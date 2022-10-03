ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rensselaer, NY

Yankee Trails launches new program to help nonprofits

By Michael Mahar
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z1ooC_0iKSF7rK00

RENSSELAER, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Yankee Trails has launched a new program designed to help nonprofits and other organizations raise money, calling it Destination Donation. Each quarter, Yankee Trails will choose a charitable organization and plan a one-day motor coach tour that customers can then book tickets on. A portion of all proceeds from the motor coach tour is then donated to the nonprofit organization.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

In addition, organizations will have the chance to organize their own Destination Donation trip to raise money. Events such as galas, golf tournaments, and auctions will also act as ways for these organizations to raise money as well.

“Yankee Trails is always looking for ways to help give back to the community, and many times we are approached by nonprofits to contribute to galas and auctions. While we love being able to help local nonprofits via that avenue, we also wanted to create a new way for organizations to bring in some additional much-needed funds for their causes,” says Stephen Tobin, President, of Yankee Trails. “Destination Donation is the perfect way to combine traveling with paying it forward, and we’re excited to help as many charitable organizations as we can with this new program.”

Glenville shelter taking in displaced pets from Hurricane Ian

The first local organization to utilize the fundraising program is Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region. The organization has planned a trip to the Bronx Zoo on October 18, where all proceeds will go towards Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Saratoga Senior Center in need of volunteers

The Saratoga Senior Center is seeking volunteers for both in-house and to go out in the community through their Community Connections program. Volunteers are linked with seniors in Saratoga County to help them remain independent for as long as possible and age in a place with grace and dignity.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Local nonprofit relocates to Wilton Mall

Southern Adirondack Independent Living (SAIL) is relocating its Saratoga County office to inside the Wilton Mall. SAIL is a nonprofit organization that pledges to serve the community and help disabled individuals receive the help that they need to live independently.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rensselaer, NY
City
Glenville, NY
Rensselaer, NY
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

UAlbany 5k races for equity

The University at Albany is hosting the second annual Race for Equity 5k. The community event is designed to celebrate U.S civil rights accomplishments, recognize enduring injustices and galvanize momentum for change.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Food trucks around the Capital Region

If you're hosting an event or just want to grab a quick bite, you may be looking for a food truck in the area. Many food trucks will be at public events like festivals or breweries, but many also cater for private parties and events
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Hurricane Ian shelter cats arrive in Capital Region

Glenville, N.Y. (News10)-An area animal shelter is making room for pets in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. News10’s Anya Tucker shares how the cats and kittens were among 100 airlifted pets making their way to shelters in the Northeast and beyond. Joe Lisella, Executive Director for the Animal Protective Foundation introduced Anya to the new […]
GLENVILLE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonprofits#Nonprofit Organization#Auction#Charity#Yankee Trails#Big Brothers Big Sisters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Auctions
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
WNYT

Potential kidney donor found for young Clifton Park girl

A little girl from Clifton Park may have found her superhero. NewsChannel 13 introduced you in September to a brave little girl and her family. They were searching for a kidney donor with a specific blood type. For the last several months, Maya Charles Rivera has been treated for Stage...
CLIFTON PARK, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Saratoga Hospital Names New Administrative Director of HR

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Kathy LaFond has been promoted to Administrative Director of Human Resources at Saratoga Hospital, a member of the Albany Med Health System. In her new role, she provides leadership to all areas of human resources and guidance to the directors of volunteer services and employee health and occupational medicine.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

37K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy