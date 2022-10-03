Read full article on original website
Related
South Florida Times
Cultural center being renamed for former commissioner
Miami, Fla. – The South Dade Cultural Arts Center is being renamed to honor former Miami-Dade County commissioner Dennis C. Moss. On Saturday, Oct. 22 during the center’s eighth annual backyard bash, the facility will become the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center, for the commissioner who served from 1993 to 2020.
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade Commissioners to vote on renaming of Eureka Drive in honor of Ketanji Brown Jackson
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Eureka Drive may be renamed in honor of newly appointed Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. The nearly 10-mile stretch near Pinecrest is between Old Cutler Road and Caribbean Boulevard. The resolution is being sponsored by Miami-Dade County Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins, who represents District...
communitynewspapers.com
STATE SENATOR ILEANA GARCIA GRANTED PALMETTO BAY ASTONISHING $3,062,500 FOR SUB-BASIN CONSTRUCTION IMPROVEMENTS #43, #57, & #96
A public town meeting was recently conducted where input and various complaints were voiced by concerned citizens. Preoccupations relayed in front of the council and residents alike specifically pertained to fears of flooding, pollution, and water quality that is especially severe during instances of torrential downpours or storms like Hurricane Irma in 2017. These types of occurrences could potentially instigate a threat to public health and safety. Therefore, field inspections were conducted by Public Services, engineers, and consultants which further determined the initiative’s prioritization in order to assuage any threat of inundation and/or ecological hazards.
floridapolitics.com
‘He will stand up’: Transit workers union backs Jorge Fors Jr. for Miami-Dade Commission
The endorsement joins scores of other nods Fors has received from unions, community groups and local leaders. Miami-Dade County’s largest labor union representing transit workers is backing Coral Gables Commissioner Jorge Fors Jr.’s bid for County Hall. On Tuesday, Transport Workers Union (TWU) Local 291 announced its support...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click10.com
Officials ask Miami-Dade voters to back tax hike for teacher, school police salaries
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade school board members are asking voters to back a November ballot measure that would raise their taxes in order to pay for salary increases for teachers and school police officers. It’s called “Secure Our Future.”. The tax hike would be about $10...
communitynewspapers.com
Kevin Marino Cabrera receives endorsement from West Miami Mayor Eric Diaz-Padron
Today, Kevin Marino Cabrera announced that he has received the endorsement of West Miami Mayor Eric Diaz-Padron. “I am proud to extend my strong support for Kevin Cabrera’s candidacy for the Miami-Dade County Commission. Over the years, I have known and worked closely with Kevin on many important issues affecting our community and our state. Given his extensive experience in local, state, and federal government affairs, and in the private sector, I feel strongly that he is uniquely qualified to tackle the challenges we face in County Hall,” said Mayor Diaz-Padron. “I, therefore, strongly urge all the residents of the City of West Miami to consider Mr. Cabrera’s credentials and respectfully ask that they give him their trust and vote of confidence to help make him our voice on the County Commission.”
floridapolitics.com
Miami-Dade Commission clears $762K for unnamed company setting up shop in county
The mystery company's employee benefits are identical to those food manufacturing giant Kroger offers its workers. Miami-Dade Commissioners on Thursday approved $762,500 in tax incentives for an unnamed company to develop two warehousing and distribution centers in the county and create 90 jobs paying more than $64,000 a year. The...
communitynewspapers.com
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava to deliver supplies to Fort Myers, volunteer at a distribution site, and meet with local leaders
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava will travel to Fort Myers to help deliver much-needed supplies, volunteer at a distribution site, and meet with local leaders. The mayor will travel to Southwest Florida with members of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR), from which members of Florida Taskforce 1 have already been deployed since last week. She will also receive a briefing on the ground to determine what additional aid and resources Miami-Dade County can provide.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thenextmiami.com
888 Brickell Supertall Developer Files Revisions; New Rendering Released
JDS Development Group has filed revised plans with Miami-Dade County for the 888 Brickell tower. The tower is still planned to rise to a supertall height of exactly 1,049 feet, the maximum permitted in the area. With the revisions, 888 Brickell is now planned to include:. 259 residential units. 52,144...
communitynewspapers.com
Bella Believers Unite for the 8th Annual Bean Automotive Group Bella’s Ball
The Bean Automotive Group sponsored the 8th Annual Bean Automotive Group Bella’s Ball in support of childhood cancer research on September 17th at Trump National Doral Miami. Bella Believers from everywhere came together for a night of celebration for survivors and fundraising for families battling cancer. This year’s ball was themed after The Wizard of Oz, complete with a yellow brick road and Dorothy’s beloved Toto.
