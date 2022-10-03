Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Mother of 18-year-old killed at Fairfield hotel disputes narrative, believes he was lured
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - The mother of an 18-year-old shot to death at a hotel last Sunday is skeptical of the shooter’s self-defense claim. Kaaree Hipsher-Burton was shot around 5:30 a.m. on the second floor of the Holiday Inn Express in Fairfield. The Butler County Coroner on Wednesday ruled his death a homicide.
18-year-old found found fatally shot at Butler County hotel, death ruled homicide
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — An 18-year-old man is dead after a shooting at a Butler County hotel, our news partners at WCPO reported. Police responded to the report of a shooting at the Holiday Inn Express on Fairfield Business Center Drive around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, WCPO reported. When they arrived,...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Porter Street in Cleves
CLEVES, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Porter Street in Cleves. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Body cam shows dramatic scene after Lebanon woman allegedly caused dogs to attack child
LEBANON, Ohio — A 6-year-old had two emergency surgeries after two large dogs mauled her after the owner allegedly ordered them to attack. According to court documents, on Aug. 25, Cassie Thierauf used her dogs as weapons against the child. The Lebanon Police Department released body camera footage Thursday...
WLWT 5
Police: Suspect arrested, charged for Covington bank robbery
COVINGTON, Ky. — Covington Police have arrested a man wanted in connection to a robbery at U.S. Bank. According to police, on Wednesday detectives received a tip from a local business about a man who matched the description of a suspect who robbed a U.S. Bank on Madison Avenue on Sept. 26.
Motorcyclist killed in Trotwood crash; Police investigating
TROTWOOD — Trotwood Police are investigating a deadly crash that took place over the weekend. A crash involving a motorcycle was reported Saturday, Oct. 1, just after 9:20 p.m. on Wolf Creek Pike near Olive Road. The motorcyclist died on scene, according to a release from police. The cars...
WLWT 5
Man accused of exposing himself to children at Cincinnati gas station arrested
CINCINNATI — A man accused of exposing himself to three children at a gas station is now in custody. Cincinnati police said Recard Gray, 32, exposed himself to the children in Over-the-Rhine on Monday. It happened while they were sitting in their mother's van as she paid for gas...
Video shows good Samaritans tackle gunman during shooting
SILVER SPRING, Md. — A convicted felon is back behind bars after police said he was tackled by good Samaritans who were trying to stop a shooting. The Montgomery County Police Department said in a news release that officers were called to a report of a shooting on Oct. 1 and found a man bleeding from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. Police said that the suspect, identified as Marcus Conway, was restrained by multiple witnesses at the scene.
Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ in Trotwood
TROTWOOD — Trotwood police are investigating a “suspicious death” after a 61-year-old man was found dead Thursday. Police found the man near the 6500 block of Midway Avenue around 3:30 p.m., according to a spokesperson for the police department. The man, later identified as John Mullins, was...
Dayton mom wants justice for son, left injured after confronting man caught peeping at their home
DAYTON — A Dayton mother who believes she knows who hit and injured her son in late September is upset that police have not detained or arrested anyone. Robin Tucker is not sure how her son Kyle was injured, but she thinks the suspect who hit and dragged him several blocks Sept. 22 is the same person recorded on her security camera peeping at their home.
WLWT 5
Reports of a vehicle crash into a building at Whetsel and Bramble avenues in Madisonville
CINCINNATI — Reports of a vehicle crash into a building at Whetsel and Bramble avenues in Madisonville. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
18-year-old fatally shot in Fairfield hotel identified, death ruled homicide
Police responded to the report of a shooting at the Holiday Inn Express on Fairfield Business Center Drive around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Flora Road in Harrison Township
HARRISON, Ohio — Reports of an assault with injuries on Flora Road in Harrison Township. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Police close section of Colerain Avenue in Groesbeck due to a crash
GROESBECK, Ohio — A crash on Colerain Avenue in Groesbeck has caused the southbound lanes to be closed, Wednesday afternoon. Hamilton County dispatchers were able to confirm that there was a crash in the intersection of Colerain Ave. and Joseph Road. Air bags were deployed, but there was no...
Cincinnati: Police Searching For A Car That Plowed Into Sidewalk Downtown
The Police Are searching for a car that plowed into the side walk downtown. Via Fox19 It happened outside Sundry and Vice just after 10:30 p.m. in an area with permanent outdoor dining for restaurant and this cocktail lounge, referred to as “streateries,” at 13th and Republic streets, police said early Thursday. The driver bailed […]
fox2detroit.com
Barricaded gunman who exchanged shots with DPD ends peacefully thanks to crisis intervention trained officers
The standoff ended in a surrender with two arrests and no injuries on the city's west side in the area of Dayton at Westwood. Police credit the work of crisis intervention-trained officers who were able to negotiate the peaceful resolution.
Man accused of setting fire at gas station facing charges
KETTERING — A Dayton man is facing charges after police say he set a fire at a local gas station. Dale Smith, 21, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Wednesday on one count of arson, aggravated arson, possession of criminal tools and two counts of vandalism, according to court records.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck at Reading Road and Clinton Springs Avenue in North Avondale
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck at Reading Road and Clinton Springs Avenue in North Avondale. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police identify man wanted for exposing himself to children at E. Liberty Street gas station
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department has identified the man who was seen by a motherexposing himself to her three children at a gas station on E. Liberty Street. Police say they have identified the man as Recard "Rick" Gray, 32. According to CPD, Gray exposed himself and performed...
WLWT 5
Reports of a pedestrian struck, injuries at 11th and Ann streets in Newport
NEWPORT, Ky. — Reports of a pedestrian struck, injuries at 11th and Ann streets in Newport. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
