Today, Kevin Marino Cabrera announced that he has received the endorsement of West Miami Mayor Eric Diaz-Padron. “I am proud to extend my strong support for Kevin Cabrera’s candidacy for the Miami-Dade County Commission. Over the years, I have known and worked closely with Kevin on many important issues affecting our community and our state. Given his extensive experience in local, state, and federal government affairs, and in the private sector, I feel strongly that he is uniquely qualified to tackle the challenges we face in County Hall,” said Mayor Diaz-Padron. “I, therefore, strongly urge all the residents of the City of West Miami to consider Mr. Cabrera’s credentials and respectfully ask that they give him their trust and vote of confidence to help make him our voice on the County Commission.”

WEST MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO