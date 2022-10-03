ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NJ.com

Ex-Saints star Drew Brees wants what Giants’ Eli Manning has

Eli and Peyton Manning have a pretty good set up going on. They’re both retired from the field, but get to keep football in their lives by hosting “ManningCast,” an alternate broadcast of Monday Night Football on ESPN. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. According...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NJ.com

Ex-Jets running back scheduled to box ‘elite’ UFC fighter this month

Le’Veon Bell is ready to step back into the ring. The former running back has found a new passion in fighting, and he’ll be doing it again this month. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Most Valuable Promotions tweeted:. NFL star running back Le’Veon Bell &...
Why Archie Manning is happy to see Eagles’ Jalen Hurts succeed, especially this season

PHILADELPHIA – While the Los Angeles Rams were playing the San Francisco 49ers Monday night, there were three separate boxes on the left of the television. During the broadcast on ESPN2, two Super Bowl champions, Peyton and Eli Manning, occupied the top and bottom boxes on the “ManningCast” in a style that simulated a Brady Bunch episode, and in the middle was Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
