Fairfield, OH

WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Porter Street in Cleves

CLEVES, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Porter Street in Cleves. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CLEVES, OH
WLWT 5

Police: Suspect arrested, charged for Covington bank robbery

COVINGTON, Ky. — Covington Police have arrested a man wanted in connection to a robbery at U.S. Bank. According to police, on Wednesday detectives received a tip from a local business about a man who matched the description of a suspect who robbed a U.S. Bank on Madison Avenue on Sept. 26.
COVINGTON, KY
WHIO Dayton

Video shows good Samaritans tackle gunman during shooting

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A convicted felon is back behind bars after police said he was tackled by good Samaritans who were trying to stop a shooting. The Montgomery County Police Department said in a news release that officers were called to a report of a shooting on Oct. 1 and found a man bleeding from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. Police said that the suspect, identified as Marcus Conway, was restrained by multiple witnesses at the scene.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — Trotwood police are investigating a “suspicious death” after a 61-year-old man was found dead Thursday. Police found the man near the 6500 block of Midway Avenue around 3:30 p.m., according to a spokesperson for the police department. The man, later identified as John Mullins, was...
TROTWOOD, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLWT 5

Police close section of Colerain Avenue in Groesbeck due to a crash

GROESBECK, Ohio — A crash on Colerain Avenue in Groesbeck has caused the southbound lanes to be closed, Wednesday afternoon. Hamilton County dispatchers were able to confirm that there was a crash in the intersection of Colerain Ave. and Joseph Road. Air bags were deployed, but there was no...
GROESBECK, OH

