Eight couples are dancing in the annual competition that is also a fundraiser for Paths of Independence, known as "Dancing With the Bartleville Stars." Yesterday, one couple appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION to talk about their piece, which is an homage to the Sixties. Today, we spoke with another couple who says they are bringing a cartoon to life but they won't share which one it is because they want it to be a surprise.

BARTLESVILLE, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO