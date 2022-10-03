Read full article on original website
Related
Top Apple Deals for September 2022: Get a 2021 iPad for $279, AirPods for $99, Apple Watch 7 for $299
Table of Contents The Best Apple Deals on MacBooks Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on iPads Best Apple TV Deals Get 4 Months of Apple Music for Free Best Deals on iMacs Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers – $668.76 Best Beats Studio Deals Believe it or not, we’re already at the end of summer, and with kids heading back to school, the deals have been in abundance. While Apple doesn’t tend to host huge sales, all the big retailers are constantly competing to offer the best Apple deals. Between Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and...
NBC Philadelphia
Google Unveils New Flagship Pixel Phones and Its First Smartwatch, Which Has Fitbit Built in
Google on Thursday unveiled the full details of its new Pixel Watch, as well as its Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones. The Pixel Watch, with Fitbit built in, starts at $349.99. The Pixel 7 phone starts at $599, and the Pixel 7 Pro starts at $899. All are...
RS Recommends: This AirPods Pro Deal Gets You Apple’s Noise-Cancelling Earbuds for Almost $70 Off
Apple’s products are known for many things — aesthetics, longevity, features, quality — but one thing they’re not known for: going on sale. The company never discounts its own hardware, but the previous model of the AirPods Pro are 28 percent off at Amazon right now, just after the launch of the new AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) that happened in September. Regularly $249, the new discount on the excellent AirPods Pro brings them down to just $179.98 — that’s nearly $70 off and one of the lowest prices we’re seeing at any retailer right now. Buy: Apple AirPods Pro $179.98 The deal...
Comments / 0