WKYT 27
Teams from Ky. continue to help with Hurricane Ian relief efforts
FLORIDA (WKYT) - Teams from across the country are in southwest Florida right now, helping with hurricane relief efforts. Hurricane Ian pummeled the gulf coast a week ago. It hit the Fort Myers area as a Category 4 storm, bringing devastating storm surge, leveling communities. Emergency Disaster Services out of...
WKYT 27
Few adoptions, no fosters, full rescues: Ky. animal shelters struggle to find space amid ‘perfect storm’
MIZE, Ky. (WKYT) - “Spay and neuter your pets” was the mantra of Bob Barker and remains the message preached by animal welfare advocates everywhere. But some say that a growing struggle for space in animal shelters across the country shows that far too many pet owners are not listening.
WKYT 27
State officials urge Kentuckians to be fire-wise as wildfire season begins
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - October 1 started wildfire season in Kentucky. As the forecast looks dry, it’s important to prepare in the instance of a nearby fire. Kentucky wildfire season lasts until December 15. As the season begins, new restrictions will be in place for burning to keep everyone safe.
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Cooler air is here
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The frontal boundary will blast across Kentucky today. We have been talking about a front all week and now it is set to move through Kentucky. It will keep highs held down into the low and mid-60s. You’ll have plenty of sunshine to go along with this passage. Temperatures will tank during the overnight hours. A FROST ADVISORY is already out for the early morning hours on Saturday. Next comes the FREEZE WATCH that runs through Sunday morning. You can count on temperatures to dip deep in the 30s and even some 20s for the weekend.
WKYT 27
Best views still ahead for Kentucky ‘leaf peepers’
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - For a lot of us, it doesn’t feel like fall until the leaves change colors. From mostly greens to some yellows and even a bit of red, we are starting to see the leaves turn in Kentucky, just ahead of the peak fall foliage season. The...
WKYT 27
Kentucky Bourbon Trail on pace to set visitations record
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Distillers’ Association says the Kentucky Bourbon Trail is on a pace to surpass the record-high number of distillery visitations in a year. It says the rise in bourbon tourism means distilleries along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail and Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour will...
WKYT 27
Tracking Frosty Temperatures for the Weekend
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thanks to a ridge of high pressure, we continue to enjoy some fantastic weather across Central and Eastern Kentucky. Expect a mostly sunny sky, through Wednesday, as highs warm to around 80s. Our next weather maker, a mainly dry cold front, will sweep across the area,...
WKYT 27
Loretta Lynn remembered for impact on country music and eastern Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hearts are heavy after the passing of Loretta Lynn Tuesday. The undoubted Queen of Country Music passed away at 90 years old, and leaves behind decades of success and accolades. As news of her death spread, fellow Kentuckians and country music stars shared their memories with...
WKYT 27
Kentuckians mourn loss of country music legend Loretta Lynn
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentuckians and millions around the country are mourning the loss of country music legend Loretta Lynn. Her family says she passed away Tuesday morning at her Tennessee home. She was 90 years old. Born and raised in Eastern Kentucky, Loretta was known for her songs...
WKYT 27
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner’s daughter whose frank songs about life and love as a woman in Appalachia pulled her out of poverty and made her a pillar of country music, has died. She was 90. In a statement provided to The Associated Press,...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Kentuckians mourn loss of country music legend Loretta Lynn
BCTC breaks ground on Newtown Pike campus expansion project. According to a press release, Daviess County deputies...
