Waupaca, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Packers officially take off for London, fans not far behind

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers are officially off to London after departing Austin Straubel International Airport (GRB) on Thursday evening. GRB is expecting to be busy throughout the next couple of days with flights heading to London. “While exact numbers aren’t available, we know there are...
GREEN BAY, WI
waupacanow.com

Field day for students

Waupaca Middle School seventh graders mucked around in a wetland, handled a hog-nosed snake, tried radio telemetry and learned how glaciers shaped the local landscape. The outdoor field day on Thursday, Sept. 29, was the first collaboration of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, Waupaca Middle School and Winchester Academy. It was supported by a gift from the Selma and Gerald Knoepfel Memorial Funds of Winchester Academy, a fund within the Waupaca Area Community Foundation.
WAUPACA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Calumet deputies rescue three after boat capsizes on Lake Winnebago

HILBERT, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people received medical treatment after a boat capsized on Lake Winnebago on Thursday afternoon. According to a release sent by the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, around 3:15 p.m., deputies received a 911 call from an adult male who indicated his catamaran had capsized.
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 south in Appleton after crash

THURSDAY, 10/6/22 – 11:12 a.m. APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed the left lane on I-41 southbound in Appleton Thursday morning. Officials say that all lanes are now open. The incident happened around 9:55 a.m. and took just over an...
APPLETON, WI
waupacanow.com

Facing hurricane Ian

It has been a little over two years since Josh and Meghan Thompson decided to move from Iola to Venice, Florida. Now, they are coping with Hurricane Ian, evacuating their home and facing an uncertain future. “We were scared for sure,” said Josh. “But scared to leave, as well as...
IOLA, WI
whby.com

Northeast Wisconsin gas prices continue to quickly rise

CHICAGO — Gas prices continue to quickly rise in Northeast Wisconsin. GasBuddy.com‘s latest survey finds the average in Appleton at $3.89 per gallon. That’s up 21 cents from last week. In Green Bay, the average also rose 21 cents to $3.96 a gallon. The national average rose...
APPLETON, WI
waupacanow.com

Van hits school bus

Shortly before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, a cargo van rear-ended a school bus near New London. The Kobussesn bus was transporting Little Wolf High School sophomores on a field trip to the Performing Arts Center in Appleton, according to information from the Manawa School District. The bus was stopped...
NEW LONDON, WI
whby.com

De Pere girl arrested following high-speed chases in Wrightstown

Wrightstown Police arrest a 17-year old girl following two high-speed pursuits. Police received complaints about the De Pere teen driving around neighborhoods last weekend. An initial attempt to stop the vehicle resulted in a short chase that hit speeds of 90-miles an hour. The car was spotted again along Country...
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI
WNCY

Local Watering Holes Plan For London Game

BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Many area bars are planning to open around sunrise this Sunday to give fans a chance to watch the Green Bay Packers take on the New York Giants across the pond. The two teams are set to kick off at 2:30 p.m. in London...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Lanes reopen on I-41 in Fond du Lac, crash cleared

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update on the crash in Fond du Lac County on I-41 for both north and southbound lanes. According to WisDOT, the crash is cleared and all lanes of traffic are now open. There is...
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Driver crashes into home on Hwy. 45

Rescue crews were called Wednesday to a crash on Hwy. 45 in Langlade County after a driver struck a home near County Road G. The crash was reported at about 1:15 p.m. Wednesday. First responders say the driver of the vehicle requires extrication. There’s no word yet on whether anyone...
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fall Fest this weekend in Green Bay’s Downtown District

(WFRV) – Look for the scarecrows and shop local this weekend in downtown Green Bay. Local 5 Live gets details on all of the seasonal activities coming up this weekend for Fall Fest in the Broadway District. Details from downtowngreenbay.com:. Fall Fest on Broadway, presented by Capital Credit Union,...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Pickup truck goes vertical on Manitowoc drawbridge

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Frightening moments for a driver in Manitowoc whose pickup truck was stuck on a lift bridge while it was opening. Police are calling the incident a “lapse in judgment.”. Action 2 News spoke with a driver who watched the scene unfold Tuesday morning on Manitowoc’s...
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Brown County recycling offers a “Better Bin”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Recycling in Brown, Outagamie and Winnebago counties is becoming much easier thanks to a how-to guide in the palm of your hand. Brown County Resource Recovery has partnered on a new smartphone app called “Betterbin.” It takes all the guesswork out of how and where to recycle items. All you need to do is scan the barcode on a product and the work is done. It will even give you instructions, like “Tops or caps can remain on the bottle. Do not throw loose caps or tops in your recycle cart” and “The exterior paperboard box should be flattened and tossed in your recycle bin. The inner bag, wrappers or pouches holding the food should be tossed in the trash.”
BROWN COUNTY, WI
whbl.com

Fire at Hika Bay Tavern Results in One Death

A fire that broke out in an apartment above the Hika Bay Tavern turned fatal on Sunday night. Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig reported on Monday afternoon that emergency services responded to the Tavern at 252 Lincoln Avenue in the Village of Cleveland shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday, and found the second story apartment fully engulfed in flames.
CLEVELAND, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Crews put out fire at Appleton hydro plant

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews put out a fire at an Appleton hydro plant Monday night. At about 11:15 p.m., the Appleton Fire Department was called to a fire off Olde Oneida and Edison Streets. There was a report of smoke and fire. Crews found fire in the plant located...
APPLETON, WI

