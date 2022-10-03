Read full article on original website
Postcards from Hawaii: Maui Nature Center
PA live! (WBRE) — Hawaii is a small state, but it has so much to offer its visitors like aquariums such as the Maui Nature Center. The Maui Nature Center is an interactive and immersive approach to not only teaching children and young folks about the endemic species of water life found in Hawaii but also fun for the whole family.
Postcards from Hawaii: Coffee and Canyons
PA live! (WBRE/WYOU) — From the land where palm trees sway, PA live! Host, Chris Bohinski was able to visit the largest coffee estate in the United States for this Postcard from Hawaii, the Kauai Coffee Plantation in Kalaheo on the island of Kauai in Hawaii. To give some...
Postcard from Hawaii: A Birds Eye View of Kauai
Pa. farmers push for bill to lower labor costs
Fetterman responds to health questions after stroke, calls out Oz’s “quack cures”
(WHTM) – Democrat John Fetterman hasn’t done many interviews since suffering a stroke days before May’s primary election. On Tuesday he spoke with Dennis Owens to defend his health and call out his opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz, for promoting what Fetterman’s campaign and supporters have called “quack cures.”
Pa Law | 10/6/22 Pa Live!
SPCA Pet of the Week | 10/6/22 Pa Live!
