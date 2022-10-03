Read full article on original website
Roofer Convicted of Fraud in Osage & Kay Counties
Since 2016, several homeowners in Osage and Kay Counties have been waiting for restitution after a roofing contractor committed home repair fraud. Residents in Pawhuska, Ponca City, Tonkawa and Newkirk first began filing complaints as early as 2015 against Kevin James Etter, age 53 of Newkirk but there wasn't enough evidence until 2016 for the District Attorney of each county to proceed with a court case. Etter was arrested back in December 2015 but bonded out at the time and continued operating his business after being released.
Murder Sentencing Takes Two Years
Two years ago, Bartlesville Radio ran a story about three men who were being charged in the murder of Ryan Brown, a local resident. The incident occurred within the Bartlesville City limits of Osage County. At their first arraignment in October 2020, Deante Williams and Trevon Lewis were charged with...
Law enforcement shoots, kills suspect following pursuit in Rogers County
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities are investigating after law enforcement shot and killed a suspect following a pursuit and crash Wednesday on Interstate 44 in northeastern Oklahoma. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said a suspect broke into a Claremore home and accosted a woman before stealing a cell...
Caney, Kansas Working on a Solution to Their Water Issues
Some good news for Caney, Kansas involving their water issues that have forced a Declaration of Water Emergency-Mandatory Water Conservation. Caney has struggled through the drought and had to cut down water usage severely for weeks. City Administrator Kelley Zellner tells Bartlesville Radio that a log jam on the Little...
OHP identifies victims of Interstate 35 crash
BILLINGS — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has released the names of those involved in the fatality accident that occurred at 2:10 p.m. on Sept. 27 on Interstate 35 near mile marker 204 near Billings in Noble County. Troopers report that Michael Davidson, 60, Uniontown, Penn. was driving a 2022...
Broken Arrow Man Talks Back to Judge
A Broken Arrow man was arrested at Walmart over a Public intoxication and possession of controlled substance and was seen in Washington County Court for arraignments this Wednesday afternoon. While being read his new court date of October 26 at 9 am, Clinton Allen Thomas become irritated and responded to...
Dispute erupts in Bartlesville over Pride event drag show
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — A dispute has erupted in Bartlesville over the drag show that was performed during a Pride event in the city. More than 2,000 people have signed a petition against it. They’re also asking Bartlesville City Council to ban events like the drag show from happening in public places.
Arvest Trust Bartlesville Welcomes New Vice President
Arvest Wealth Management has announced that David Boyer will be the new vice president and trust officer of Arvest Trust Bartlesville. Boyer began working for Arvest in 1995 in trust administration and just recently worked in Dewey as the manager of the Central Trust Operations. He has also worked as a trust officer in the Tulsa market.
OSBI identifies man shot and killed by Rogers County authorities after chase in stolen car
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) released new details about a man shot and killed by Rogers County authorities after he led them on a chase in a stolen car Wednesday. The OSBI said in a Facebook post, they were requested by the FBI to investigate the officer-involved shooting.
Truity Credit Union CEO Announces Upcoming Retirement
Truity Credit Union President/Chief Executive Officer, Dennis Halpin has officially announced his plans to retire in January of 2023. Halpin has been with the credit union for over 18 years. “I am proud of all that we have accomplished during my tenure at Truity Credit Union. I can retire with...
Owasso witnesses recent business boom
OWASSO, Okla. — Inflation and supply chain issues are not slowing growth in Owasso. Several new businesses are coming to town. “We hear often that Owasso has enough chicken coffee and cannabis so we have definitely diversified out of that, we have added some national chains that people have been asking for for a very long time,” said Chelsea Feary, President and CEO of the Owasso Chamber of Commerce.
Water Main Break in Bartlesville
There is a water main break near Walmart in Bartlesville. This is causing low or no water pressure to customers in the area.
Off-duty Claremore firefighter performs life-saving CPR at Tulsa State Fair
TULSA, Okla. — Claremore firefighter Lt. Johnathan Cates is being praised for helping to save a man’s life while he was off-duty at the Tulsa State Fair with his wife, Anne, on Thursday night. The couple saw a crowd forming and Cates went to investigate it. It was...
Bartlesville Public Schools Cancels Friday Classes Due To Low Water Pressure
Students at Bartlesville Public Schools will be out of class on Friday, October 7 after the district announced that low water pressure was "affecting services and fire protection at multiple schools." According to the district, the cancellation impacts students at all Bartlesville Public Schools. The district says there will be...
58 Years of Lake Hudson
In 1964, Robert S. Kerr Dam was completed across Grand River and Lake Hudson was born. But the names are a bit confusing. The river might be Grand River or the Neosho River. The dam might be Markham Ferry or Robert S. Kerr dam. The lake might be Lake Hudson or Markham Ferry Reservoir.
Couple Raises $7000 So Far for PTI
Eight couples are dancing in the annual competition that is also a fundraiser for Paths of Independence, known as "Dancing With the Bartleville Stars." Yesterday, one couple appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION to talk about their piece, which is an homage to the Sixties. Today, we spoke with another couple who says they are bringing a cartoon to life but they won't share which one it is because they want it to be a surprise.
Authorities search for former Assistant Fire Marshal in Skiatook Lake
SKIATOOK, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) is searching for a man at Skiatook Lake Monday. OHP’s Marine Enforcement Division says they are searching for Terry McGee, who went into Skiatook Lake to help two children who were tubing on the water. A spokesperson for OHP confirmed the two children are safe but the McGee never came back to the surface.
Washington County Man Arraigned on Domestic Abuse and Burglary Charges
Curtis Wayne Thomas was in Washington County Court Tuesday afternoon on charges alleging Domestic abuse, and Burglary in the First Degree. According to a probable cause affidavit, Thomas with his girlfriend and her family, were headed to an event when a verbal altercation occurred. Thomas exited the vehicle and walked back to his girlfriend’s home. He allegedly broke into the house and stole his girlfriend’s keys and her phone.
Bartlesville Man Injured in a Fiery Crash in Osage County
A Bartlesville man is in critical condition after a fiery crash in Osage County on Saturday. Lee Watson, 51, of Bartlesville was traveling on County Road 2145 at County Road 2706, approximately 3 mile west of Bartlesville in Osage County at about 3:15pm when his vehicle departed roadway to the right for an unknown reason. According to the OHP, Watson's vehicle went approximately 220 feet, crossing County Road 2145 striking a tree. The vehicle then caught fire, becoming fully engulfed in flames. A couple of witnesses were able to pull Watson from his vehicle.
Man dead after Claremore police shooting, chase
Claremore police said officials were searching for a burglary suspect and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the person is an escaped mental patient.
