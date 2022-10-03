LINCOLN, Neb. – A former Husker standout who has been in the Nebraska athletic department since late 2017 is leaving the program. Matt Davison, who has served as an analyst for the Husker Radio Network football broadcasts for 16 seasons, joined the athletic department in December of 2017 as senior associate athletic director for external engagement. Davison, who was instrumental in bringing in former head coach Scott Frost, officially became a part of the administration at the same time Frost was hired.

