myleaderpaper.com
Barnhart woman hurt in crash in St. Louis County
Nicole M. Solcovic, 35, of Barnhart was injured Wednesday morning, Oct. 5, in a traffic accident on I-55 south of Butler Hill Road in St. Louis County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 8:45 a.m., Solcovic was stopped for traffic in a northbound 2015 Kia Sportage when Shane C....
KMOV
St. Charles County Auto Theft Task Force arrests two people after overnight pursuits
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Charles County Auto Theft Task Force made arrests overnight following two different car pursuits. One pursuit went into St. Louis County and ended on Interstate 70 near Interstate 270. Another person was arrested after a chase ended in the front yard of a home in Spanish Lake.
KMOV
Police chase ends with 2 in custody after assault on law enforcement, say O’Fallon, Missouri police
O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people are in custody after a law enforcement officer was assaulted, according to the O’Fallon, Missouri Police Department. Officers pursued a vehicle that was involved in an assault on a law enforcement officer in Warren County and left the scene of an accident. Officers used spike strips to disable the vehicle in the area of Mid Rivers Mall Drive and Interstate 70. Two suspects were then taken into custody, one male and one female.
Car thieves arrested in St. Charles County, vehicles recovered
The St. Charles County Police Department is working with other divisions from Wentzville and O'Fallon to capture a series of car thieves.
Manhunt underway for murder suspect in north St. Louis County
Police are asking for the public's help to find a suspect in the murder of Jevon Durbin, 24, who was shot and killed Wednesday.
St. Louis Co. man sentenced after selling fentanyl that killed pregnant woman in 2018
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis County man was sentenced to prison after selling fentanyl that killed a pregnant woman in 2018. Raymond Blankenship, 27, was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Thursday by U.S. District Judge Matthew T. Schelp. Blankenship sold fentanyl capsules to a pregnant woman...
St. Louis County police say missing boy found safe
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County police said a boy was found safe after he was missing from a foster home. No other details were shared. Children or adults who are missing should be reported as missing to the police right away. To watch 5 On Your...
2 stolen cars, 2 police chases in St. Charles County Wednesday morning
Two police chases in St. Charles County Wednesday morning after two cars are stolen from the same house at the same time in Wentzville.
KMOV
MoDOT worker who survived work zone crash fired from department, still unable to work
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A Missouri highway worker who suffered severe injuries in a deadly work zone crash was just fired by the Missouri Department of Transportation, all while he still can’t work and is on disability leave. Michael Brown was the only MoDOT employee on the crew who...
FOX2now.com
Crash closes southbound 367 just before Dunn
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A crash has completely blocked southbound Missouri Route 367 just before Dunn as of 7:20 a.m. Wednesday. Ambulances are on the scene. Traffic is backed up for over one mile. It is unknown at this time what led up to the crash. It is also unknown if anyone was injured.
11-year-old boy missing from Spanish Lake foster home
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An endangered person advisory has been issued for a missing 11-year-old boy. Police said Keyon Carless went missing Wednesday at about 6:50 p.m. when he ran away from his foster home in the 11000 block of Larimore Road. He is described as 4’6″ and 90 pounds, with black hair and […]
Missing 12-year-old girl found safe
UPDATE: Police said the missing 12-year-old girl was found safe Thursday morning. ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An endangered person advisory has been issued for a missing 12-year-old girl. Police said she went missing Monday at 7 p.m. from her home in the 14000 block of Old Halls Ferry Road in Florissant. Anyone who sees […]
'I'm nothing like I was in my 20s': Missouri law repealed in 1994 keeping St. Louis man in prison
FARMINGTON, Mo. — A St. Louis man sentenced to life in prison under a law repealed in 1994 is making his emotional plea for freedom from behind bars. Speaking with Paige Spears, he makes one thing clear: He is a felon, who deserved to go to jail for a crime he committed in the late 80s.
Byers' Beat: Why investigators think carjackings are down in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — The Hyundai and Kia theft crisis is sending stolen car numbers surging across the St. Louis area, but another type of crime is going down: Carjackings. St. Louis police reported 118 carjackings at this time in 2021, and have 94 so far this year. That’s a...
KSDK
St. Louis County man fed up with cars crashing into his property
A St. Louis County man wants to see action after a car hit his property again this weekend. It's the fifth time it's happened in the past fifteen years.
St. Louis County police looking for missing 12-year-old girl
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County police are looking for a 12-year-old girl they believe is in danger after running away from home Monday night. In an endangered missing person advisory, police said Dani Allen ran away from her family's home on Old Halls Ferry Road in Florissant at around 7 p.m. Monday.
KMOV
Elderly man leaves South County hospital before getting medicine, police say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are searching for a 76-year-old man who walked away from a hospital in south St. Louis County Monday evening. Jerald Townsend, 76, reportedly left Mercy South Hospital on Kennerly Road before 5 p.m. Police said Townsend, who is epileptic, was required to take a...
Orlando ride to be taken down after Tyre Sampson's death
ORLANDO, Fla. — Months after St. Louis County teenager Tyre Sampson fell to his death from an Orlando thrill ride, the company that operates the attraction has announced it will be torn down. Orlando Slingshot said in a Thursday statement that it will take down the 400-foot-tall Orlando FreeFall...
Man killed in south St. Louis County crash
Police are investigating a deadly crash in south St. Louis County.
KMOV
Police looking for driver of semi who hit, killed pedestrian on I-55 in Metro East, then fled
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - Police are looking for the driver of a semi who hit and killed a woman on I-55 near Collinsville Saturday night. Officers say the accident happened just before 9:00 p.m. at mile marker 8. A woman was getting into her disabled car on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes when the semi hit her. The driver of the semi did not stop and fled the scene.
5 On Your Side
