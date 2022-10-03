Read full article on original website
Zacks.com
Five Below (FIVE) Rides High on Strategies: Apt to Hold
FIVE - Free Report) seems well poised for growth, thanks to its robust business strategies. FIVE’s focus on providing trend-right products, improving supply-chain operations, strengthening digital capabilities and remodeling stores will continue to yield solid results. Also, FIVE remains committed to enhancing customer experience through several ways. Its Triple-Double growth strategy also looks encouraging.
Zacks.com
Conagra Earnings Preview: Can CAG Stock Start to Climb?
CAG - Free Report) stock is slightly down this year while the broader market and many sectors have experienced turbulent volatility. Investors will want to see if the company and the stock can finish the year out strong when it reports earnings tomorrow. Conagra Basics. Conagra is one of the...
Zacks.com
Yum! Brands (YUM) Rides on Comps & Unit Growth, Cost Woes Stay
YUM - Free Report) is gaining from expansion efforts, strong comparable sales and Taco Bell growth. The company is also benefiting from the acceleration of its delivery services. However, high debt and costs are hurting the company. Growth Drivers. Robust same-store sales growth is aiding the company. During the second...
Zacks.com
CF Industries (CF) Shares Up 45% YTD: What's Driving the Stock?
CF - Free Report) shares have gained 44.8% so far this year. The company has also outperformed its industry’s rise of 26.8% over the same time frame. Moreover, it topped the S&P 500’s 20.6% decline over the same period. Let’s take a look into the factors behind this...
Zacks.com
Steel Dynamics (STLD) Wraps Up Mexican Recycling Company Buyout
STLD - Free Report) has completed the acquisition of Roca Acero S.A. de C.V. The acquisition is part of its North American raw material procurement strategy. The deal was fully financed with available cash. Headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico, Roca operates a ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals recycling business. Its operations...
Zacks.com
Here's How Investors Can Find Strong Finance Stocks with the Zacks ESP Screener
Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected...
Zacks.com
Can Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive?
CTVA - Free Report) . This company, which is in the Zacks Agriculture - Operations industry, shows potential for another earnings beat. When looking at the last two reports, this agriculture has recorded a strong streak of surpassing earnings estimates. The company has topped estimates by 15.66%, on average, in the last two quarters.
Zacks.com
Is Blucora (BCOR) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
BCOR - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Blucora is one of 334 individual stocks in...
Zacks.com
Here is What to Know Beyond Why Livent Corporation (LTHM) is a Trending Stock
LTHM - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this supplier of performance lithium compounds have returned -10.6% over the past...
Zacks.com
Northern (NOG) to Acquire Northern Delaware Assets for $157.5M
NOG - Free Report) recently declared that it has signed an acquisition agreement to take over certain oil and gas assets in the Northern Delaware Basin in the United States from privately owned Alpha Energy Partners. The initial consideration, which is worth around $157.5 million in cash, is subject to closing adjustments.
Zacks.com
First Republic (FRC) to Raise $390M With Common Stock Offering
FRC - Free Report) declined 2.7% after the company priced an underwritten public offering of 2 million shares of its common stock. With the offering, the company expects to raise gross proceeds of $390.3 million, excluding underwriting discounts and commissions as well as anticipated offering expenses. The company has also...
Zacks.com
Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
CNQ - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $54.01, moving +0.41% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.33%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural...
Zacks.com
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 6th
EC - Free Report) : This integrated oil and gas company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days. Ecopetrol S.A. Price and Consensus. Ecopetrol S.A. price-consensus-chart | Ecopetrol S.A. Quote. Ecopetrol has a...
Zacks.com
Wingstop (WING) Stock Jumps 6.9%: Will It Continue to Soar?
WING - Free Report) shares rallied 6.9% in the last trading session to close at $137.65. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 2.5% loss over the past four weeks. Wingstop’s...
Zacks.com
Discover (DFS) and TYDEi to Digitize Healthcare Purchases
DFS - Free Report) payments brand Discover Global Network recently joined forces with vendor management platform provider TYDEi Health to devise a solution for easing healthcare purchase payments. Shares of Discover Financial lost 0.7% on Oct 5, replicating declines in the broader markets. The platform of TYDEi serves as a...
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for October 6th
HP Inc. (. HPQ - Free Report) is an personal computing, imaging and printing products, and related technologies, solutions, and services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.1% downward over the last 60 days. Sibanye Stillwater Limited (. SBSW - Free Report) is...
Zacks.com
ProFrac Holding Corp. (PFHC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
PFHC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $19.23, moving +1.75% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.03% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.27%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Zacks.com
Mosaic (MOS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
MOS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $51.31, moving +0.43% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.37%. Heading into today, shares of the fertilizer maker...
Zacks.com
Vishay (VSH) Bolsters Diode Offerings With New Rectifiers
VSH - Free Report) is leaving no stone unturned to expand its discrete offerings to bolster its presence in the booming semiconductor industry. The unveiling of four FRED Pt Gen 5 600 V Hyperfast rectifiers by the company is a testament to the same. The new rectifiers, namely 12 A...
Zacks.com
Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF) Stock Moves -0.58%: What You Should Know
CHEF - Free Report) closed at $30.64 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.58% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.27%. Heading into today, shares of the distributor...
