Kentucky State

WKYT 27

Teams from Ky. continue to help with Hurricane Ian relief efforts

FLORIDA (WKYT) - Teams from across the country are in southwest Florida right now, helping with hurricane relief efforts. Hurricane Ian pummeled the gulf coast a week ago. It hit the Fort Myers area as a Category 4 storm, bringing devastating storm surge, leveling communities. Emergency Disaster Services out of...
FLORIDA STATE
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Cooler air is here

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The frontal boundary will blast across Kentucky today. We have been talking about a front all week and now it is set to move through Kentucky. It will keep highs held down into the low and mid-60s. You’ll have plenty of sunshine to go along with this passage. Temperatures will tank during the overnight hours. A FROST ADVISORY is already out for the early morning hours on Saturday. Next comes the FREEZE WATCH that runs through Sunday morning. You can count on temperatures to dip deep in the 30s and even some 20s for the weekend.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Best views still ahead for Kentucky ‘leaf peepers’

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - For a lot of us, it doesn’t feel like fall until the leaves change colors. From mostly greens to some yellows and even a bit of red, we are starting to see the leaves turn in Kentucky, just ahead of the peak fall foliage season. The...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Kentucky Bourbon Trail on pace to set visitations record

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Distillers’ Association says the Kentucky Bourbon Trail is on a pace to surpass the record-high number of distillery visitations in a year. It says the rise in bourbon tourism means distilleries along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail and Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour will...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Tracking Frosty Temperatures for the Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thanks to a ridge of high pressure, we continue to enjoy some fantastic weather across Central and Eastern Kentucky. Expect a mostly sunny sky, through Wednesday, as highs warm to around 80s. Our next weather maker, a mainly dry cold front, will sweep across the area,...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Kentuckians mourn loss of country music legend Loretta Lynn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentuckians and millions around the country are mourning the loss of country music legend Loretta Lynn. Her family says she passed away Tuesday morning at her Tennessee home. She was 90 years old. Born and raised in Eastern Kentucky, Loretta was known for her songs...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

WATCH | Kentuckians mourn loss of country music legend Loretta Lynn

WATCH | BCTC breaks ground on Newtown Pike campus expansion project. BCTC breaks ground on Newtown Pike campus expansion project. WATCH | Ky. couple arrested after human remains found during investigation into missing child. Updated: Oct. 3, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT. According to a press release, Daviess County deputies...
KENTUCKY STATE

