Palmetto Bay, FL

South Florida Times

Cultural center being renamed for former commissioner

Miami, Fla. – The South Dade Cultural Arts Center is being renamed to honor former Miami-Dade County commissioner Dennis C. Moss. On Saturday, Oct. 22 during the center’s eighth annual backyard bash, the facility will become the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center, for the commissioner who served from 1993 to 2020.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
communitynewspapers.com

STATE SENATOR ILEANA GARCIA GRANTED PALMETTO BAY ASTONISHING $3,062,500 FOR SUB-BASIN CONSTRUCTION IMPROVEMENTS #43, #57, & #96

A public town meeting was recently conducted where input and various complaints were voiced by concerned citizens. Preoccupations relayed in front of the council and residents alike specifically pertained to fears of flooding, pollution, and water quality that is especially severe during instances of torrential downpours or storms like Hurricane Irma in 2017. These types of occurrences could potentially instigate a threat to public health and safety. Therefore, field inspections were conducted by Public Services, engineers, and consultants which further determined the initiative’s prioritization in order to assuage any threat of inundation and/or ecological hazards.
PALMETTO BAY, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Kevin Marino Cabrera receives endorsement from West Miami Mayor Eric Diaz-Padron

Today, Kevin Marino Cabrera announced that he has received the endorsement of West Miami Mayor Eric Diaz-Padron. “I am proud to extend my strong support for Kevin Cabrera’s candidacy for the Miami-Dade County Commission. Over the years, I have known and worked closely with Kevin on many important issues affecting our community and our state. Given his extensive experience in local, state, and federal government affairs, and in the private sector, I feel strongly that he is uniquely qualified to tackle the challenges we face in County Hall,” said Mayor Diaz-Padron. “I, therefore, strongly urge all the residents of the City of West Miami to consider Mr. Cabrera’s credentials and respectfully ask that they give him their trust and vote of confidence to help make him our voice on the County Commission.”
WEST MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava to deliver supplies to Fort Myers, volunteer at a distribution site, and meet with local leaders

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava will travel to Fort Myers to help deliver much-needed supplies, volunteer at a distribution site, and meet with local leaders. The mayor will travel to Southwest Florida with members of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR), from which members of Florida Taskforce 1 have already been deployed since last week. She will also receive a briefing on the ground to determine what additional aid and resources Miami-Dade County can provide.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Bella Believers Unite for the 8th Annual Bean Automotive Group Bella’s Ball

The Bean Automotive Group sponsored the 8th Annual Bean Automotive Group Bella’s Ball in support of childhood cancer research on September 17th at Trump National Doral Miami. Bella Believers from everywhere came together for a night of celebration for survivors and fundraising for families battling cancer. This year’s ball was themed after The Wizard of Oz, complete with a yellow brick road and Dorothy’s beloved Toto.
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

HISPANIC LEADERS IN MIRAMAR TO BE HONORED AT THE 2022 LATIN NIGHTS GALA AWARD CEREMONY

Miramar Commissioner Alexandra P. Davis presents the 2022 Latin Nights Gala Award Ceremony on Friday, October 14, 2022, at the Miramar Cultural Center in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15 – October 15). The event will take place from 7pm to 11pm in the Banquet Hall of the Cultural Center located at 2400 Civic Center Place, Miramar, FL 33025 and will recognize the outstanding contributions that notable individuals have made to the Hispanic community.
MIRAMAR, FL
thenewtropic.com

Lost Restaurants of Miami: Part III

As noted previously, the food and beverage business’ history in this area actually goes back to pre-1900, and in our first two installments (Read Part I and Part II) we brought the story up to the late 1920’s. Although the Great Depression occurred in 1929, and “the five terrible events” which occurred in Miami in 1926 were the harbinger of the crash of the stock market in October 1929, historians are finally beginning to realize that “the five terrible events” which began the decline in business in South Florida in late 1926 were definitely the forerunner of the cataclysmic series of occurrences which brought about the Great Depression.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Portable water pump outside Miami mayor’s home causes stir

MIAMI – Portable water pumps are now part of storm preps in Miami’s low-lying neighborhoods. When one pump appeared right in front of the mayor’s home last week, his political critics assumed he got special favors and took videos of the pump. But did he actually receive...
MIAMI, FL
FloridaDaily

Todd Carney: Conservative Voters Shouldn’t Buy the Hype on Miami Mayor Francis Suarez

Florida has no shortage of political star power. While Gov. Ron DeSantis is receiving the most attention, many current and former Florida politicians loom large. One politician who is starting to receive more buzz is Francis Suarez, the Republican mayor of Miami. In the last month, Suarez has made the rounds on conservative media to position himself as a star in the making. His increased profile has fueled speculation about his future in Florida – and even nationally. But a closer look at Suarez’s record shows he should have no place in Republican politics, because he will sell out conservative voters.
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

211 BROWARD & 211 PALM BEACH AND TREASURE COAST LAUNCH HERO4HERO, A FIRST RESPONDER MENTAL HEALTH SUPPORT LINE

At a time when our first responders and their families, our Heroes, are dealing with professional and personal challenges that they haven’t faced before, the State of Florida and the Department of Child and Families are answering the call and collaborating with 211 Broward and 211 Palm Beach and Treasure Coast to launch Hero4Hero, a 24/7 confidential comprehensive peer support line.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Anti-Semitic and racist messages of hate spray painted in Weston community

WESTON, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident of hate in Weston. Deputies say someone spray painted racist and anti-Semitic graffiti in several areas of the Weston Hills Country Club community early Wednesday morning. A number of deputies were in the community on Thursday speaking...
WESTON, FL
biscaynetimes.com

Politics Sink Virginia Key Watercraft Operator

Esther Alonso-Luft believed she would resolve her dispute over rent payments, but then she spoke out against commissioners’ plan to dump unhoused people on Virginia Key Beach. Now a month after police and code enforcement officers shut down Virginia Key Outdoor Center (VKOC) for code violations, Alonso-Luft and some...
MIAMI, FL

