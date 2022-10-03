TODAY: Thursday brings another cold front to mid-Missouri, this time with a little more impact. We'll start mostly sunny, and likely climb into the upper 70s, to near 80, before a cold front arrives this evening. Between 6-8 p.m. for folks north of I-70, and 8-10 p.m. for those south, we'll likely feel an increase in north wind, gusting 20-25 mph, and we may even get a light shower or rumble of thunder along the front. This is a recent development in the forecast, but with similarly modest instability yesterday for a brief period, we did detect a few strikes of lighting from a shower (or storm) near Macon Wednesday evening. Given that, we'll say it's possible this evening along the front. Recent guidance suggests the best chance of any rainfall will be along the front north of I-70 in that 6-8 p.m. window. The chance for rain at all is still slim, and accumulation will be minor.

