LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The frontal boundary will blast across Kentucky today. We have been talking about a front all week and now it is set to move through Kentucky. It will keep highs held down into the low and mid-60s. You’ll have plenty of sunshine to go along with this passage. Temperatures will tank during the overnight hours. A FROST ADVISORY is already out for the early morning hours on Saturday. Next comes the FREEZE WATCH that runs through Sunday morning. You can count on temperatures to dip deep in the 30s and even some 20s for the weekend.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO