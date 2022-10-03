Read full article on original website
Mamma has a gun
3d ago
That’s so sad, failed to maintain lanes, I am thinking no experience riding on a motorcycle. I only say that because who buys a trike.
Reply(3)
2
Related
Man arrested in connection to Maple and Garland crash that hospitalized 1
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to a crash that happened on North Maple Street and West Garland Avenue in North Spokane. SPD told KREM 2 that an adult male was sent to the hospital in critical condition and another person has been detained. The crash...
KREM
Police investigation car crash in North Spokane as suspected DUI
Spokane Police are investigation the crash as a suspected DUI. One person is in critical condition.
FOX 28 Spokane
North Idaho man convicted of manslaughter, leaving the scene sentenced to 15 years fixed
SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho – 72-year-old Richard Rogers, the man guilty of vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene after he hit 35-year-old Valorie Furrow with his pickup truck and dragged her nearly 400 feet, has been sentenced to 15 years fixed plus five years concurrent. Last Updated: Oct. 4 at...
eastidahonews.com
Salt Lake Express expands transportation services for customers
REXBURG — Salt Lake Express, a busing transportation service based in Rexburg, recently acquired another company to provide additional routes for customers. In a news release dated Oct. 3, Salt Express announced it recently acquired two divisions of Northwestern Stage Lines. One division is based in Spokane, Washington, and the other, Boise-Winnemucca Stage lines, serves customers on the western side of the state.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police: Thieves arrested after drilling holes in gas tanks at Spokane car dealership
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County deputies arrested five people in connection with a gas theft attempt in the early morning hours of Oct. 4, 2022. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), 10 car gas tanks were vandalized, causing thousands of dollars in damage. SCSO says the incident...
Five people arrested on suspicion of drilling holes, stealing gas from cars at dealership
COLBERT, Wash. — Spokane County deputies arrested five people suspected of drilling gas tanks at a car dealership and causing thousands of dollars in damage. On Tuesday at around 1 a.m., security at the Lithia Car Dealership near Colbert reported seeing two men dressed in all-black clothing, tugging on car door handles. Deputies arrived at the scene and say they...
KHQ Right Now
Crash on I-90 causes delays westbound near exit 285
SPOKANE, Wash. - WSDOT has confirmed a crash on I-90 blocking westbound lanes at Sprague Ave and Fancher near exit 285. Be prepared for traffic delays.
I-90 near Liberty Lake reopens after truck carrying excavator rolled over after hitting overpass
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — Road reopened after a collision that blocked both lanes on westbound I-90 close to Liberty Lake. According to the District 4 PIO, an excavator being carried on a truck with a trailer struck an overpass, causing the vehicle to roll. The crash has caused the westbound lanes of I-90 in Greenacres to close.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Big hurry to go nowhere’: New cameras bust speeding drivers on South Hill
SPOKANE, Wash — You’ll want to think twice about speeding through school zones on the South Hill. Safety cameras in three school zones; Ferris High School, Adams, and Roosevelt Elementary School started to issue warnings to speeders on Monday. The warning period ends November 1st and the city...
Coeur d'Alene Press
PF Police searching for felon at large
Post Falls Police are continuing to search for a felon at large after the man was reported to be in a Post Falls home Sunday. Police said they received a call at 5 p.m. Sunday that William Vankomen, 31, of Post Falls, was in a residence in the 300 block of East Sand Wedge Drive.
Spokane police identified suspect in drive-by shooting at homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police arrested the man who fired shots into the homeless camp near I-90 and Freya on early Wednesday morning. Police said the shooting was not random. Spokane Police Department (SPD) arrested 24-year-old James Rackliff, after firing shots at a homeless camp near I-90 and Freya...
KREM
One person injured, one detained after car crash in North Spokane
The Maple and Garland intersection is expected to be closed for several hours. Police ask drivers to avoid the area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
15-year-old girl missing from Bonner County
BONNER CO., Idaho — A 15-year-old girl is missing from Bonner County. Kaylena Kelley is described as 5’05,” 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone who sees her is asked to call Bonner County Dispatch at 208-265-5525. 4 News Now is working to get a photo of Kelley. This story will be updated when/if we do. COPYRIGHT 2022...
KREM
Construction on downtown Spokane overpass causing large traffic backups
WSDOT says the traffic could go all the way back to I-90, delaying cars on the freeway. Construction is expected to last 10 days.
Vigil for man shot and killed by police in Hillyard happening on Tuesday
SPOKANE, Wash. — A vigil is being held for a man that was killed by the Spokane Police Department in September. Robert Bradley was shot at his home in Hillyard on September 4. Police shot and killed him while responding to an anti-harassment court order. October 4th marks the...
Man suspected of stealing car backs into McDonald’s trying to flee the scene
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A man was arrested after he allegedly stole someone’s car and tried to run away after backing into a McDonald’s. On Saturday, deputies from the Spokane Valley Police Department responded to the scene of a reported stolen vehicle in the parking lot of McDonald’s on South Havana Street. The victim of the theft, who originally reported that their vehicle was stolen two days before, said she found her stolen car, advising that it was backed into a parking stall of the McDonald’s with a white man inside.
City asked to approve $4 million settlement for man’s death by police
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Public Safety Committee has been officially asked to approve a $4 million settlement to the family of a man shot and killed by Spokane Police. Officers shot and killed David Novak in January 2019. Police said they shot Novak because he was allegedly shooting and yelling racial slurs at his neighbor. It was later discovered...
FOX 28 Spokane
Pride flags ripped from a Cheney woman’s home for the fourth time, thieves not caught
CHENEY, Wash. – Not once, not twice, not even three times, Rebecca Long’s pride flags have been stolen from her home four times since Memorial Day. “I think there’s more good in this world than there are these three hateful guys,” Homeowner Rebecca Long said. Each...
US 395 Loon Lake roundabout now fully open
LOON LAKE, Wash. — The roundabout on US 395 in Loon Lake is now fully open! The Washington State Department of Transportation announced Monday that all detours for the project are done. The construction project took about two weeks to complete. The goal is that this roundabout will reduce car crashes in the area. If you have questions on how...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane neighborhood shocked over closure of Orchard Avenue Park
SPOKANE, Wash. – Orchard Avenue Park, near the Chief Garry Park neighborhood in northeast Spokane, may be closing down for good after the county decided to not renew it’s contract with Felts Field, the owners of the property. Neighbors say they only found out because crews began disassembling...
Comments / 4