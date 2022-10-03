Read full article on original website
cbs19news
Police investigating break-in at Schwarzschild Keller and George Jewelry
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A local jewelry store was broken into this morning on Millmont Street. Schwarzschild Keller and George is working with Charlottesville police on finding out who did this and if anything was stolen. It happened while the store was closed. So far, all they know is...
WHSV
Waynesboro PD seeks information about armed robbery
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in an armed robbery. The armed robbery occurred on September 29, 2022, at Eagle Game Room at 2500 W Main Street. Waynesboro PD officers arrived at the game room for...
WHSV
Arrest made in 2017 attempted bombing at Cedar Creek Battlefield re-enactment
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In front of the U.S. District Courthouse in Harrisonburg, Virginia, United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh will be joined by law enforcement officials from the FBI, Virginia State Police, and Frederick County Sheriff’s Office to announce the arrest of an individual for the 2017 attempted bombing at the Cedar Creek Battlefield in Middletown, Virginia.
Spotsylvania Sheriff looking for check fraud suspect
The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying and locating a woman they say is wanted on suspicion of check fraud.
WHSV
Search warrants into Nexus headquarters revealed
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Local and state authorities executed search warrants on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at Nexus Headquarters in Verona and at Nexus officials’ home in Fishersville. Those search warrants tie back to a man named Zachary Cruz and his inheritance and, separately, allegations of sexual assault. On Wednesday,...
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: Arrests made in connection with investigation of Nexus Services
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office made a series of arrests after search warrants executed at various locations in the county, including the corporate offices of Nexus Services in Verona, on Wednesday on felony indictments handed down by an Augusta County grand jury. Michael Paul Donovan and Richard Edward Moore,...
NBC 29 News
Search warrant executed at Nexus Services office, 5 arrested
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Virginia State Police, have arrested three local individuals on felony indictments handed down by an Augusta County Grand Jury. On Oct. 5, 2022, the following individuals were taken into custody without incident, following search warrants...
WHSV
2017 Edinburg stabbing case dismissed in court
WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - The man accused of a 2017 stabbing at the Edinburg Town Park had his court case officially dismissed on Wednesday in Shenandoah County Circuit Court. On May 18, 2017, then-18-year-old Samuel Jacob Homer was arrested after he allegedly stabbed a woman and two of her young daughters at the park.
WSLS
Lynchburg woman sentenced in connection with 2020 Appomattox County murder
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Lynchburg woman was sentenced in connection with the 2020 murder of a Bedford County man on Wednesday. As we reported, the remains of a Bedford County man were found inside a burned-out vehicle in October 2020 in the Appomattox-Buckingham State Forest, according to authorities. Keyanta...
WHSV
Former Staunton Sheriff Edgar P. Smith dies
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Sheriff’s Office and the City of Staunton announced the passing of former Sheriff Edgar P. Smith. Smith was elected and served as City Sheriff from 1978 until 1991, when he retired. Sheriff Smith is said to have maintained complete order in his courtrooms...
wmra.org
Catalytic converter thieves strike in Harrisonburg
In a single night last month, the catalytic converters were stolen off of 10 Harrisonburg residents' cars in a blitz of theft. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. Harrisonburg is just the latest place to be hit by a rash of catalytic converter thefts – specifically from Toyota Priuses. According...
WSLS
Man wanted in Campbell County for breaking and entering
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public help in locating a 29-year-old man wanted on several charges. Authorities say Shawn Vicent Crews, 29, of Nathalie, Virginia, is wanted on the following:. Breaking and Entering. Grand Larceny. Larceny of a firearm. We’re told Crews...
wsvaonline.com
Fort Valley man’s trial date set
A trial date has been set for a Fort Valley man accused of sexual assault of a minor. Online records showed that 44-year-old Charles Richard McMahon pleaded not guilty to three felony charges during a hearing yesterday afternoon in Shenandoah County Circuit Court. His lawyers then requested a jury trial...
cbs19news
Crozet's tunnel added to Virginia Landmarks Register
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County spot has been added to Virginia’s Landmarks Register. It’s one of nine historic places that were added to the register in the last month. The Blue Ridge Tunnel was originally built between 1850 and 1857, straddling the line between Nelson...
WSET
Folks give Virginia 100 Mile Yard Sale another go
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Last weekend was supposed to be the semi-annual Virginia 100 Mile Yard Sale that stretches from Lynchburg to Danville, but Hurricane Ian put a damper on those plans. Some folks, like John Toller, were able to get just one day of selling in before the...
WSET
Nose piercing incident under investigation at Amherst County High School
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Amherst County High School is investigating a “piercing” incident that happened on school grounds. This is the video that was sent to ABC13 from someone who would like to remain anonymous. In the video, you can see two individuals. One is piercing...
wsvaonline.com
Hospital accused in racketeering scheme
A new lawsuit accuses Sentara R-M-H of engaging in a racketeering scheme to hike bills and pad its bottom line. The class action suit was filed last Friday in U-S District Court in Harrisonburg by city resident Michael J. Swartzendruber on behalf of himself and others. The suit claims the...
Augusta Free Press
Rockingham County: Jeep runs stoplight on Route 33, killing McGaheysville man
Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County that occurred Saturday at 1:25 p.m. at the intersection of Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) and Route 620 (Indian Trail Road). A 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling west on Route 33 when it failed to stop at a...
WHSV
Tractor trailer crash led to backup on I-81 N
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On I-81 at mile marker 248.6 in the County of Rockingham, motorists can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash. The wreck has been cleared as of 3 p.m. Check back with WHSV for more traffic news.
WHSV
Legislators and County leaders react to Shentel ending internet service
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Shentel has announced that its Beam internet service will end on November 30 and many in rural areas of Augusta and Rockingham Counties will be left with limited options for high-speed internet connection. More than 1,100 homes in Augusta, Rockingham, and Shenandoah Counties use Beam internet...
