Trump’s Arizona slate risks turning off independent-minded voters in key Senate and governor’s races
Megan Lindsay, a 48-year-old teacher, had a recurring thought as she surveyed the Donald Trump-backed candidates in Arizona’s Senate and governor’s races: she is a voter who no longer feels at home in either party. It was a common refrain in interviews with more than two-dozen voters in...
Breaking down how frost forms
Temperatures are finally starting to fall as Mid-Missouri heads deeper into fall. Multiple cold fronts heading into the second half of this week will lead to winds returning back out of the north cooling overnight lows back towards the mid to lower 30s. This will lead to many parts of Central Missouri seeing the first frost event of Fall 2022.
Missouri man convicted in brothers’ deaths admits to fraud
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a cattle fraud scheme that he tried to cover up by killing two Wisconsin brothers. The U.S. attorneys office said 28-year-old Garland Nelson, of Braymer, must forfeit more than $215,000 after admitting to mail fraud and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He entered the plea just days after pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 24-year-old Justin Diemel and 35-year-old Nicholas Diemel, of Shawano County, Wisconsin.
Woman charged with attempt to kill ex-husband at Fort Leonard Wood
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KMIZ) A woman was charged in federal court Wednesday for assaulting and attempting to murder a U.S. army sergeant. Katara Hamilton, 30, shot at her ex-husband after she showed up at his Fort Leonard Wood residence and demanded to see their child, according to a criminal complaint. A military police officer heard a gunshot as he arrived.
Ex-trooper missing after sentencing in protester’s unmasking
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee state trooper has gone missing after he was sentenced for a misdemeanor assault conviction on a charge that he pulled the face mask off a protester during the COVID-19 pandemic in August 2020. Columbia Police said Monday that 54-year-old Harvey Briggs was last seen in the city on Oct. 1, the day after receiving a six-month probation sentence, and was driving a black 2015 Ford Fusion. He pleaded no contest in the case on Sept. 15. Police say, Briggs made “several concerning statements” to his family before he left, and that they haven’t heard from him since. Briggs’ attorney decline to comment Tuesday.
Tracking sprinkles today, and a cooldown ahead
TODAY: Wednesday brings a cold front back to mid-Missouri. Impacts of the cold front are minimal, with only an increase in cloud cover and a chance for sprinkles expected. At the most, some north of I-70 may see a quickly passing light shower, but otherwise this front is a bit noneventful. We will see a wind shift, but temperatures still climb to nearly 80 degrees this afternoon.
Tracking a cold front that brings a cool and breezy end to the week
TODAY: Thursday brings another cold front to mid-Missouri, this time with a little more impact. We'll start mostly sunny, and likely climb into the upper 70s, to near 80, before a cold front arrives this evening. Between 6-8 p.m. for folks north of I-70, and 8-10 p.m. for those south, we'll likely feel an increase in north wind, gusting 20-25 mph, and we may even get a light shower or rumble of thunder along the front. This is a recent development in the forecast, but with similarly modest instability yesterday for a brief period, we did detect a few strikes of lighting from a shower (or storm) near Macon Wednesday evening. Given that, we'll say it's possible this evening along the front. Recent guidance suggests the best chance of any rainfall will be along the front north of I-70 in that 6-8 p.m. window. The chance for rain at all is still slim, and accumulation will be minor.
Freeze Warning issued October 7 at 10:37AM CDT until October 8 at 9:00AM CDT by NWS Kansas City/Pleasant Hill MO
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE…Portions of northeast Kansas and north central and. * WHEN…From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other. sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor. plumbing. Take steps now...
Parson and Vandeven visit Eugene school district
EUGENE, Mo. (KMIZ) Gov. Mike Parson and Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven met students and staff Wednesday while touring the Cole County R-V School District. As Parson toured the school, he made stops in the cafeteria, the school gymnasium, an art class and the school's welding and woodworking shop. The...
