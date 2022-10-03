ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesboro, VA

WHSV

Waynesboro PD seeks information about armed robbery

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in an armed robbery. The armed robbery occurred on September 29, 2022, at Eagle Game Room at 2500 W Main Street. Waynesboro PD officers arrived at the game room for...
WAYNESBORO, VA
WHSV

Arrest made in 2017 attempted bombing at Cedar Creek Battlefield re-enactment

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In front of the U.S. District Courthouse in Harrisonburg, Virginia, United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh will be joined by law enforcement officials from the FBI, Virginia State Police, and Frederick County Sheriff’s Office to announce the arrest of an individual for the 2017 attempted bombing at the Cedar Creek Battlefield in Middletown, Virginia.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Search warrants into Nexus headquarters revealed

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Local and state authorities executed search warrants on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at Nexus Headquarters in Verona and at Nexus officials’ home in Fishersville. Those search warrants tie back to a man named Zachary Cruz and his inheritance and, separately, allegations of sexual assault. On Wednesday,...
VERONA, VA
NBC 29 News

Search warrant executed at Nexus Services office, 5 arrested

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Virginia State Police, have arrested three local individuals on felony indictments handed down by an Augusta County Grand Jury. On Oct. 5, 2022, the following individuals were taken into custody without incident, following search warrants...
VERONA, VA
WHSV

2017 Edinburg stabbing case dismissed in court

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - The man accused of a 2017 stabbing at the Edinburg Town Park had his court case officially dismissed on Wednesday in Shenandoah County Circuit Court. On May 18, 2017, then-18-year-old Samuel Jacob Homer was arrested after he allegedly stabbed a woman and two of her young daughters at the park.
EDINBURG, VA
WHSV

Former Staunton Sheriff Edgar P. Smith dies

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Sheriff’s Office and the City of Staunton announced the passing of former Sheriff Edgar P. Smith. Smith was elected and served as City Sheriff from 1978 until 1991, when he retired. Sheriff Smith is said to have maintained complete order in his courtrooms...
STAUNTON, VA
wmra.org

Catalytic converter thieves strike in Harrisonburg

In a single night last month, the catalytic converters were stolen off of 10 Harrisonburg residents' cars in a blitz of theft. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. Harrisonburg is just the latest place to be hit by a rash of catalytic converter thefts – specifically from Toyota Priuses. According...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WSLS

Man wanted in Campbell County for breaking and entering

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public help in locating a 29-year-old man wanted on several charges. Authorities say Shawn Vicent Crews, 29, of Nathalie, Virginia, is wanted on the following:. Breaking and Entering. Grand Larceny. Larceny of a firearm. We’re told Crews...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Fort Valley man’s trial date set

A trial date has been set for a Fort Valley man accused of sexual assault of a minor. Online records showed that 44-year-old Charles Richard McMahon pleaded not guilty to three felony charges during a hearing yesterday afternoon in Shenandoah County Circuit Court. His lawyers then requested a jury trial...
FORT VALLEY, VA
cbs19news

Crozet's tunnel added to Virginia Landmarks Register

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County spot has been added to Virginia’s Landmarks Register. It’s one of nine historic places that were added to the register in the last month. The Blue Ridge Tunnel was originally built between 1850 and 1857, straddling the line between Nelson...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WSET

Folks give Virginia 100 Mile Yard Sale another go

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Last weekend was supposed to be the semi-annual Virginia 100 Mile Yard Sale that stretches from Lynchburg to Danville, but Hurricane Ian put a damper on those plans. Some folks, like John Toller, were able to get just one day of selling in before the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wsvaonline.com

Hospital accused in racketeering scheme

A new lawsuit accuses Sentara R-M-H of engaging in a racketeering scheme to hike bills and pad its bottom line. The class action suit was filed last Friday in U-S District Court in Harrisonburg by city resident Michael J. Swartzendruber on behalf of himself and others. The suit claims the...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Tractor trailer crash led to backup on I-81 N

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On I-81 at mile marker 248.6 in the County of Rockingham, motorists can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash. The wreck has been cleared as of 3 p.m. Check back with WHSV for more traffic news.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA

