Realtor says lack of help forced restaurant to close

By Samantha Bender
 3 days ago

ELKRUN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – The next time you drive along State Route 154 in Elkrun Township, you’ll notice an empty parking lot where the former Lock 24 Restaurant sat.

Most recently, it was Casa’s Smokehouse. Now, a for sale sign is hanging on the business.

According to the realtor, the restaurant closed about three to four weeks ago. He says the owner decided to sell it due to a lack of help.

