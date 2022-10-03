Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Claims She Sold Her Son For Drugs; He Is Still MissingJeffery MacPhiladelphia, PA
4 Great Pizza Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersLimerick, PA
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
The Broad Street United Methodist Church Presents “A Christmas Carol” Performed by Gerald Charles DickensJerseyGirlBurlington, NJ
Related
Ex-Eagles star: I’m ‘excited’ about 4-0 start but team is ‘a about a year or two away’
The Philadelphia Eagles have given their fans a lot to be happy about. For starters, they improved to 4-0 with Sunday’s 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. This is the first time the Birds have started 4-0 since 2004, the year they made it to Super Bowl XXXIX but lost to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.
Eagles, Giants fans won’t like ESPN’s bold predictions for Cowboys
Love for the Dallas Cowboys keeps on pouring in. On ESPN’s Get Up on Tuesday, Ryan Clark and Marcus Spears both agreed that the Cowboys could make it to the Super Bowl this year. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Said Spears, who played for Dallas from...
Buccaneers’ Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen hire divorce lawyers, report says
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have hired divorce lawyers, reports indicate. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Post reported Tuesday that multiple sources have said both Brady and Bündchen have hired divorce lawyers. A source told the...
Ex-Saints star Drew Brees wants what Giants’ Eli Manning has
Eli and Peyton Manning have a pretty good set up going on. They’re both retired from the field, but get to keep football in their lives by hosting “ManningCast,” an alternate broadcast of Monday Night Football on ESPN. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. According...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What channel is the Colts game on today? (10/6/22) FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Week 5 game vs. Broncos
The Indianapolis Colts, led by quarterback Matt Ryan, meet the Denver Broncos, led by quarterback Russell Wilson, in an NFL Week 5 AFC matchup on Thursday, October 6, 2022 (10/6/2022) at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium. Wilson is questionable with a shoulder injury. Fans can watch the game for...
Broncos-Colts Thursday Night Football was beyond bad: ‘Worst football game I have ever witnessed’
There’s bad. Then there’s the Broncos-Colts game that aired on Thursday Night Football. Indianapolis beat Denver, 12-9 in overtime. And yes, the game was as bad as the score sounds. Consider what folks were saying on Twitter:. Former WFAN host Mike Francesa: “We have seen enough of the...
NFL Draft 2023: ESPN insiders update top QB prospects | Giants looking for Daniel Jones’ replacement?
The New York Giants have a big one to make when it comes to the future of the franchise. That’s because Daniel Jones is set to become a free agent after the 2022 season. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Giants declined their fifth-year option on...
Ex-Jets running back scheduled to box ‘elite’ UFC fighter this month
Le’Veon Bell is ready to step back into the ring. The former running back has found a new passion in fighting, and he’ll be doing it again this month. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Most Valuable Promotions tweeted:. NFL star running back Le’Veon Bell &...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Giants’ Sterling Shepard explains Odell Beckham Jr.’s visit
That’s how New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard described his visit earlier this week by former teammate Odell Beckham Jr. Shepard is out for the rest of the year with a torn ACL. That’s the same injury Beckham suffered in Super Bowl LVI. Beckham has been linked...
Who is Dolphins’ backup QB with Tua Tagovailoa out, Teddy Bridgewater starting Sunday vs. Jets?
In Teddy Bridgewater the Miami Dolphins trust. The journeyman quarterback is set to start Sunday against the New York Jets with Tua Tagovailoa still sidelined by a concussion. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But who will back up Bridgewater?. Glad you asked. Rookie Skylar Thompson is listed...
Jets’ Week 5 rookie power rankings: Sauce Gardner, Breece Hall, more
The Jets are off to a surprising 2-2 start, and their rookies are playing a big role. All seven Jets draft picks have been on the field in the first quarter of the season. And three have started the first four games. The next five games will play a key...
Will Giants’ Daniel Jones (ankle) definitely play vs. Packers in London? Here’s what Brian Daboll says
WARE, England — Less than a week ago, the Giants’ quarterback situation looked dicey, to say the least. Starter Daniel Jones sprained his ankle in a win Sunday over the Bears, as the Giants improved to 3-1. Then backup Tyrod Taylor replaced him — and sustained a concussion.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eagles fans will like bold prediction by FOX Sports loudmouth
The Philadelphia Eagles are on a roll. The Birds improved to 4-0 with Sunday’s 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. This is the first time the Birds have started 4-0 since 2004, and they made it to the Super Bowl that year. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
NFL Week 5 picks: Philadelphia Eagles-Arizona Cardinals predictions | Will desert duel end with a 5-0 record?
The Eagles (4-0) have been one of the biggest surprises in the NFL so far this season. Many believed that the Eagles’ roster was better than the one they assembled last season but did not expect the team to rack up as many yards as they have on offense and be just as stingy on defense.
Why Archie Manning is happy to see Eagles’ Jalen Hurts succeed, especially this season
PHILADELPHIA – While the Los Angeles Rams were playing the San Francisco 49ers Monday night, there were three separate boxes on the left of the television. During the broadcast on ESPN2, two Super Bowl champions, Peyton and Eli Manning, occupied the top and bottom boxes on the “ManningCast” in a style that simulated a Brady Bunch episode, and in the middle was Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Monday Night Football streaker files police report after tackle by Rams’ Bobby Wagner
One of the best plays in the San Francisco 49ers’ 24-9 win over the Los Angeles Rams happened on the sideline. But now it has resulted in a police report. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. When a fan broke onto the field during Monday night’s game,...
NFL Week 5 picks: Miami Dolphins-New York Jets predictions | Will Zach Wilson keep it going?
The Jets haven’t played a truly meaningful October game at MetLife Stadium since 2018. But that will change Sunday when they host the Dolphins in a game that will have implications in the AFC East and should tell us a whole lot about who the Jets are. This is...
Richard Sherman referenced SB 49 when ripping Russell Wilson on TNF
Richard Sherman was standing helplessly on the sidelines when Russell Wilson threw the game-losing interception for the Seahawks in Super Bowl 49 against the Patriots. Apparently, he’s still not over it.
NFL Week 5 picks: New York Giants-Green Bay Packers predictions | A win over Aaron Rodgers in London?
LONDON — The Giants are aiming for a 4-1 start, their best since 2009, when they opened 5-0. But the Packers and future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers stand in their way. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The two teams meet Sunday at 9:30 a.m....
Jets’ Duane Brown could have opted for season-ending surgery last month, now he might start Sunday vs. Dolphins
Jets’ left tackle Duane Brown could have opted for season-ending surgery last month, when he suffered a shoulder injury before the Jets’ season opener against the Ravens. But Brown, who signed a two-year, $20 million deal in training camp with a $9 million guarantee, had other ideas. “It...
NJ.com
NJ
223K+
Followers
126K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0