News Channel Nebraska
No. 3 Huskers sweep Michigan State
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- The No. 3 Nebraska volleyball team swept Michigan State 25-18, 25-23, 25-9 on Thursday night at the Breslin Center. The Huskers extended their Big Ten record to 5-0 and moved to 13-1 this season. The Spartans dropped to 10-6 and 1-4 in the Big Ten. Bekka...
News Channel Nebraska
Benning sees 'complementary football' from Huskers
NEBRASKA – College football analyst Damon Benning told the Big Red Buzz audience at Valentino’s in Nebraska City Thursday that Nebraska’s commitment to its running game in the Indiana win is evidence of “complementary football.”. Junior running back Anthony Grant carried the ball 32 times against...
lswhawk.com
Volleyball Defeated Their Biggest Rival Of The Season
On Thursday, Sept. 29, the Lincoln Southwest Silver Hawks Varsity Volleyball team won their game against the Millard West Wildcats with the score of 3-2. “It’s always a big competition between us because they are a big rivals of ours,” junior Malayah Long said. “ It’s a good way to prove ourselves and what we have to offer.”
Nebraska vs. Rutgers Prediction: Scuffling Big Ten Teams Meet on Friday Night
Our college football experts predict, pick and preview the Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights Big Ten game, with kickoff time, TV channel and spread.
KSNB Local4
Whipple comments on offensive performance
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple met with members of the media following Tuesday’s practice. Whipple reflected on the offensive performance in the win against Indiana. “I was not happy with the way we played,” Whipple said. “I was happy with the way we finished, and then...
Nebraska vs. Rutgers prediction, spread pick and odds for Friday, 10/7
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Rutgers football fell to #3 Ohio State last Saturday and our experts’ best bet for that matchup pushed since the game finished 49-10. It wasn’t a pretty result for the Scarlet Knights, but they can bounce back with a big home win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers this Friday night.
News Channel Nebraska
Davison leaving Husker athletic department to lead new NIL collective
LINCOLN, Neb. – A former Husker standout who has been in the Nebraska athletic department since late 2017 is leaving the program. Matt Davison, who has served as an analyst for the Husker Radio Network football broadcasts for 16 seasons, joined the athletic department in December of 2017 as senior associate athletic director for external engagement. Davison, who was instrumental in bringing in former head coach Scott Frost, officially became a part of the administration at the same time Frost was hired.
Corn Nation
Nebraska vs. Rutgers: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-3, 1-1) return to SHI Stadium in Piscataway for a cross-division showdown against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-2, 0-2). For the all-time series against Rutgers, the game marks just the third visit by Nebraska but the second straight trip to New Jersey for a Friday night matchup. Nebraska last faced Rutgers at the conclusion of the 2020 season in a Friday night matchup that ended in a close 28-21 victory for UNL on Dec. 18.
KETV.com
LIST: A month-by-month breakdown of concerts coming to Omaha, Lincoln
OMAHA, Neb. — Who's playing in Omaha and Lincoln this fall?. Live music is back, and dozens of major acts have announced shows in the Omaha and Lincoln area. Below is a list of shows at most of the area's major venues, including CHI Health Center, The Waiting Room, The Slowdown, Reverb Lounge, The Admiral and more in Omaha, as well as Pinnacle Bank Arena, Pinewood Bowl Theater and more in Lincoln.
kfornow.com
Former Husker Running For Mayor Of Lincoln
Tan Parker announces for Mayor of Lincoln 10-5-22 (photo courtesy 1011 NOW) (KFOR NEWS October 6, 2022) Former Husker, Stan Parker, is running for Mayor of Lincoln. Parker, a Republican, played football for the Huskers beginning in 1982 and is also the founder of MyBridge, a Christian radio ministry. Parker compares being Lincoln’s mayor to leading a nonprofit. He said the mayor is primarily a leadership position, not a political one. Parker thinks his leadership experience prepares him for mayor and sets him apart.
offtackleempire.com
Nebraska And Wisconsin Have Fired Their Football Coaches. Who’s Next? Week 5 In Review
As you’ve no doubt heard, Wisconsin fired Paul Chryst after their loss to Illinois. He joins Nebraska‘s Scott Frost as the second coach to be fired as soon as winning the Big Ten West no longer looked possible. Will there be another?. Iowa Hawkeyes continues to be hopeless...
saturdaytradition.com
Bill Busch comments on Rutgers QB room: ‘They’re all really good’
Bill Busch will be ready for the deep Rutgers quarterback room that Nebraska will go up against on Friday. Busch, who recently became Nebraska’s interim defensive coordinator, will be tasked with preparing his defense for multiple quarterbacks throughout the game. Rutgers will likely feature Evan Simon and Noah Vedral throughout the game. Nebraska will have to be ready for the difference in play styles.
News Channel Nebraska
Missing Blair man safely located
BLAIR, Neb. -- An alert for a missing and endangered man has been canceled after authorities reported finding him. Blair Police said Thursday morning that they had located the eastern Nebraska man who went missing earlier this week, noting that he was found safe. The EMA alert went out Tuesday...
WOWT
6 News expands local programming with First at 3 newscast
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News WOWT has added a one-hour newscast: First at 3 airs at 3 p.m. weekdays. The newscast, which debuted Monday, is anchored by former 6 News Daybreak anchor Dave Zawilinski, joined by Chief Meteorologist Emily Roehler with weather reporting from Meteorologist David Koeller. The full...
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol identifies body found Wednesday near Harvard
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol has identified the body found Wednesday morning near Harvard. Investigators said they believe the remains are 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since Sept. 16. Law enforcement said the body was initially located by a citizen working in...
News Channel Nebraska
Authorities identify body found east of Harvard as Columbus woman
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol released more information about the dead body that was found Wednesday morning just east of Harvard. The NSP said that after the preliminary investigation, investigators believe the remains are those of 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett of Columbus. According to authorities, Garnett had been...
1011now.com
Remains found in Clay County identified as missing Columbus woman
HARVARD, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol has identified remains found near Harvard as 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus. Garnett had been missing since September 16. Troopers suspect foul play and are investigating the case as a homicide, though they said they don’t believe there’s an ongoing threat to...
News Channel Nebraska
Historic facelift in Omaha
One of Omaha’s older and historic downtown buildings, granted a key tax break, is in line to get a major facelift. The 7-story, 111-year-old Keeline Building, located across the street from the Douglas County Courthouse, will be undergoing a nearly $7 million fix-up. One million of that paid for...
klkntv.com
Authorities suspect homicide after body found on rural road in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol has identified the body of a man who was found on a road just east of Harvard. Investigators think the remains are those of 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett of Columbus, who had been missing since Sept. 16. The body was found by...
KSNB Local4
Additional details released on crash that killed six in east Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An accident report has revealed additional information about a crash that killed six people in east Lincoln on Sunday. According to the accident report, a black Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on Randolph Street from 56th towards Robert Road at a high rate of speed around 2 a.m. The vehicle then left the roadway for unknown reasons on the north side of the road where it struck the curb and a mailbox before striking a tree in front of a house on Randolph Street.
