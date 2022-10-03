Read full article on original website
Look: Aaron Judge's Wife's Outfit Went Viral Last Night
Yankees slugger Aaron Judge made history on Tuesday night, crushing his 62nd home run of the season. That gives him the single-season American League record. Following the game, it was Judge's wife who stole the show. Samantha Bracksieck's outfit on Tuesday night received a lot of attention. She was wearing...
Aaron Judge’s Wife: Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge is a professional baseball player who plays as a right fielder for the New York Yankees of the MLB. He was drafted during the 2013 MLB draft, but he joined the major leagues in 2016 after multiple years in the minor leagues. He immediately made an impact in his first season as he […] The post Aaron Judge’s Wife: Samantha Bracksieck appeared first on ClutchPoints.
How Yankees’ Aaron Judge celebrated with family, teammates after record-setting home run
ARLINGTON, Texas — Every Yankees player, manager Aaron Boone and his coaching staff, the support staff gathered in the visiting clubhouse at Globe Life Field late Tuesday night after 18 innings of baseball. First came a 5-4 Yankees win, then a 3-2 loss that felt like a victory during...
Aaron Judge and Wife Samantha Bracksieck’s Relationship Timeline: From High School Sweethearts to the New York Yankees
Home run romance! Aaron Judge and Samantha Bracksieck try to keep their marriage out of the spotlight, but their chemistry can't be hidden. The New York Yankees outfielder and Bracksieck began their romance as high school sweethearts, dating on and off as teenagers before drifting apart. They reportedly rekindled their flame in 2019 and have […]
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Ex-Yankees captain Don Mattingly offered ‘different’ role with Marlins, isn’t ready to retire
On Sept. 25, Don Mattingly announced that he and the Miami Marlins mutually agreed that he would not manage the team in 2023. But it seems like he’s planning on sticking around the sport. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson tweeted:
Legendary MLB Announcer Is Calling His Final Game Today
This Wednesday's game between the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers will mark Tom Grieve's final broadcast as an analyst. Grieve, 74, has been working Rangers games for 28 years. He'll ride off into the sunset once the 2022 regular season comes to an end. Grieve isn't just an analyst...
Veteran MLB Manager Fired On Wednesday Night
Wednesday was the final day of the 2022 Major League Baseball regular season. With that, comes changes for the non-playoff teams. Wednesday evening, the Kansas City Royals announced that veteran manager Mike Matheny will not return for the 2023 season. The Royals announced the move in official fashion on social...
Ex-Yankees, Mets managers on list of potential replacements for White Sox’s Tony La Russa
The White Sox are looking for a new manager following Monday’s retirement of Tony La Russa, who stepped down due to health reasons. Replacing a three-time World Series champion and four-time manager of the year is never easy. But the Chicago Tribune named Girardi as one of 12 potential...
Fan Who Jumped Railing To Catch Aaron Judge's 62nd HR Ball Ejected, But Uninjured
The fan who jumped over the stadium railing in an attempt to catch Aaron Judge's 62nd home run ball somehow avoided injury ... but he did get some bad news following the fall -- he was immediately booted from the stadium. The guy left his seat and jumped several feet...
MLB World Reacts To Mets' Surprising Playoff News
After falling short of the NL East crown despite reaching 100 wins, the New York Mets must begin their postseason with a best-of-three series against the San Diego Padres. Most fans likely assumed Jacob deGrom would draw Friday's Game 1 start, followed by Max Scherzer the next day. However, the Mets may have another strategy in mind.
Brutal Padres fan brawl shows SD can never talk trash about Dodgers again
It’s the ugly side of baseball. You don’t want to see it, but it’s out there for consumption because we live in a growing digital world. If many were to guess, though, this kind of stuff would be happening at football games, not at Petco Park for San Diego Padres games.
2022 MLB playoffs: Schedule, game times, TV channel, live stream, format as Wild Card Series kicks off Friday
Major League Baseball's 2022 postseason is nearly here. The MLB regular season wraps up Wednesday (Oct. 5) and the expanded, 12-team playoffs get underway on Friday (Oct. 7) with the best-of-three Wild Card Series. This is the largest playoff field ever for a full, 162-game season, and you can read more on the new format here. The 12-team field is finalized after the Braves clinched the NL East on Tuesday night and the rest of the wild-card seeding was sorted out. Game times for the Wild Card Series were announced Wednesday.
Elton John Trolls New York Mets After Braves Sweep
As if getting swept by the Braves wasn't bad enough, Sir Elton John even poked fun at the Mets afterward. John, a legendary musician, and massive Braves fan, brought up the Mets during his concert in Nashville after Atlanta swept the third and final game on Sunday night. “And something...
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Confirms Joey Gallo Has Earned a Postseason Roster Spot
The decision to keep Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo on the postseason roster may come as a surprise
Woman Slaps Boyfriend After Proposing at Blue Jays Game
A woman did not like a joke her boyfriend pulled on her during a Toronto Blue Jays game. A video shows a man attempting to propose to his girlfriend at Rogers Center. But as he got down on his knee, he pulled out a ring pop instead of an actual engagement ring. The girlfriend slapped the man while yelling profanity and throwing her drink at him. The fans around the couple were in shock, and it led to some interesting responses on social media.
Mets Are Reportedly Leaning Toward Surprise Playoff Decision
Depending on how their National League Wild Card series unfolds, the New York Mets may use a surprising starting pitching rotation. According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Mets will start Max Scherzer in Game 1 against the San Diego Padres on Friday night. If the Mets win, the team is considering bypassing ace Jacob deGrom to have veteran Chris Bassitt start Game 2 on Saturday.
Buster Olney predicts Braves will repeat as World Series champs
There hasn’t been a back-to-back World Series champ since the Yankees completed a three-peat in 2000. ESPN’s Buster Olney told 92.9 The Game that he thinks the Braves are about to bring that drought to an end.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Aaron Judge's Wife's Outfit
Earlier this week, New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit home run No. 62 - giving him the American League record. Sitting there every step of the way during his incredible season was his wife. Samantha Bracksieck made headlines on Tuesday night with her outfit following Judge's historic mark. She...
Royals linked to ex-Yankees coach after firing manager Mike Matheny
Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Joe Espada is a possible managerial candidate. Again. This time, it’s the Kansas City Royals who could be interested in Espada, currently the Houston Astros bench coach. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Royals are looking for a...