communitynewspapers.com
HISPANIC LEADERS IN MIRAMAR TO BE HONORED AT THE 2022 LATIN NIGHTS GALA AWARD CEREMONY
Miramar Commissioner Alexandra P. Davis presents the 2022 Latin Nights Gala Award Ceremony on Friday, October 14, 2022, at the Miramar Cultural Center in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15 – October 15). The event will take place from 7pm to 11pm in the Banquet Hall of the Cultural Center located at 2400 Civic Center Place, Miramar, FL 33025 and will recognize the outstanding contributions that notable individuals have made to the Hispanic community.
thenewtropic.com
Lost Restaurants of Miami: Part III
As noted previously, the food and beverage business’ history in this area actually goes back to pre-1900, and in our first two installments (Read Part I and Part II) we brought the story up to the late 1920’s. Although the Great Depression occurred in 1929, and “the five terrible events” which occurred in Miami in 1926 were the harbinger of the crash of the stock market in October 1929, historians are finally beginning to realize that “the five terrible events” which began the decline in business in South Florida in late 1926 were definitely the forerunner of the cataclysmic series of occurrences which brought about the Great Depression.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click10.com
Portable water pump outside Miami mayor’s home causes stir
MIAMI – Portable water pumps are now part of storm preps in Miami’s low-lying neighborhoods. When one pump appeared right in front of the mayor’s home last week, his political critics assumed he got special favors and took videos of the pump. But did he actually receive...
Todd Carney: Conservative Voters Shouldn’t Buy the Hype on Miami Mayor Francis Suarez
Florida has no shortage of political star power. While Gov. Ron DeSantis is receiving the most attention, many current and former Florida politicians loom large. One politician who is starting to receive more buzz is Francis Suarez, the Republican mayor of Miami. In the last month, Suarez has made the rounds on conservative media to position himself as a star in the making. His increased profile has fueled speculation about his future in Florida – and even nationally. But a closer look at Suarez’s record shows he should have no place in Republican politics, because he will sell out conservative voters.
NBC Miami
Records Show Amount of Taxpayer Dollars Spent to Defend Carollo in 2018 Legal Battle
There are new developments in an ongoing legal battle between a Little Havana business owner and Miami City Commissioner Joe Carollo. The city has also released public records revealing just how much taxpayer money is being used to defend the commissioner in the federal civil rights lawsuit filed against him.
communitynewspapers.com
211 BROWARD & 211 PALM BEACH AND TREASURE COAST LAUNCH HERO4HERO, A FIRST RESPONDER MENTAL HEALTH SUPPORT LINE
At a time when our first responders and their families, our Heroes, are dealing with professional and personal challenges that they haven’t faced before, the State of Florida and the Department of Child and Families are answering the call and collaborating with 211 Broward and 211 Palm Beach and Treasure Coast to launch Hero4Hero, a 24/7 confidential comprehensive peer support line.
Click10.com
Anti-Semitic and racist messages of hate spray painted in Weston community
WESTON, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident of hate in Weston. Deputies say someone spray painted racist and anti-Semitic graffiti in several areas of the Weston Hills Country Club community early Wednesday morning. A number of deputies were in the community on Thursday speaking...
biscaynetimes.com
Politics Sink Virginia Key Watercraft Operator
Esther Alonso-Luft believed she would resolve her dispute over rent payments, but then she spoke out against commissioners’ plan to dump unhoused people on Virginia Key Beach. Now a month after police and code enforcement officers shut down Virginia Key Outdoor Center (VKOC) for code violations, Alonso-Luft and some...
Parents Fill School District Meeting on Marjory Stoneman Douglas Boundaries, Overcrowding
Several hundred community members joined Broward County Public Schools officials to discuss a plan for easing the high capacity at Marjory Stoneman Douglas by adjusting the boundaries. Director of Demographics and Enrollment Planning Jill Young and Demographer Specialist Joseph Beck led the meeting with School Board members Debra Hixon and...
communitynewspapers.com
Grant Miller visits the Electrify Expo in Coconut Grove at Regatta Park
Grant Miller visits the Electrify Expo in Coconut Grove at Regatta Park. The event will take place this Saturday and Sunday! Don’t forget to stop by the largest electric vehicle expo in North America.
Comments / 0