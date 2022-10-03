ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

The Spun

Look: Aaron Judge's Wife's Outfit Went Viral Last Night

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge made history on Tuesday night, crushing his 62nd home run of the season. That gives him the single-season American League record. Following the game, it was Judge's wife who stole the show. Samantha Bracksieck's outfit on Tuesday night received a lot of attention. She was wearing...
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge’s Wife: Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge is a professional baseball player who plays as a right fielder for the New York Yankees of the MLB. He was drafted during the 2013 MLB draft, but he joined the major leagues in 2016 after multiple years in the minor leagues. He immediately made an impact in his first season as he […] The post Aaron Judge’s Wife: Samantha Bracksieck appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
Us Weekly

Aaron Judge and Wife Samantha Bracksieck’s Relationship Timeline: From High School Sweethearts to the New York Yankees

Home run romance! Aaron Judge and Samantha Bracksieck try to keep their marriage out of the spotlight, but their chemistry can't be hidden. The New York Yankees outfielder and Bracksieck began their romance as high school sweethearts, dating on and off as teenagers before drifting apart. They reportedly rekindled their flame in 2019 and have […]
BRONX, NY
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
State
California State
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Veteran MLB Manager Fired On Wednesday Night

Wednesday was the final day of the 2022 Major League Baseball regular season. With that, comes changes for the non-playoff teams. Wednesday evening, the Kansas City Royals announced that veteran manager Mike Matheny will not return for the 2023 season. The Royals announced the move in official fashion on social...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Person
Roger Maris
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Mets' Surprising Playoff News

After falling short of the NL East crown despite reaching 100 wins, the New York Mets must begin their postseason with a best-of-three series against the San Diego Padres. Most fans likely assumed Jacob deGrom would draw Friday's Game 1 start, followed by Max Scherzer the next day. However, the Mets may have another strategy in mind.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

2022 MLB playoffs: Schedule, game times, TV channel, live stream, format as Wild Card Series kicks off Friday

Major League Baseball's 2022 postseason is nearly here. The MLB regular season wraps up Wednesday (Oct. 5) and the expanded, 12-team playoffs get underway on Friday (Oct. 7) with the best-of-three Wild Card Series. This is the largest playoff field ever for a full, 162-game season, and you can read more on the new format here. The 12-team field is finalized after the Braves clinched the NL East on Tuesday night and the rest of the wild-card seeding was sorted out. Game times for the Wild Card Series were announced Wednesday.
MLB
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Elton John Trolls New York Mets After Braves Sweep

As if getting swept by the Braves wasn't bad enough, Sir Elton John even poked fun at the Mets afterward. John, a legendary musician, and massive Braves fan, brought up the Mets during his concert in Nashville after Atlanta swept the third and final game on Sunday night. “And something...
QUEENS, NY
Popculture

Woman Slaps Boyfriend After Proposing at Blue Jays Game

A woman did not like a joke her boyfriend pulled on her during a Toronto Blue Jays game. A video shows a man attempting to propose to his girlfriend at Rogers Center. But as he got down on his knee, he pulled out a ring pop instead of an actual engagement ring. The girlfriend slapped the man while yelling profanity and throwing her drink at him. The fans around the couple were in shock, and it led to some interesting responses on social media.
RELATIONSHIPS
New York Mets
The Spun

Mets Are Reportedly Leaning Toward Surprise Playoff Decision

Depending on how their National League Wild Card series unfolds, the New York Mets may use a surprising starting pitching rotation. According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Mets will start Max Scherzer in Game 1 against the San Diego Padres on Friday night. If the Mets win, the team is considering bypassing ace Jacob deGrom to have veteran Chris Bassitt start Game 2 on Saturday.
QUEENS, NY
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Aaron Judge's Wife's Outfit

Earlier this week, New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit home run No. 62 - giving him the American League record. Sitting there every step of the way during his incredible season was his wife. Samantha Bracksieck made headlines on Tuesday night with her outfit following Judge's historic mark. She...
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

