Authorities: Man charged with kidnapping after 13-year-old found in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — According to WZZM, WFMY’s sister station in Michigan, Ja’Da’ Whitehead, 13, was found in North Carolina by Winston-Salem police. Police also found 19-year-old Marquaress Josephs, who is now in custody. Whitehead was reported missing by her family on Sunday. Her family told Kent...
Michigan FedEx driver accused of stealing $96K worth of Foot Locker merchandise
EASTPOINTE, MI – A Michigan FedEx driver has been charged after police found $96,000 worth of stolen Foot Locker merchandise in his home. Morris Jones, 40, of Eastpointe was arraigned in the 38th District Court in Eastpointe on charges of embezzlement and receiving and concealing stolen property this week.
Dog torture videos, international manhunt leads feds to Michigan trucker
A truck driver from Grand Rapids sexually abused and tortured dogs in videos distributed around the world, according to federal court records that describe the rare use of a federal law targeting dark web wrongdoing. The case charges Lucas Russell VanWoert, 25, with creating and distributing so-called "animal crush" videos,...
Michigan Woman Gets Stuck with $5,200 Water Bill After Buying New Home
A Michigan woman was recently faced with a seriously steep water bill. According to the Detroit Metro Times, Nicole Geissinger, a 32-year-old physician, got a $5,200 bill from the city of Detroit. She called the Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) who told her she received the past owner's bill, which...
Small single-engine plane crashes into Greensboro home
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Piedmont Triad Airport Police, ARFF, Greensboro Fire and Police Departments are on the scene after a plane crashed into a Greensboro home Thursday afternoon. Officials said the crash happened around 4:36 p.m. on Birkdale Drive in Greensboro near the Piedmont Triad International Airport. A small-single engine...
Missing 13-year-old found in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 13-year-old girl from Michigan has been found in Winston-Salem, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office. Watch more headlines in the video above. The girl, from Grand Rapids, was thought to have left with a 19-year-old man from New York, according to our NBC...
Man shot at a Winston-Salem bar
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One man is recovering after being shot outside a bar in Winston-Salem. It happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning at Second and Green Tavern on North Green Street. Police said a 33-year-old man was shot in the leg during a fight in the parking lot. He...
'These are just kids who helped me fix my car': Winston-Salem man recounts scary carjacking, assault
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man was assaulted, held at gunpoint and carjacked by four juveniles after they helped him change a tire Sunday night. Luke Costello said he thought four minors were just being kind when they offered to help him fix the flat tire he got on Monmouth Street. So, after they fixed it, he wanted to help in return and offered them a ride.
17-year-old dead after shooting on Rollins Street in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 17-year-old male is dead after shooting in Greensboro Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to a call around 3:55 p.m. about shots fired on the 700 block of Rollins Street. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to...
Officer accused of fatally shooting dog in North Carolina
The Kitty Hawk Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a family’s dog over the weekend.
Shots fired near Sebastian Village in Greensboro could have been road rage incident, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police were called to a report of shots fired near a student housing complex in Greensboro on Thursday. Officers said a shooting happened near the Sebastian Village Courtyard area on East Washington Street. Police said no one was hurt. According to North Carolina A&T public information...
West Michigan couple combing through destroyed Florida home
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Steve and Sue Lesky of Holland finally finished their vacation home in Englewood, Florida in April. After waiting years for a place to open for sale in Sue's brother's mobile home park, they scooped it up and spent two years renovating it. "Just always it...
‘Called my mama crying’: Greensboro woman who recently lost father says $143,237 lottery win is a blessing
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Katie Knighten, of Greensboro, said she can afford to buy her own home now after winning a $143,237 Fast Play jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “We are renting the home we currently live in, and we’d love to buy that,” Knighten said. Knighten bought her winning $5 […]
56 alleged gambling machines seized from Michigan stores
The busts happened on Sept. 28 and Sept. 29 at gas stations in Redford Township, Taylor and Allen Park and at one Flint-area store front, officials said.
Man dies from injuries in Greensboro shooting; $5,000 reward in the case
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said a man died from his injuries in a shooting. Detectives said someone shot Camren Cole on Glenwood Avenue on the night of September 29. On Thursday, a week after the shooting, police said Cole died from his injuries and the case was now...
West Michigan teenager found in North Carolina, man arrested
PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - Kent County authorities are seeking charges against a 19-year-old New York man for allegedly taking a 13-year-old girl from the Grand Rapids area to Winston-Salem, North Carolina. She was found yesterday after the Kent County Sheriff's Office issued a missing persons advisory. Both bought bus tickets...
Man ignores 'mysterious call,' later finds out it was Michigan Lottery telling him he won $100,000
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Washtenaw County man won $100,000 from a second chance Michigan Lottery game. The 56-year-old man who chose to remain anonymous said he scans non-winning $300,000,000 Diamond Riches tickets into the lottery app, which enters players into drawings for other prizes. He was selected in a random Aug. 31 drawing.
Greensboro woman can buy her home after jackpot win
RALEIGH, N.C. — Katie Knighten said she can afford to buy her home now after winning a Fast Play jackpot. "We are renting the home we currently live in and we'd love to buy that," she said. Knighten brought her lucky $5 Safari Bingo ticket on September 23 from...
Old Town Elementary 'secure' status lifted
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: The school system has lifted the secure status for Old Town Elementary. PREVIOUS: Old Town Elementary is on "secure" status, according to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. This is different from a lockdown as there is no threat at the school. The on secure status is...
