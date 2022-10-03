WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man was assaulted, held at gunpoint and carjacked by four juveniles after they helped him change a tire Sunday night. Luke Costello said he thought four minors were just being kind when they offered to help him fix the flat tire he got on Monmouth Street. So, after they fixed it, he wanted to help in return and offered them a ride.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO