dock on Brigadoon Place shortly after 4:00 p.m. and he did not resurface. Officials say the man was a worker at...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

NC judge suspends sheriff taped disparaging Black employees

WHITEVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina judge has suspended a sheriff who was recorded calling Black employees by derogatory names and saying they should be fired. The suspension of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene on Tuesday comes after District Attorney Jon David sought his removal alleging that Greene engaged in racial profiling of employees personally and through those under his command, WECT-TV reported. Superior Court Judge Douglas B. Sasser suspended Greene until a hearing could be held on the petition for removal.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
wkml.com

North Carolina Home to One of the Best Apple Orchards in America

Fall is in the air, and it’s time to think about pumpkin patches and apple orchards, and now you can get some of the best in the country right here in North Carolina. USA Today released its annual 10 Best Apple Orchards in America list, and we’ve got one of those right here in our neck of the woods. Our good friend Chris Michaels at our sister station WGAC in Augusta first reported about the list for Beasley.
AGRICULTURE
98.7 WFGR plays the greatest hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan.

