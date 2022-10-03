Read full article on original website
Related
The Tragic Death Of Days Of Our Lives' Lexie Carver
Longtime "Days of Our Lives" viewers will remember Lexie Carver and her very interesting life. Lexie was first introduced in Salem in July 1987, with Cyndi James Gossett portraying the character, per Soaps in Depth. Later, Angelique De Windt stepped into the role, as well as Shellye Broughton. Finally, in 1993, Renée Jones took over and spent decades as Lexie.
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives’ Greg Rikaart Makes a Dire Prediction in the Wake of Peacock Move — But There’s Good News, Too
Ever since that fateful announcement back in August that Days of Our Lives would be leaving NBC and moving exclusively to Peacock, the actors and show folks have been doing their best to drum up support for the transition. Naturally, right? Viewers need to follow the show if they want...
Days Of Our Lives Is Ready To Reveal Who Abby's Killer Really Is
"Days of Our Lives" viewers have been waiting for months for the conclusion of the summer's big murder mystery storyline. In June, Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller) was shockingly murdered in her bedroom at the DiMera mansion, per The U.S. Sun. Her husband, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) found her and rushed her to the hospital, but it was too late. She was already gone after being stabbed several times in the midsection. Since that time, Chad has been determined to find out who really killed his wife, and fans have been taken on a wild rollercoaster ride of suspects.
Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Three Beyond Salem 2 characters are coming to town
Three fan-favorite characters from Beyond Salem 2 will soon show up on Days of Our Lives. Joey Johnson (Tanner Stine) and Tripp Johnson (Lucas Adams), and Wendy Shin (Victoria Grace) will end up in Salem together but for different reasons. Wendy arrives first to find her brother Li Shin (Remington Hoffman) and the Johnson siblings will be on hand to support Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans) who is fighting for her life thanks to Orpheus (George DelHoyo).
RELATED PEOPLE
GENERAL HOSPITAL Stars Say Goodbye to William Ludel
Legendary GENERAL HOSPITAL director William Ludel retired in late September, and he was sent off to his seven-day weekends in style by the cast and crew with a day watching horseraces at Santa Anita Park!. Part of the GH directing team since 1993, Ludel has been nominated for Daytime Emmy...
‘General Hospital’: 4 Possible Hook Killer Suspects
The hook killer is becoming a suspenseful mystery on 'General Hospital' as fans try to figure out the killer's identity.
SheKnows
Parry Shen Says a Fond Farewell to a General Hospital Colleague Who’s ‘Near and Dear’: ‘I Will Immensely Miss Working With Him’
“If you’ve watched General Hospital, you’ve definitely seen his name over the decades in the opening credits — William Ludel,” began Parry Shen’s October 3 Instagram post. “And he is retiring. “Bill will always be near and dear to my experience [with the show]...
THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS Fall Preview
Genoa City is going to be ground zero for drama in this THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS fall preview! Victor struggles to keep the Newman family together, Nate and Devon’s conflict reaches a breaking point, Chelsea and Billy are drawn together, Kyle and Summer celebrate their love, and Mariah and Tessa struggle to complete their family.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives Preview: Why Clyde Murdered Abigail Will Be Revealed — and Brace Yourself for an Explosive Ending
One devastating loss could lead to a second. In a Days of Our Lives preview for the week of September 26 – 30, the motive for Abigail’s murder will come out. Read what happens and watch the preview below. Last week, Sonny remembered smelling vanilla before he was...
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Maurice Benard May Have Just Stumbled Upon Scotty’s Ultimate Revenge on Sonny
It’s time to get serious about payback. It’s no secret that Scotty has always and will always have it out for Sonny on General Hospital. It may have been decades ago, but Scotty will never forgive the his nemesis for getting a teenaged Karen hooked on drugs and working in his strip club. To this day, Scotty still blames Sonny for his daughter’s death, and delights in twisting a knife in the mobster every chance he gets.
GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers: Who Is Going To Die?
Emotions are running high in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers! Everyone is praying for Brando’s recovery as The Hook terrorizes Port Charles, plus Liz continues to struggle, and Valentin opens up to Anna. Where will tragedy strike next?. After being attacked by The Hook, Brando was rushed to the hospital...
