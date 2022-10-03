Read full article on original website
Bengals pick surprising name to play Lamar Jackson role on scout team
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals injured second-round pick Cam Taylor Britt took center stage on his first day back at practice. Britt was cleared to return to practice (alongside defensive end Khalid Kareem) on Wednesday from injured reserve. The move starts a 21-day clock for Britt to practice without counting against the 53-man active roster.
Guardians AL wild card start times vs. Tampa set for 12:07 p.m. Friday and Saturday
CLEVELAND, Ohio — First pitch for the American League wild card series opener on Friday and game two Saturday between the Guardians and Tampa Bay is set for 12:07 p.m. on ESPN. Major League Baseball announced the start times for all four wild card series games on Wednesday with...
Cleveland Guardians end regular season with 9-2 win over KC; on to the postseason
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The regularly scheduled portion of your broadcast has ended. Now the fun begins. The Guardians ended the regular season on Wednesday afternoon with a 9-2 victory over the Royals at Progressive Field. The went 92-70, their best finish since they went 93-69 in 2019. But unlike that year, the Guardians still have some baseball to play.
Aaron Judge’s 62nd HR is nice, but it’s not the MLB record: Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Much as Yankees fans would like to believe, Aaron Judge’s historic 62nd home run in Texas last night is not the major league record, nor should it be recognized as such. Arguments about baseball’s steroid era can certainly take the shine off Barry Bonds’ 73 in 2001, but they can’t erase them from the record books.
Guardians 101: A guide to the 2022 AL Central champions for the casual fan
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Guardians are set to begin the 2022 Major League Baseball postseason on Friday when they face the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 1 of the American League wild card series. Entering the season, few gave Cleveland a chance to make much noise in the Central,...
Victor Wembanyama, 7-foot-4 and the NBA’s most hyped prospect since LeBron James, plays on TV tonight: How to watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -The 2023 NBA Draft has a star at the top of the class unlike any to possibly ever enter the league. 7-foot-4 France native Victor Wembanyama is considered by many to be the top prospect in the draft. He’s considered by many draft experts and NBA personnel to...
Cleveland Cavaliers swingman Dylan Windler won’t play in preseason opener because of ankle injury, sources say
PHILADELPHIA -- The Cleveland Cavaliers’ ongoing battle for the starting small forward spot will be one player short in Philadelphia on Wednesday night. Sources tell cleveland.com Dylan Windler did not make the trip for the preseason opener against the 76ers because of an injured right ankle suffered near the end of practice Tuesday. Windler stayed back in Cleveland for treatment. A source says the right ankle injury is considered “minor.”
Cleveland Guardians, Tampa Bay Rays starting lineups for AL Wild Card Game 1, Oct. 7, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Here are the lineups for Friday’s American League Wild Card Series Game 1 between the Guardians and Rays. Where: Progressive Field, 12:07 p.m. TV/radio: ESPN, WTAM 1100 AM, WMMS 100.7 FM and the Guardians Radio Network. Teams: Guardians (92-70) vs. Rays (86-76). Starting pitchers: RHP...
The inside story of how the Cleveland Guardians drafted Steven Kwan – Terry Pluto
“People can talk about Steven Kwan being only 5-foot-9, but Jose Ramirez is 5-foot-9 and he’s our best player. Willie Mays was 5-foot-10. Baseball players come in all shapes and sizes.”. – Cleveland Guardians scout Conor Glassey.
Guardians have been their own biggest supporters from day one; MLB’s postseason won’t change that
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Coming up through the minors, Steven Kwan heard stories from more experienced players about how cutthroat life in the big leagues can be. “I kind of heard that major league ball can be really selfish, and you have to look out for yourself, that it’s business first and then baseball,” Kwan said.
Cleveland Guardians playoff preview 2022: Everything you need to know before Game 1
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Guardians are back in the playoffs after winning the American League Central for the first time since 2018. They’ll open the postseason on Friday at home vs. the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 1 of the American League wild card series. The first-round...
Guardians vs. Rays, Game 1 pitching matchup: RHP Shane Bieber vs. LHP Shane McClanahan
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Game 1 of the AL wild card series between the Rays and Guardians starts at 12:07 p.m. Friday at Progressive Field. There are still a limited number of tickets available, but Game 2 on Saturday is sold out. The Guardians earned the right to host the best-of-three...
What we learned about the Guardians and Rays on AL wild card workout day: Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The stage is set for Friday’s wild card series opener between the Guardians and Rays. Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga watched both clubs work out on Thursday at Progressive Field and sat down to record a quick podcast with all the latest news and notes from the afternoon.
Previewing Guardians vs. Rays in the American League wild card series
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Terry Francona admits that he was nervous for the opening game of the World Series back in 2016 in Cleveland. So much that he went out to the dugout an hour before game time to ease his anxiety. “Nap (Mike Napoli) was out there and I...
Chasing 1,000 yards: Where Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt stand after Week 4
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Browns run game stayed firm against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4. The Falcons defense attempted to contain the ground game, until the tandem of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt carried the Browns offense throughout the fourth quarter. Chubb and Hunt ended up combining for 167 of the Browns’ 177 rushing yards.
New-look Cleveland Cavaliers showcase potential in 113-112 preseason loss to Philadelphia 76ers
PHILADELPHIA -- With palpable excitement surrounding the team and “immaculate vibes” in the air during the early days of training camp, the Cleveland Cavaliers wanted to see how they would look against an actual NBA opponent. Pretty good. This wasn’t just any opponent either. It was the star-studded,...
Browns vs. Chargers: Game preview, prop bets and game picks: Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Friday means it’s time for out big Browns preview pod. We’re getting you into and through your weekend up to kickoff with everything you need to know for Sunday’s matchup at FirstEnergy Stadium between the Browns and Chargers. Justin Herbert and the Chargers are...
Cavaliers move Saturday’s Wine and Gold Scrimmage start time to 11 a.m. to avoid conflict with Guardians’ playoff game
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cavaliers announced on Thursday morning that they have moved up the start time of Saturday’s Wine and Gold Scrimmage at the Wolstein Center to 11 a.m. The scrimmage will start earlier to avoid a time conflict with the Cleveland Guardians, who will take on...
Brian Hoyer won’t face the Browns next week in a homecoming game; Keenan Allen still idle: Browns takeaways
BEREA, Ohio — Former Browns quarterback Brian Hoyer will not start against his former team next week in what could’ve been a homecoming game for him with the Patriots. The Cleveland native and Saint Ignatius High School grad, now 36, has been placed on injured reserve with a concussion, where he must remain for at least four games.
FanDuel Kansas promo code is best bet for Colts-Broncos
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. If NFL betting is on your agenda tonight, the new FanDuel Kansas promo code will make you a guaranteed winner. It produces a...
