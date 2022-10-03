ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Cavaliers swingman Dylan Windler won’t play in preseason opener because of ankle injury, sources say

PHILADELPHIA -- The Cleveland Cavaliers’ ongoing battle for the starting small forward spot will be one player short in Philadelphia on Wednesday night. Sources tell cleveland.com Dylan Windler did not make the trip for the preseason opener against the 76ers because of an injured right ankle suffered near the end of practice Tuesday. Windler stayed back in Cleveland for treatment. A source says the right ankle injury is considered “minor.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Brian Hoyer won’t face the Browns next week in a homecoming game; Keenan Allen still idle: Browns takeaways

BEREA, Ohio — Former Browns quarterback Brian Hoyer will not start against his former team next week in what could’ve been a homecoming game for him with the Patriots. The Cleveland native and Saint Ignatius High School grad, now 36, has been placed on injured reserve with a concussion, where he must remain for at least four games.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

FanDuel Kansas promo code is best bet for Colts-Broncos

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. If NFL betting is on your agenda tonight, the new FanDuel Kansas promo code will make you a guaranteed winner. It produces a...
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