James Hyde Cast on THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS!
Diane is going to have to deal with yet another man from her past showing up in Genoa City because James Hyde is joining the cast of THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS in the newly-created role of Jeremy Stark! The soap teased that Jeremy has a connection to Diane Jenkins from her time away. “I’m so happy to be part of this iconic show,” Hyde declared on Instagram after the news had broke. “My first air date is Friday, Oct. 21. Can’t wait for you to see what happens!”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SheKnows
You’re Killin’ Us, General Hospital: New Footage Teases a Devastating Death That Has Nothing to Do With The Hook
We’ve been so distracted, this one completely blindsided us!. It looks like we’re about to get a sad few days in Port Charles this week, but at least this time, it doesn’t have anything to do with The Hook. At least, we don’t think it does!
SheKnows
Her Life in Pictures: As the Daughter of General Hospital’s Maurice Benard Turns 28, Revisit Memorable Moments, From Being Her Dad’s Mini-Me to Becoming a Proud Mom
Dad’s Mini-Me Benard shared a fun collage that not only gave us a glimpse at a young Cailey but also highlighted just how much they look alike. “First of all let me explain this picture,” he stated. “Of course that’s my beautiful daughter Cailey in the middle… my mother always wanted a daughter so that’s me dressed up as a little girl in the corner.” Don’t worry readers, we thought that corner pic was Cailey too!
Genie Francis Is Coming Back to GENERAL HOSPITAL!
Laura hasn’t been seen in Port Charles in months, but Genie Francis is on her way back to GENERAL HOSPITAL, so we’ll be seeing the mayor back in action before we know it! Laura was last seen back on July 15 when she decided to leave town and fly to Italy to help her mother, Lesley, after learning her home had burned down.
How Carly's Crash Landing On General Hospital Will Change Her Forever
Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) has survived many disasters on "General Hospital." As seen on YouTube, in 2005, a train carrying many of the citizens of Port Charles accidentally collided with another train causing a huge wreck. In the aftermath, as characters were attempting to free themselves from the wreckage, Max Giambetti (Derk Cheetwood) — one of the main bodyguards of mob boss Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) — stumbled through one of the cars asking if anyone needed help. Little did Max know he walked right past a woman who was partially concealed by debris. That woman was Carly, and it was Wright's first scene playing the role which had previously been played by four other actresses.
General Hospital spoilers: Cyrus may get his nephew Spencer to see the light in more ways than one
General Hospital fans saw Jeff Kober return on Monday as Cyrus Renault. In 2021 the actor said he asked GH exects to allow his character to "find God" and they listened. The Bible-thumping villain saved his great nephew Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chaves) from being beaten by a man whose weapon was a book. Laura Collins's half-brother attempted to school her grandson on the ways of Pentonvile but Spencer was not having any of it.
SheKnows
General Hospital Is Bringing Back Avery Pohl as Esme… But With Twists Galore
If we’re being honest — and shouldn’t we always be? — we all knew that no way, no how had General Hospital really written off Avery Kristen Pohl when it sent Esme plummeting from Wyndemere’s parapet in August. Not only do parapet falls have a notoriously iffy kill rate, but Ryan’s vicious daughter is too delicious a villainess to be so casually tossed away, especially when there’s so much potential left for exceedingly juicy story.
tvinsider.com
‘General Hospital’ Sets Return Date for Emma Samms as Holly Sutton
Mark your calendars and set your DVRs now, General Hospital fans: Emma Samms is returning to the ABC daytime drama on Wednesday, October 19. Fans heard in August that the British actress would pop up on General Hospital sometime this month, but now Soap Opera Digest has nailed down Samms’ return date as October 19 — unless, of course, preemptions delay General Hospital’s airing schedule.
Soaps In Depth
New York City, NY
33K+
Followers
2K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Soaps In Depth in home of the latest news, interviews, spoilers, and features from America's favorite soap operas including General Hospital, The Bold and The Beautiful, The Young and The Restless, and Days of Our Lives.https://www.soapsindepth.com/
Comments / 2