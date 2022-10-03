ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Detroit News

Dog torture videos, international manhunt leads feds to Michigan trucker

A truck driver from Grand Rapids sexually abused and tortured dogs in videos distributed around the world, according to federal court records that describe the rare use of a federal law targeting dark web wrongdoing. The case charges Lucas Russell VanWoert, 25, with creating and distributing so-called "animal crush" videos,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WFMY NEWS2

Small single-engine plane crashes into Greensboro home

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Piedmont Triad Airport Police, ARFF, Greensboro Fire and Police Departments are on the scene after a plane crashed into a Greensboro home Thursday afternoon. Officials said the crash happened around 4:36 p.m. on Birkdale Drive in Greensboro near the Piedmont Triad International Airport. A small-single engine...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Missing 13-year-old found in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 13-year-old girl from Michigan has been found in Winston-Salem, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office. Watch more headlines in the video above. The girl, from Grand Rapids, was thought to have left with a 19-year-old man from New York, according to our NBC...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Man shot at a Winston-Salem bar

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One man is recovering after being shot outside a bar in Winston-Salem. It happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning at Second and Green Tavern on North Green Street. Police said a 33-year-old man was shot in the leg during a fight in the parking lot. He...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

'These are just kids who helped me fix my car': Winston-Salem man recounts scary carjacking, assault

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man was assaulted, held at gunpoint and carjacked by four juveniles after they helped him change a tire Sunday night. Luke Costello said he thought four minors were just being kind when they offered to help him fix the flat tire he got on Monmouth Street. So, after they fixed it, he wanted to help in return and offered them a ride.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
iheart.com

West Michigan teenager found in North Carolina, man arrested

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - Kent County authorities are seeking charges against a 19-year-old New York man for allegedly taking a 13-year-old girl from the Grand Rapids area to Winston-Salem, North Carolina. She was found yesterday after the Kent County Sheriff's Office issued a missing persons advisory. Both bought bus tickets...
KENT COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man ignores 'mysterious call,' later finds out it was Michigan Lottery telling him he won $100,000

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Washtenaw County man won $100,000 from a second chance Michigan Lottery game. The 56-year-old man who chose to remain anonymous said he scans non-winning $300,000,000 Diamond Riches tickets into the lottery app, which enters players into drawings for other prizes. He was selected in a random Aug. 31 drawing.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
wfmynews2.com

Greensboro woman can buy her home after jackpot win

RALEIGH, N.C. — Katie Knighten said she can afford to buy her home now after winning a Fast Play jackpot. "We are renting the home we currently live in and we'd love to buy that," she said. Knighten brought her lucky $5 Safari Bingo ticket on September 23 from...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Old Town Elementary 'secure' status lifted

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: The school system has lifted the secure status for Old Town Elementary. PREVIOUS: Old Town Elementary is on "secure" status, according to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. This is different from a lockdown as there is no threat at the school. The on secure status is...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
